ANALYSIS: Rebuilt Aberdeen starting to deliver on promise of attacking football to entertain fans… at Pittodrie By Sean Wallace October 2, 2022, 6:00 am 0 Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Aberdeen FC Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL… Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie Aberdeen sweep aside Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock 4-1 to return to top six Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson aims to shine in 'shop window' of Scottish Premiership Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has looked at 'number of different scenarios' to fix Liam… Aberdeen's rearranged match against Rangers at Pittodrie given festive billing Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter hails SWPL's deal with Sky Sports as 'huge step'… Joe Harper: Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will be out to prove a point… Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes 'common sense prevails' over SFA charge More from Press and Journal Region's gin-makers keeping close eye on costs and customers Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says… David Knight: Bill Turnbull and Eddie Butler's deaths should prompt you to get checked Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that… Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL… Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased his side made home advantage count in Arbroath victory Editor's Picks See inside lovingly restored historic cottage right in the centre of Aberdeen Improvements at A96 ‘death trap’ junction fall short, says MSP Man sent schoolgirl sexual Snapchat messages asking ‘if we kiss will you keep it a secret?’ Inverness flight to Mallorca cancelled over contractual dispute Council co-leader Alex Nicoll refuses site visit at Union Terrace Gardens as he ‘doesn’t do hard hats and hi-viz’ Mum’s legacy lives on in daughter’s award-winning beauty salon