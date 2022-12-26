REPORT CARD: Paul Third assesses all 11 of Aberdeen’s summer signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

REPORT CARD: Paul Third assesses all 11 of Aberdeen’s summer signings

By Paul Third
December 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Duk, right, and Ylber Ramadani were just of Aberdeen's summer signings. Image: Shutterstock
Duk, right, and Ylber Ramadani were just of Aberdeen's summer signings. Image: Shutterstock

With the end of 2022 in sight, it is time to pause and reflect on another whirlwind few months for Aberdeen – and how their summer signings have fared.

Following a season to forget in 2021/22, the Dons are heading into 2023 in relatively rude health in comparison to the rollercoaster which was the previous campaign.

There have been bumps in the road, the last week notably taking the shine off a decent start, but a new-look Dons team under Jim Goodwin still have a Hampden League Cup semi-final to look forward to and are still well placed to push for a return to Europe.

With 11 new recruits in the summer window – Goodwin’s first transfer window as boss – it has been a fresh start in many respects.

On the whole, there are genuine green shoots of recovery for the club heading into the new year.

But how are Goodwin’s summer signings helping shape the club’s progress?

We assess all 11 of the new faces playing for the cause.

Goalkeeper

Kelle Roos

Summer signing Kelle Roos has become Aberdeen’s first choice keeper.

The Dutchman, 30, faced a big challenge upon arriving from Derby County in displacing club captain Joe Lewis from the side, but the fact he has been an ever-present speaks volumes.

Roos’ distribution and how comfortable he is on the ball is his main asset and he’s a very good shot-stopper to boot.

Add in AFC Women gaining a fine player in his partner Nadine Hanssen and it’s been a win-win all round really.

Defenders

Jayden Richardson

The 22-year-old joined the Dons on a three-year deal from Nottingham Forest after impressing on loan at Notts County.

Although clearly blessed with frightening pace, the Englishman has yet to show the form which convinced the Dons to sign him in the summer, his final ball could be better and questions remain about his defensive qualities.

But there is enough there to suggest he can play a bigger role in matches if he can add some composure to his game.

Liam Scales

Two central defenders arrived on July 21 and 24-year-old Scales was the first, joining the Dons on a season-long loan from Premiership champions Celtic.

A left-sided centre-back, he has been an assured figure in the defence and is comfortable on the ball when in possession.

Aberdeen want to make his loan move permanent. Says it all really.

Anthony Stewart

The 30-year-old was a surprise addition from Wycombe Wanderers, but his standing on arriving at Pittodrie was evident from Goodwin’s decision to name him captain at the club.

Dons captain Anthony Stewart. Image: SNS Group

A no-nonsense defender who loves a header, Stewart is at his best when asked to make a challenge or clear his lines.

He isn’t the quickest though and his passing can be erratic at times. It isn’t hard to see why he was a cult hero among the Wanderers faithful, but those lapses have been ruthlessly exposed at times.

His dismissal in Saturday’s defeat at St Mirren is a perfect case in point.

Hayden Coulson

Admit it – you struggle to recall much from his spell on loan at St Mirren, don’t you?

We all do, but Jim Goodwin clearly didn’t and his move to bring the man back to Scotland on loan from Middlesbrough has been a shrewd one.

A winger-turned-wing-back, Coulson, 24, is excellent going forward and seems to glide past opponents at times.

He has an eye for goal, too, which is handy. Keeping him long-term would be a fine piece of work.

Midfielders

Ylber Ramadani

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani celebrates scoring against Hibernian.

The Albanian international midfielder had the honour of being Goodwin’s first signing as Aberdeen manager and he is the lynchpin at the heart of the team.

A deep-lying player who acts as a buffer in front of the defence, 26-year-old Ramadani is a neat and tidy player who loves breaking up play before setting up attacks.

Looks destined to play a big part in the second half of the season.

Leighton Clarkson

An unknown to Scottish football, Clarkson was the last signing of the summer but burst on to the scene with a spectacular goal on his debut.

More fabulous strikes have followed.

 

When the Dons are on top in games, more often than not he tends to pull the strings in midfield.

The 21-year-old loanee faces a tough task in forcing his way into Liverpool’s first team squad, but there’s no doubt he could do a job for Aberdeen beyond this season if he fancies it.

You suspect Goodwin would love to have him here permanently.

Wingers

Callum Roberts

Callum Roberts in action in the Premiership opener against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS Group

A man who arrived to great fanfare. Hailed as the Geordie Messi by the Notts County faithful, the playmaker’s Dons career has been impacted by a serious hamstring injury which kept him out for months.

A timescale on the 25-year-old’s return is not forthcoming, but we’re expecting big things from him when he is back in the squad.

Bojan Miovski and Duk should love playing with this guy if he finds the form which he showed at his previous club.

Shayden Morris

The hardest one to assess given we’ve seen so precious little of the former Fleetwood Town man.

A winger by trade, Morris, 21, has struggled to adapt in Scottish football so far.

There’s so little of note to comment on we can only hope he finds the spark and confidence he seems to be lacking in the second half of the season.

Would a loan move help perhaps?

Strikers

Bojan Miovski

Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS Group

The most expensive new recruit, you can see why the Dons paid MTK Budapest £535,000 for the North Macedonian international’s services in the summer.

A seemingly never-ending wait for his visa to come through added to the sense of anticipation, but the wait has been worth it.

What he lacks in pace, he more than makes up for with his movement and finishing. And it’s no surprise clubs are taking notice of the Dons striker.

But with three-and-a-half years of his deal remaining, it will take a big offer to prise him away from Pittodrie.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes

A cult player Dons fans have been calling out for. The former Benfica man was a complete unknown when arrived.

Not anymore.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Having found his match fitness he has been the perfect foil for Miovski in attack. Pace, an incredible work-rate, and he can play a bit, too.

An unpredictable player, expect the unexpected when he is in possession – and some outrageous goals to boot.

The fans love him, his team-mates love him. We all love him don’t we?

