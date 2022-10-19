‘Now for the final’- Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin targets League Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Now for the final’- Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin targets League Cup glory

By Paul Third
October 19, 2022, 10:29 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 10:42 pm
Dons boss Jim Goodwin after the 4-1 win against Partick Thistle
Dons boss Jim Goodwin after the 4-1 win against Partick Thistle

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his players to go on and secure a Premier Sports Cup final appearance in his first cup competition as Dons boss.

The Dons booked a semi-final date against Rangers in the League Cup with a 4-1 win against Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.

Goodwin is thrilled to be in the final four but insists a day out at Hampden for a semi-final cannot be the height of Aberdeen’s ambition.

He said: “Thankfully we’ve reached the semi-final but we’re not satisfied with just that.

“We made one or two statements prior to a ball being kicked – and one of them was about going far in domestic cup competitions.

“You leave yourself wide open to criticism if it doesn’t come off.

“Derek McInnes took Aberdeen to 10 semi-finals during his time here. That was a hell of an achievement.

“We can’t be content with just getting to the semi-final and giving the Aberdeen supporters a day out.

“We have to do our best to get to the final. Then anything can happen on the day of a final, no matter who the opponents are.

“I’ve been there as a player with St Mirren, we weren’t fancied in the semi-final or final but got the job done.”

Big game experience vital for new Dons side

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan celebrates making it 4-1. Image: SNS Group

Goals from Duk, a Kevin Holt own-goal and a Hayden Coulson strike gave the Dons a 3-0 half-time lead.

The Jags pulled a goal back through Darren Brownlie early in the second half but Ryan Duncan’s spectacular strike late in the game restored the Dons’ three-goal lead.

Goodwin hopes the game can be a vital learning experience for his side.

He said: “Partick were in a position where they could throw four or five forward as they had nothing to lose and I’m sure Ian McCall is pleased with how his players responded in the second half.

“Our players haven’t been in this position before when there is so much at stake and hopefully this experience will stand us in good stead in the future whether it is in the semi-final at Hampden and we’re leading and pressure is applied.

“But credit to the players, their application and attitude, and standards throughout the night was where it needed to be.

“We could have made life easier and could have scored more goals but 4-1 and in the semi-final draw is exactly what we wanted.”

Changes upset Aberdeen rhythm

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Partick rallied in the second half with an early goal and put the Dons under pressure without really threatening to score a second goal.

Goodwin believes the changes he made played a part in allowing the Jags back into the tie.

He said: “I thought there were a number of really good performances. I don’t think the substitutions changed the rhythm, it was my decisions. We went from a back three to a back four and it didn’t pay off as I’d hoped.

“I think ultimately the most important thing in any cup competition is to make sure you are in the next round and we did that.

“If you have offered me a scruffy 90th minute winner I would have taken it.

“No doubt the critics will analyse the second half and say we could have done better but I’m not too interested in analysing it.

“The objective was to get into the semi-final and give the supporters a day out at Hampden and we’ve done that.”

