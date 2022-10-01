Aberdeen sweep aside Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock 4-1 to return to top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen sweep aside Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock 4-1 to return to top six

By Sean Wallace
October 1, 2022, 4:53 pm
Bojan Miovski scores from the spot to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.
Bojan Miovski scores from the spot to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen powered to an emphatic 4-1 defeat of former Dons boss Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock to jump back into the Premiership top six.

It was a chastening return to the Granite City for McInnes, the first time he has managed at Pittodrie since being axed by the Reds in March 2021.

Aberdeen bounced back from a disappointing 3-1 loss to Hibs before the international break in impressive style.

The Reds were dangerous in attack with North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski netting a brace.

Vicente Besuijen and captain Anthony Stewart were also on target in a game the Reds dominated.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.

It was a trough return to Pittodrie for McInnes who led Aberdeen to League Cup glory in 2014, a further three cup finals and regular European qualification.

He was given a warm reception by Aberdeen supporters on his return prior to kick-off.

Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.

First start of the season for Watkins

There were two changes to the Aberdeen side that lost at Hibs prior to the international break.

One was enforced with centre-back Liam Scales suspended having been controversially dismissed following a second yellow card against Hibs.

Striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes dropped to the bench despite scoring after just four minutes of is first Aberdeen start, against Hibs.

There was a surprise first start of the season for attacker Marley Watkins.

Kilmarnock’s Ben Chrisene and Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie.

The 31-year-old Welsh international had played just 18 minutes in the Premiership this season when coming on as a substitute against Hibs.

Watkins last started for Aberdeen in a 0-0 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie on May 15 last season.

Northern Ireland international winger Matty Kennedy also returned to the starting-line up.

McCrorie drops into centre-back role

Another big call from boss Jim Goodwin was to move Ross McCrorie from midfield into the centre-back role opened up by Scales’ suspension.

In the build up to the game Goodwin said he was working on a ‘number of different scenarios’ to fix the Scales suspension dilemma.

One option was to hand teenage centre-back Jack Milne, 19, a debut start.

However Milne was named on the bench with McCrorie slotting into centre-back as he has previously this season when the Dons have been short in that position.

Kilmarnock created the first opportunity on the quarter hour mark when Christian Doidge met a Jordan Jones header only to head wide from 12 yards.

Moments later a clearance from a corner fell to Hayden Coulson.

The on-loan Aberdeen left-back unleashed a vicious 25 yard drive that flew inches over the cross-bar.

Aberdeen flag during the Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen hit two quick fire goals

Aberdeen went ahead in the 22nd minute.

The move was started by a superb Kennedy step-over to open up space near the half-way line.

Kennedy then fed a pass wide to Jonny Hayes who burst down the left before crossing into the box.

The cross was poked clear by Taylor as far as Besuijen who raced onto the ball and unleashed a low 12 yard drive beyond keeper Zach Hemming.

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage just two minutes later when Bojan Miovski was fouled by keeper Hemming in the box.

Miovski calmly converted from the spot kick for his seventh goal of the season since a £535,000 summer transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

The striker is already beginning to pay off that investment.

Bojan Miovski is fouled by Zach Hemming and a penalty is awarded to Aberdeen.

Killie hit back through ex Don Taylor

In a frantic spell Kilmarnock hit back through former  Dons defender Ash Taylor.

Liam Polwarth delivered a corner which Taylor met and glanced a header beyond Kelle Roos in the 27th minute.

Turning Taylor at the edge of the box Miovski unleashed a powerful 18 yard drive in the 37th minute that flashed just over.

Keeper Roos was called into action in the 40th minute when saving a 25 yard Polwarth drive.

It was 3-1 in the 45th minute when Coulson burst into the penalty area and delivered a low cross from the left byline.

North Macedonian international striker Miovski was well placed to meet the cross.

His first shot was blocked but he fired in with a left footed close range shot from the rebound.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.

Half-time: Aberdeen 3 Kilmarnock 1

In the 62nd minute left-back Coulson broke in from the left and unleashed a curling 15 yard drive that keeper Hemming blocked.

Watkins latched onto a poor clearance only to have his 25 yard drive pushed wide by keeper Hemming in the 63rd minute.

From the resultant corner whipped in by Hayes captain Anthony Stewart raced onto the cross and fired a bullet header home from 10 yards.

It was shaping up to be a chastening return to Pittodrie for former boss McInnes.

In the 80th minute teenage centre-back Milne was taken on for his Premiership debut, having featured in the Premier Sports Cup previously.

Bojan Miovski is swarmed by teammates after scoring.

Frozen out striker Christian Ramirez also came on for his first game time since a 4-1 defeat of St Mirren on August 6.

Within two minutes of his introduction Ramirez had a 15 yard drive saved by keeper Hemming.

Full-time: Aberdeen 4 Kilmarnock 1

ABERDEEN (4-4-2): Roos 7; Coulson 8, McCrorie 7, Stewart 7, Richardson 7; Hayes 7 (Milne 80), Ramadani 7, Besuijen 7 (Ramirez 80), Kennedy 7 (Duncan 80); Watkins 7 (Morris 66), Miovski 7 (‘Duk’ Lopes 66)

Subs: Lewis, MacKenzie, Polvara, Lobban.

KILMARNOCK (4-2-3-1): Hemming 5; Chriseene 5, Mayo 5, Taylor 5, Wright 5; Power 6 (Warnock 81), Lyons 5 (McKenzie 64); Shaw 5, Polwarth 5 (Alston 70), Jones 5 (Armstrong 64), Doidge 5 (Cameron 64)

Subs: Walker, Dorsett, McInroy,  Lafferty.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 16, 348

Man-of-the-match: Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Hayden Coulson during a training session.
Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson aims to shine in 'shop window' of Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has looked at 'number of different scenarios' to fix Liam…
Rangers' Ryan Kent (left) exchanges words with Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes in the 1-1 draw last season.
Aberdeen's rearranged match against Rangers at Pittodrie given festive billing
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter hails SWPL's deal with Sky Sports as 'huge step'…
Derek McInnes holding up the League Cup having led Aberdeen to the trophy in 2014.
Joe Harper: Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will be out to prove a point…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been charged by the SFA for recent comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes 'common sense prevails' over SFA charge
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Aberdeen's Johnny Hayes applauds the travelling away fans during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Aberdeen at the Tony Macaroni Arena, on February 05, 2022.
Aberdeen's Premiership trip to Livingston rescheduled for November 8

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks