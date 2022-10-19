Malky Mackay confirms Ben Purrington faces ‘months’ on Ross County sidelines

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay expects Ross County will be without defender Ben Purrington for a period of months.

Left back Purrington suffered an ankle injury in the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee United, following a collision with forward Steven Fletcher.

The injury prompted instant concern from Mackay following the match, with the Staggies boss now confirming he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mackay estimates he will face a similar recovery period to that of fellow defender Connor Randall, who is only now nearing a return after suffering a leg injury against Celtic on August 6.

Purrington, who signed from Charlton Athletic in the summer, is a player Mackay felt was beginning to gain a strong grasp on Scottish football in the weeks leading up to his injury.

Mackay said: “It’s another one that’s going to be a few months.

“It’s going to be very similar to Connor.

“There will not be an operation needed, but he’s going to be in a boot for a period of time to heal.

“After that, it will be getting the movement back in the ankle for it to be strong enough to get back into it again.

“I thought he was starting to make a real impact on the team, and actually show the guy that we brought from Charlton who was 250 games deep.

“Like a lot of people, it has probably taken him by surprise the level, intensity and pressure of the Premiership in Scotland.

“Every player that comes up from England, whether it be here or other clubs, when you talk to them, there’s a wow factor as to how intense the football is up here.

“He’s not on his own like that, it’s generally. He’s moved to another part of the country, with family and things to take into account.

“He was beginning to play his way into the team on a real consistent basis. He was terrific in the first half on Saturday, and I could say the same over the last couple of weeks.

“For that to happen, I’m really disappointed.”

Paton injury also causing concern for Staggies boss

In another injury setback, County are awaiting news on a training ground injury suffered by midfielder Ben Paton.

The Canadian would typically be considered a makeshift left back solution to cover during Purrington’s absence.

While Mackay is concerned Paton could be sidelined for a lengthy period, he is hopeful Randall and George Harmon are not far away from returning to provide options in that area.

He added: “We had another one with Ben Paton in the last few days, which is reasonably long term as well.

“Ben is a knee injury which we are still looking at.

“The upside to that is we have a couple that are coming back into it again.”

Mackay says little could have been done to mitigate the impact of the recent spate of injuries, which he insists have been suffered in collisions.

He added: “I would start looking at it and be concerned with how we are training if it was muscle injuries, but these are collision injuries.

“They are not something you can actually affect.

“We were desperately disappointed for Connor when he was out because of the way he was playing and leading.

“He’s hopefully another couple of weeks away but it has been a long, arduous process for him. It has been even longer for Alex Samuel.”