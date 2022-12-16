Aberdeen need ‘cool heads and fire in the bellies’ for Celtic and Rangers double-header, says keeper Kelle Roos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keeper Kelle Roos has called for Aberdeen to have ‘cool heads and fire in bellies’ for the Pittodrie double-header with Celtic and Rangers.

The Dons host Premiership leaders Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday and second-placed Rangers on Tuesday.

Dutch stopper Roos accepts the games represent the ultimate test of how far Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen side have progressed.

The 30-year-old says Aberdeen will not be overawed by the Glasgow clubs’ reputations.

He believes the Reds must go on the attack – and also remain ice cool if there are any set-backs.

Roos said: “We can’t get taken in by the names Celtic and Rangers as we need to keep cool heads and have fire in bellies.

“We need to put them under pressure and see what we can do.

“And we need to stay calm no matter what happens.

“If we go ahead or go down, we need to keep working together.

“And if we do that there’s something there for us.”

‘I do see this as the ultimate test’

Aberdeen lost 2-0 to Celtic at Parkhead in the opening game of the Premiership season on July 31.

They also slumped to a heavy 4-1 loss at Ibrox on October 29 when a move to play attacking, expansive football backfired.

Roos insists the Reds have greatly improved since those defeats – and they aim to show it in the Pittodrie double-header.

He said: “We are a team that is greatly improved.

“I do see this as the ultimate test – but I don’t think they will define us in terms of what we are.

“The league table will do that at the end.

“It’s a big chance.

“We all know the results against these two teams have not been what we would have liked this season.

“It’s good to see where we are at. I do feel we are a different team than we were then, so let’s see what we can do at home with our fans behind us.

“A result would always help confidence. We try as a team to be emotionally stable and not get too carried away whether we win or lose.

“We just know we have two games coming up where we’ll need to perform at our absolute best to get anything from them.

“They are two very good teams.”

Dons have the quality to ‘hurt’ Celtic

Summer signing Roos is confident Aberdeen have the quality to “hurt” Celtic.

Striker Bojan Miovski is the joint-leading goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership with 11 league goals.

Fellow summer signing Luis “Duk” Lopes is also in form, having netted eight times.

Roos says the Reds must graft to give their attackers the platform to shine.

He said: “We most certainly have the quality to hurt Celtic.

“First and foremost, we need to work really hard to stay in the game.

“That would then give the platform to these players to make it their day.

“We won’t be surprised to be running after the ball for big spells in the game.

“And then hopefully at the end of the game we’ll see Duk’s head in the papers because he scored the winner for us.

“That would be all good for us!”

The importance of the Red Army

Aberdeen are on a five-game winning streak in the Premiership at Pittodrie.

The Red Army are set to pack out the stadium for the showdowns with the big-spending Glasgow giants.

Roos said: “Our form speaks for itself.

“It gives us a lift when the supporters are behind us and hopefully it will help us in this games.

“We just need to make sure we are all on the same wavelength in the games.

“It’s up to us senior boys to manage that on the pitch, especially in the big games.

“There will be times when it’s very tough, that’s for sure.”

Plenty of training… but no snowballs

Aberdeen and the north-east have been hit by a big freeze this week with heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures.

Snowfall meant the Dons were unable to train at the club’s Cormack Park complex at the beginning of the week.

They instead moved indoors to the Aberdeen Sports Village.

Roos said: “It’s been good in training, although the weather has been a little different since we came back.

“We’ve managed to get on the pitch and train indoors as well.

“So there’s not been any snowball fights yet!”