Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins believes Spartans can be Dons’ fresh start

Midfielder Bailley Collins reckons Aberdeen Women’s 1-1 draw with Spartans in SWPL 1 marks a new beginning for the Dons.

The draw at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday was Aberdeen’s first game since the resignation of co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith.

The Dons are now being led by an interim coaching team led by academy director Gavin Levey, Claire Garrett, Mark Emslie, Kevin Symon and Matthew Mackie.

Against Spartans, Aberdeen took the lead in the 40th minute through Francesca Ogilvie, before Louise Mason levelled the score on the stroke of half-time.

Collins had two chances to score the winner for the Reds deep into the second-half -with one effort hitting the bar and the other a miss at the back post.

And, while she was disappointed not to pick up three points, Collins believes it was a valuable point gained in their bid to climb the table.

Aberdeen currently sit second bottom of SWPL 1 on eight points from 12 games – but are now just one point behind Hamilton Accies.

The midfielder said: “This is now a fresh start and a clean state. It’s a chance to put everything that’s happened this season behind us.

“The message was to go out there and give 100% and hopefully the results will come. We didn’t get the three points, but another on one the table is key for us at this time.

“This week has been different, but we trained well. We have a good group of staff behind us right now and they’ll lead us up until Christmas.

“After the win against Dundee United, we were looking to build on that momentum. We were looking for three points to take us out the relegation spot.

“So, we’re disappointed not to get the win, but it’s a valuable point on the board, considering some of the other results we’ve had this season.

“It’s always a challenging game against Spartans and they did make it tough for us. We lost 2-0 to them earlier this season, so to get a point now, it has to be a positive.”

Collins admits that she was upset following Hunter and Beith’s exit, but believes her and her team-mates must now focus on the football at hand.

Aberdeen return to action in SWPL 1 against Rangers on December 18.

She said: “It was upsetting for me, but at the end of the day, I can’t dwell on it for too long and neither can the rest of the team.

“It’s a fresh start and we’ve got to try and move on, but from myself and all the team – we wish Gavin and Emma all the best in the future.”