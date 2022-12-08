Barry Robson says it’s important Aberdeen’s youth prospects like Alfie Bavidge remain grounded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barry Robson says it’s important Aberdeen’s youth prospects like Alfie Bavidge remain grounded

By Callum Law
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alfie Bavidge scored twice for Aberdeen against Formartine.
Alfie Bavidge scored twice for Aberdeen against Formartine.

Barry Robson says it’s important Aberdeen’s youngsters – including talented striker Alfie Bavidge – keep their feet on the ground.

Robson, the Dons’ Under-18s manager, saw his side progress to the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield on Tuesday with a penalty shoot-out victory over Formartine United.

Highly-rated 16-year-old Bavidge scored both Aberdeen goals in the 2-2 draw with Breedon Highland League United and also netted in the shoot-out.

But former Reds and Scotland midfielder Robson insists it is important the Pittodrie prospects remain grounded.

Robson said: “Alfie did well on Tuesday and he is doing really well at the minute.

“You could see it was a bit of a different game for him against Formartine.

Barry Robson is pleased with how Aberdeen’s Under-18s are developing.

“Sometimes he can use his running power a lot, but when you’re up against experienced defenders, they’ll drop off five yards and stop you from playing.

“He’s got to learn the other side of the game, which he is doing.

“He got his two goals and scored his penalty, so overall Alfie is ticking along nicely.

“There’s talk about a lot of the young players – it’s all right talking, but you need to produce.

“They have been doing that and they need to keep producing. If Alfie does that I’m sure he’ll do all right.

“There are some very talented boys there, but we’ve got to keep their feet on the ground because talent only gets you so far.”

Aberdeen’s side in midweek also included the likes of Ryan Duncan and Jack Milne, who have featured for the first-team this season, and Evan Towler and Kevin Hanratty, who are on loan at Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic, respectively.

Robson was pleased to have them involved, and added: “Evan’s only 18, but he does have quite a bit of experience for his age.

“Ryan Duncan is 18 and we do expect a lot from these youngsters.

“They’re 16, 17 and 18 year olds. It’s good to see them in full flow, as well as learning the other side of the game.”

Meet the up-and-coming Aberdeen talents who won the Dons’ top youth academy awards for 2022

