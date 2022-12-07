Barry Robson looks to build winning mentality after Aberdeen youngsters reach Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson hopes progression in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield can help instil a winning mentality in Aberdeen’s youngsters.

The Dons defeated Formartine United 5-3 on penalties following an entertaining 2-2 draw at North Lodge Park to set up a semi-final clash with Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park on January 18.

Robson’s side featured the likes of Ryan Duncan and Jack Milne – who have played for the first-team this season – as well as Evan Towler and Kevin Hanratty, who are on loan at Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic respectively.

The rest of Robson’s squad was made up of Under-18s and he said: “At this age now it’s always about winning and if you’ve got that winning mentality in you it never leaves you.

“I said to them before the game it’s not just about playing well we needed to win and credit to them they did.

“I’m looking forward to the game against Buckie next. We don’t know what players we’ll have available then.

“But hopefully we can get close to the squad we had here, the bulk were 16 and 17-year-olds so it’s quite exciting.

“First half we controlled the game and played quite well I thought, it was a team with a few boys who haven’t played together for a wee while.

“We scored a good goal and then the second half was a total change which is credit to Formartine.

“They put balls in behind, they put us under pressure and we struggled with their size and physicality a wee bit, but we hung in.

“We always knew Formartine would put us under pressure and it would be an issue for us, but we dealt with it well.”

Spot-kicks needed after exciting encounter

Aberdeen took the lead on 35 minutes when Kevin Hanratty’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald, but Alfie Bavidge converted the rebound from close range.

Formartine dominated the second half and eventually drew level on 73 minutes. Sub Aidan Combe fed Julian Wade in the box and he spun away from Milne before lashing a left-footed shot into the net.

In the 76th minute, the Breedon Highland League side took the lead from a rapid counter-attack.

Macdonald bowled the ball out to Mark Gallagher, who flicked into Combe’s path and after a driving run to the edge of the Aberdeen box Combe picked out the top right corner with a brilliant shot.

But the Dons rallied and equalised five minutes later with Bavidge sliding the ball home at the back post from Findlay Marshall’s right-wing cross.

Both sides passed up late chances to win it and in the shoot-out, Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi’s save from Wade proved decisive with Duncan, Hanratty, Marshall, Adam Emslie and Bavidge scoring to send the Dons through.

Display pleases Anderson

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “Performance-wise I’m really pleased, but obviously I’m disappointed to go out. It’s a lottery when it goes to penalties.

“Aberdeen came with a strong side. I thought we performed really well, we missed some chances but that can happen.

“We had them camped in their half and got ahead so it was disappointing to lose the equaliser.

“But I asked the players before the game for a performance and they gave me that so I’m delighted with the performance.

“Julian’s disappointed, but these things can happen, he scored a great goal so you can’t be too critical and he wanted to step up.”