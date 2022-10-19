Malky Mackay confirms Ben Purrington faces ‘months’ on Ross County sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay confirms Ben Purrington faces ‘months’ on Ross County sidelines

By Andy Skinner
October 19, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ben Purrington receives treatment in Ross County's match against Dundee United.
Ben Purrington receives treatment in Ross County's match against Dundee United.

Malky Mackay expects Ross County will be without defender Ben Purrington for a period of months.

Left back Purrington suffered an ankle injury in the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee United, following a collision with forward Steven Fletcher.

The injury prompted instant concern from Mackay following the match, with the Staggies boss now confirming he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mackay estimates he will face a similar recovery period to that of fellow defender Connor Randall, who is only now nearing a return after suffering a leg injury against Celtic on August 6.

Purrington, who signed from Charlton Athletic in the summer, is a player Mackay felt was beginning to gain a strong grasp on Scottish football in the weeks leading up to his injury.

Mackay said: “It’s another one that’s going to be a few months.

“It’s going to be very similar to Connor.

Connor Randall has not featured since Ross County’s game against Celtic on August 6.

“There will not be an operation needed, but he’s going to be in a boot for a period of time to heal.

“After that, it will be getting the movement back in the ankle for it to be strong enough to get back into it again.

“I thought he was starting to make a real impact on the team, and actually show the guy that we brought from Charlton who was 250 games deep.

“Like a lot of people, it has probably taken him by surprise the level, intensity and pressure of the Premiership in Scotland.

Ben Purrington slides in on Jamie McGrath.

“Every player that comes up from England, whether it be here or other clubs, when you talk to them, there’s a wow factor as to how intense the football is up here.

“He’s not on his own like that, it’s generally. He’s moved to another part of the country, with family and things to take into account.

“He was beginning to play his way into the team on a real consistent basis. He was terrific in the first half on Saturday, and I could say the same over the last couple of weeks.

“For that to happen, I’m really disappointed.”

Paton injury also causing concern for Staggies boss

In another injury setback, County are awaiting news on a training ground injury suffered by midfielder Ben Paton.

The Canadian would typically be considered a makeshift left back solution to cover during Purrington’s absence.

Ben Paton in action for Ross County against Dunfermline.

While Mackay is concerned Paton could be sidelined for a lengthy period, he is hopeful Randall and George Harmon are not far away from returning to provide options in that area.

He added: “We had another one with Ben Paton in the last few days, which is reasonably long term as well.

“Ben is a knee injury which we are still looking at.

“The upside to that is we have a couple that are coming back into it again.”

Mackay says little could have been done to mitigate the impact of the recent spate of injuries, which he insists have been suffered in collisions.

He added: “I would start looking at it and be concerned with how we are training if it was muscle injuries, but these are collision injuries.

“They are not something you can actually affect.

“We were desperately disappointed for Connor when he was out because of the way he was playing and leading.

“He’s hopefully another couple of weeks away but it has been a long, arduous process for him. It has been even longer for Alex Samuel.”

