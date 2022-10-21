Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton Clarkson has got his wish after Aberdeen were paired with Rangers in the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons will face the Gers at Hampden on the weekend of January 14 and 15 for a place in the final of the League Cup and Clarkson is determined to make his first Hampden appearance a memorable one with Jim Goodwin’s side.

He said: “It’s brilliant, probably the draw I was hoping for the most to be fair.

“I know how big the rivalry is between Aberdeen and Rangers so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve read about how much the fans look forward to the game and hopefully we can go and beat them.

“I enjoy the big games with big crowds, that’s what football is all about. I’ve never been to Hampden before so it will be new to me but I’ll relish it and hopefully, we can get to the final.”

Clarkson was sold on promise of big games at Hampden

The chance to play at the National Stadium was a huge factor in Clarkson’s decision to join the Dons on loan from Liverpool in the summer.

The midfield playmaker has adapted quickly to Scottish football and is relishing the chance to run out at Hampden in the New Year.

He said: “It’s a place where, the minute I walked through the door, the gaffer had spoken to me about. Before I came here spoke to me about the club’s expectations so it’s massive for the club and the fans.

“Hopefully we can go there and get to the final where you never know what can happen.

“It was a big factor in coming here. When Aberdeen came calling I knew how big a club it was with the rivalry with Celtic and Rangers.

“To play in a semi-final against Rangers will be special, not just for me but for everyone.

“I had a season with Ryan Kent when he was in and around the under-23s and got to know him quite well.

“Since coming up here he’s been very good but hopefully he won’t be on the day of the semi-final. I’m sure he won’t mind me saying that.”

Team is still a work in progress

Clarkson has established himself as a key figure in Goodwin’s revamped team and his return to the starting line-up in the last two games has resulted in two important victories for his side.

The midfielder concedes the performance tailed off against Partick in Wednesday’s 4-1 quarter-final win but believes there is cause for optimism from the club’s response to the 4-0 defeat at Dundee United two weeks ago.

He said: “We’ve done a lot on our formation and it’s good to be adaptable so we can play in whatever way we feel we need to be to beat opponents.

“Hayden Coulson coming back and Matty Kennedy on the other side gave us width. They are attacking players and we cut Partick open well in the first half.

“From 3-0 at half-time, we just needed to see the game out and should have done a bit better but we’re going to Hampden, aren’t we?

“I feel as though I’m really enjoying my football. The players in and around me in the team are clicking and we’re getting there.

“It’s a new squad and against Partick, we were very good.”

Attention turns to Fir Park trip

With cup progress secured the big day out at Hampden in early 2023 can wait.

For now, the focus is firmly on Premiership duty as the Dons head to Fir Park on Saturday to face Motherwell.

The Steelmen inflicted the only home defeat on Goodwin’s side to date when the teams met earlier in the season and Clarkson wants to even the score in Lanarkshire.

He said: “We gave them a lot of credit for how they set up and everything we did they outthought and outfought us.

“We’ll go there with a different mindset and give it our best shot to hopefully get three points for our fans.”