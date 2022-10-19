‘Now for the final’- Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin targets League Cup glory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his players to go on and secure a Premier Sports Cup final appearance in his first cup competition as Dons boss.

The Dons booked a semi-final date against Rangers in the League Cup with a 4-1 win against Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.

Goodwin is thrilled to be in the final four but insists a day out at Hampden for a semi-final cannot be the height of Aberdeen’s ambition.

He said: “Thankfully we’ve reached the semi-final but we’re not satisfied with just that.

“We made one or two statements prior to a ball being kicked – and one of them was about going far in domestic cup competitions.

“You leave yourself wide open to criticism if it doesn’t come off.

“Derek McInnes took Aberdeen to 10 semi-finals during his time here. That was a hell of an achievement.

“We can’t be content with just getting to the semi-final and giving the Aberdeen supporters a day out.

“We have to do our best to get to the final. Then anything can happen on the day of a final, no matter who the opponents are.

“I’ve been there as a player with St Mirren, we weren’t fancied in the semi-final or final but got the job done.”

Big game experience vital for new Dons side

Goals from Duk, a Kevin Holt own-goal and a Hayden Coulson strike gave the Dons a 3-0 half-time lead.

The Jags pulled a goal back through Darren Brownlie early in the second half but Ryan Duncan’s spectacular strike late in the game restored the Dons’ three-goal lead.

Goodwin hopes the game can be a vital learning experience for his side.

He said: “Partick were in a position where they could throw four or five forward as they had nothing to lose and I’m sure Ian McCall is pleased with how his players responded in the second half.

“Our players haven’t been in this position before when there is so much at stake and hopefully this experience will stand us in good stead in the future whether it is in the semi-final at Hampden and we’re leading and pressure is applied.

“But credit to the players, their application and attitude, and standards throughout the night was where it needed to be.

“We could have made life easier and could have scored more goals but 4-1 and in the semi-final draw is exactly what we wanted.”

Changes upset Aberdeen rhythm

Partick rallied in the second half with an early goal and put the Dons under pressure without really threatening to score a second goal.

Goodwin believes the changes he made played a part in allowing the Jags back into the tie.

He said: “I thought there were a number of really good performances. I don’t think the substitutions changed the rhythm, it was my decisions. We went from a back three to a back four and it didn’t pay off as I’d hoped.

“I think ultimately the most important thing in any cup competition is to make sure you are in the next round and we did that.

“If you have offered me a scruffy 90th minute winner I would have taken it.

“No doubt the critics will analyse the second half and say we could have done better but I’m not too interested in analysing it.

“The objective was to get into the semi-final and give the supporters a day out at Hampden and we’ve done that.”