Aberdeen need ‘cool heads and fire in the bellies’ for Celtic and Rangers double-header, says keeper Kelle Roos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen need ‘cool heads and fire in the bellies’ for Celtic and Rangers double-header, says keeper Kelle Roos

By Sean Wallace
December 16, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos at Pittodrie ahead of the Premiership clash with Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos at Pittodrie ahead of the Premiership clash with Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Keeper Kelle Roos has called for Aberdeen to have ‘cool heads and fire in bellies’ for the Pittodrie double-header with Celtic and Rangers.

The Dons host Premiership leaders Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday and second-placed Rangers on Tuesday.

Dutch stopper Roos accepts the games represent the ultimate test of how far Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen side have progressed.

The 30-year-old says Aberdeen will not be overawed by the Glasgow clubs’ reputations.

He believes the Reds must go on the attack – and also remain ice cool if there are any set-backs.

Roos said: “We can’t get taken in by the names Celtic and Rangers as we need to keep cool heads and have fire in bellies.

“We need to put them under pressure and see what we can do.

“And we need to stay calm no matter what happens.

“If we go ahead or go down, we need to keep working together.

“And if we do that there’s something there for us.”

Summer signing Kelle Roos wants ‘fire in the bellies’ for the games against Celtic and Rangers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

‘I do see this as the ultimate test’

Aberdeen lost 2-0 to Celtic at Parkhead in the opening game of the Premiership season on July 31.

They also slumped to a heavy 4-1 loss at Ibrox on October 29 when a move to play attacking, expansive football backfired.

Roos insists the Reds have greatly improved since those defeats – and they aim to show it in the Pittodrie double-header.

He said: “We are a team that is greatly improved.

“I do see this as the ultimate test – but I don’t think they will define us in terms of what we are.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos training at Pittodrie ahead of the Celtic game. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

“The league table will do that at the end.

“It’s a big chance.

“We all know the results against these two teams have not been what we would have liked this season.

“It’s good to see where we are at. I do feel we are a different team than we were then, so let’s see what we can do at home with our fans behind us.

“A result would always help confidence. We try as a team to be emotionally stable and not get too carried away whether we win or lose.

“We just know we have two games coming up where we’ll need to perform at our absolute best to get anything from them.

“They are two very good teams.”

Dons have the quality to ‘hurt’ Celtic

Summer signing Roos is confident Aberdeen have the quality to “hurt” Celtic.

Striker Bojan Miovski is the joint-leading goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership with 11 league goals.

Fellow summer signing Luis “Duk” Lopes is also in form, having netted eight times.

Roos says the Reds must graft to give their attackers the platform to shine.

He said: “We most certainly have the quality to hurt Celtic.

“First and foremost, we need to work really hard to stay in the game.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos makes a save from Hearts’ Stephen Humphrys in a 2-0 win. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

“That would then give the platform to these players to make it their day.

“We won’t be surprised to be running after the ball for big spells in the game.

“And then hopefully at the end of the game we’ll see Duk’s head in the papers because he scored the winner for us.

“That would be all good for us!”

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with team-mate Bojan Miovski at Motherwell.

The importance of the Red Army

Aberdeen are on a five-game winning streak in the Premiership at Pittodrie.

The Red Army are set to pack out the stadium for the showdowns with the big-spending Glasgow giants.

Roos said: “Our form speaks for itself.

“It gives us a lift when the supporters are behind us and hopefully it will help us in this games.

Aberdeen fans cheer on their team against Dundee United.

“We just need to make sure we are all on the same wavelength in the games.

“It’s up to us senior boys to manage that on the pitch, especially in the big games.

“There will be times when it’s very tough, that’s for sure.”

Plenty of training… but no snowballs

Aberdeen and the north-east have been hit by a big freeze this week with heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures.

Snowfall meant the Dons were unable to train at the club’s Cormack Park complex at the beginning of the week.

They instead moved indoors to the Aberdeen Sports Village.

Roos said: “It’s been good in training, although the weather has been a little different since we came back.

“We’ve managed to get on the pitch and train indoors as well.

“So there’s not been any snowball fights yet!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well

Editor's Picks

Most Commented