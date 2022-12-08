Barry Robson says it’s important Aberdeen’s youth prospects like Alfie Bavidge remain grounded

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson says it’s important Aberdeen’s youngsters – including talented striker Alfie Bavidge – keep their feet on the ground.

Robson, the Dons’ Under-18s manager, saw his side progress to the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield on Tuesday with a penalty shoot-out victory over Formartine United.

Highly-rated 16-year-old Bavidge scored both Aberdeen goals in the 2-2 draw with Breedon Highland League United and also netted in the shoot-out.

But former Reds and Scotland midfielder Robson insists it is important the Pittodrie prospects remain grounded.

Robson said: “Alfie did well on Tuesday and he is doing really well at the minute.

“You could see it was a bit of a different game for him against Formartine.

“Sometimes he can use his running power a lot, but when you’re up against experienced defenders, they’ll drop off five yards and stop you from playing.

“He’s got to learn the other side of the game, which he is doing.

“He got his two goals and scored his penalty, so overall Alfie is ticking along nicely.

“There’s talk about a lot of the young players – it’s all right talking, but you need to produce.

“They have been doing that and they need to keep producing. If Alfie does that I’m sure he’ll do all right.

“There are some very talented boys there, but we’ve got to keep their feet on the ground because talent only gets you so far.”

Aberdeen’s side in midweek also included the likes of Ryan Duncan and Jack Milne, who have featured for the first-team this season, and Evan Towler and Kevin Hanratty, who are on loan at Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic, respectively.

Robson was pleased to have them involved, and added: “Evan’s only 18, but he does have quite a bit of experience for his age.

“Ryan Duncan is 18 and we do expect a lot from these youngsters.

“They’re 16, 17 and 18 year olds. It’s good to see them in full flow, as well as learning the other side of the game.”