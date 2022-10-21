Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers

By Paul Third
October 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 7:03 am
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

Leighton Clarkson has got his wish after Aberdeen were paired with Rangers in the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons will face the Gers at Hampden on the weekend of January 14 and 15 for a place in the final of the League Cup and Clarkson is determined to make his first Hampden appearance a memorable one with Jim Goodwin’s side.

He said: “It’s brilliant, probably the draw I was hoping for the most to be fair.

“I know how big the rivalry is between Aberdeen and Rangers so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve read about how much the fans look forward to the game and hopefully we can go and beat them.

“I enjoy the big games with big crowds, that’s what football is all about. I’ve never been to Hampden before so it will be new to me but I’ll relish it and hopefully, we can get to the final.”

Clarkson was sold on promise of big games at Hampden

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action against Partick Thistle.

The chance to play at the National Stadium was a huge factor in Clarkson’s decision to join the Dons on loan from Liverpool in the summer.

The midfield playmaker has adapted quickly to Scottish football and is relishing the chance to run out at Hampden in the New Year.

He said: “It’s a place where, the minute I walked through the door, the gaffer had spoken to me about. Before I came here spoke to me about the club’s expectations so it’s massive for the club and the fans.

“Hopefully we can go there and get to the final where you never know what can happen.

“It was a big factor in coming here. When Aberdeen came calling I knew how big a club it was with the rivalry with Celtic and Rangers.

“To play in a semi-final against Rangers will be special, not just for me but for everyone.

“I had a season with Ryan Kent when he was in and around the under-23s and got to know him quite well.

“Since coming up here he’s been very good but hopefully he won’t be on the day of the semi-final. I’m sure he won’t mind me saying that.”

Team is still a work in progress

Clarkson has established himself as a key figure in Goodwin’s revamped team and his return to the starting line-up in the last two games has resulted in two important victories for his side.

The midfielder concedes the performance tailed off against Partick in Wednesday’s 4-1 quarter-final win but believes there is cause for optimism from the club’s response to the 4-0 defeat at Dundee United two weeks ago.

He said: “We’ve done a lot on our formation and it’s good to be adaptable so we can play in whatever way we feel we need to be to beat opponents.

“Hayden Coulson coming back and Matty Kennedy on the other side gave us width. They are attacking players and we cut Partick open well in the first half.

Hayden Coulson on the ball against Partick Thistle.

“From 3-0 at half-time, we just needed to see the game out and should have done a bit better but we’re going to Hampden, aren’t we?

“I feel as though I’m really enjoying my football. The players in and around me in the team are clicking and we’re getting there.

“It’s a new squad and against Partick, we were very good.”

Attention turns to Fir Park trip

With cup progress secured the big day out at Hampden in early 2023 can wait.

For now, the focus is firmly on Premiership duty as the Dons head to Fir Park on Saturday to face Motherwell.

The Steelmen inflicted the only home defeat on Goodwin’s side to date when the teams met earlier in the season and Clarkson wants to even the score in Lanarkshire.

He said: “We gave them a lot of credit for how they set up and everything we did they outthought and outfought us.

“We’ll go there with a different mindset and give it our best shot to hopefully get three points for our fans.”

