Aberdeen sweep aside Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock 4-1 to return to top six

Aberdeen powered to an emphatic 4-1 defeat of former Dons boss Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock to jump back into the Premiership top six.

It was a chastening return to the Granite City for McInnes, the first time he has managed at Pittodrie since being axed by the Reds in March 2021.

Aberdeen bounced back from a disappointing 3-1 loss to Hibs before the international break in impressive style.

The Reds were dangerous in attack with North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski netting a brace.

Vicente Besuijen and captain Anthony Stewart were also on target in a game the Reds dominated.

It was a trough return to Pittodrie for McInnes who led Aberdeen to League Cup glory in 2014, a further three cup finals and regular European qualification.

He was given a warm reception by Aberdeen supporters on his return prior to kick-off.

First start of the season for Watkins

There were two changes to the Aberdeen side that lost at Hibs prior to the international break.

One was enforced with centre-back Liam Scales suspended having been controversially dismissed following a second yellow card against Hibs.

Striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes dropped to the bench despite scoring after just four minutes of is first Aberdeen start, against Hibs.

There was a surprise first start of the season for attacker Marley Watkins.

The 31-year-old Welsh international had played just 18 minutes in the Premiership this season when coming on as a substitute against Hibs.

Watkins last started for Aberdeen in a 0-0 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie on May 15 last season.

Northern Ireland international winger Matty Kennedy also returned to the starting-line up.

McCrorie drops into centre-back role

Another big call from boss Jim Goodwin was to move Ross McCrorie from midfield into the centre-back role opened up by Scales’ suspension.

In the build up to the game Goodwin said he was working on a ‘number of different scenarios’ to fix the Scales suspension dilemma.

One option was to hand teenage centre-back Jack Milne, 19, a debut start.

However Milne was named on the bench with McCrorie slotting into centre-back as he has previously this season when the Dons have been short in that position.

Kilmarnock created the first opportunity on the quarter hour mark when Christian Doidge met a Jordan Jones header only to head wide from 12 yards.

Moments later a clearance from a corner fell to Hayden Coulson.

The on-loan Aberdeen left-back unleashed a vicious 25 yard drive that flew inches over the cross-bar.

Aberdeen hit two quick fire goals

Aberdeen went ahead in the 22nd minute.

The move was started by a superb Kennedy step-over to open up space near the half-way line.

Kennedy then fed a pass wide to Jonny Hayes who burst down the left before crossing into the box.

The cross was poked clear by Taylor as far as Besuijen who raced onto the ball and unleashed a low 12 yard drive beyond keeper Zach Hemming.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage just two minutes later when Bojan Miovski was fouled by keeper Hemming in the box.

Miovski calmly converted from the spot kick for his seventh goal of the season since a £535,000 summer transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

The striker is already beginning to pay off that investment.

Killie hit back through ex Don Taylor

In a frantic spell Kilmarnock hit back through former Dons defender Ash Taylor.

Liam Polwarth delivered a corner which Taylor met and glanced a header beyond Kelle Roos in the 27th minute.

Turning Taylor at the edge of the box Miovski unleashed a powerful 18 yard drive in the 37th minute that flashed just over.

Keeper Roos was called into action in the 40th minute when saving a 25 yard Polwarth drive.

It was 3-1 in the 45th minute when Coulson burst into the penalty area and delivered a low cross from the left byline.

North Macedonian international striker Miovski was well placed to meet the cross.

His first shot was blocked but he fired in with a left footed close range shot from the rebound.

Half-time: Aberdeen 3 Kilmarnock 1

In the 62nd minute left-back Coulson broke in from the left and unleashed a curling 15 yard drive that keeper Hemming blocked.

Watkins latched onto a poor clearance only to have his 25 yard drive pushed wide by keeper Hemming in the 63rd minute.

From the resultant corner whipped in by Hayes captain Anthony Stewart raced onto the cross and fired a bullet header home from 10 yards.

It was shaping up to be a chastening return to Pittodrie for former boss McInnes.

In the 80th minute teenage centre-back Milne was taken on for his Premiership debut, having featured in the Premier Sports Cup previously.

Frozen out striker Christian Ramirez also came on for his first game time since a 4-1 defeat of St Mirren on August 6.

Within two minutes of his introduction Ramirez had a 15 yard drive saved by keeper Hemming.

Full-time: Aberdeen 4 Kilmarnock 1

ABERDEEN (4-4-2): Roos 7; Coulson 8, McCrorie 7, Stewart 7, Richardson 7; Hayes 7 (Milne 80), Ramadani 7, Besuijen 7 (Ramirez 80), Kennedy 7 (Duncan 80); Watkins 7 (Morris 66), Miovski 7 (‘Duk’ Lopes 66)

Subs: Lewis, MacKenzie, Polvara, Lobban.

KILMARNOCK (4-2-3-1): Hemming 5; Chriseene 5, Mayo 5, Taylor 5, Wright 5; Power 6 (Warnock 81), Lyons 5 (McKenzie 64); Shaw 5, Polwarth 5 (Alston 70), Jones 5 (Armstrong 64), Doidge 5 (Cameron 64)

Subs: Walker, Dorsett, McInroy, Lafferty.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 16, 348

Man-of-the-match: Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen)