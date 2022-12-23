Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s winter break plan to fix damaging away form… starting at St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin confirmed he worked on a plan during the five-week winter break to fix Aberdeen’s damaging away form.

And he hopes it pays off when he returns to former club St Mirren for the first time on Christmas Eve.

Aberdeen have struggled on the road in the Premiership this season with just seven points secured from a possible 24.

The Reds have won twice, lost five and drawn once away from home in league action this term.

It is a problem which dogged the Dons long before Goodwin was appointed manager in February.

Last season Aberdeen won just two of 18 away Premiership games, drawing six and losing 11.

Goodwin used the winter shutdown to come up with a solution to the away day woes which could derail the bid to finish third if not fixed.

He said: “We have conceded too many goals away from home, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve been working on one or two things during the World Cup break which we think apply to our travels.

“Hopefully, they will come into fruition on Saturday.

“St Mirren’s home form has been excellent in the league, but if we go and win that then we remain in third place, which is where we want to be.”

‘None of us here are feeling sorry for ourselves’

Aberdeen and Goodwin have endured a tough few days with back-to-back home defeats to Celtic and Rangers.

The Dons boss was criticised for defensive tactics against Premiership champions Celtic in a 1-0 loss on Saturday. Aberdeen mustered just two attempts at goal, both off target, to Celtic’s 33.

Three days later, the Reds were 2-1 up against Rangers five minutes into injury time.

However, Aberdeen suffered a dramatic late collapse by conceding twice in the final two minutes of added time to lose 3-2.

In the aftermath of that inexplicable implosion, Goodwin admitted it was his worst experience as a manager.

Goodwin insists the disappointment of recent days should not cloud the progression made over the course of the season.

He said: “I think we are all realistic about the situation.

“We are all extremely disappointed not to have taken anything from the last two games.

“But we all recognise the progress we are making as a team.

“We are a very young team but have played some really good football this season.

“We have scored a lot of goals.

“The other night (against Rangers) we scored a couple of wonder goals against a good team and deserved something.

“None of us here are feeling sorry for ourselves. We’re in a very good position.

“We’ve got a huge game on Saturday to pick ourselves up and that’s now where the focus is.

“We’ve made some good progress in a short period of time.

“If we win on Saturday, then we remain third in the table, which is a hell of an improvement from where we were this time last season.”

Dedication of Dons’ travelling supporters

Aberdeen will be backed by a sizeable travelling support in Paisley.

The Dons’ away ticket allocation for the 12.30pm kick-off sold out.

Goodwin applauds the fans’ commitment in making the long journey on Christmas Eve.

Asked if there was any frustration about the scheduling of the game so close to Christmas Day, he said: “The computer throws it up.

“Last season St Mirren and I travelled to Dingwall from Paisley around the festive period.

“It is what it is.

“We would all love to hand-pick our different fixtures.

“Our fans have been brilliant, home and away.

“On the road they have had to cover some distances, the Annan game in particular.

“We have sold out our allocation for the St Mirren game.

“Those guys will find a way to get there on Christmas Eve.

“Thankfully, common sense prevailed in terms of taking the time forward. It gives people time to get back at a decent hour and to get ready for their big day.”

Returning to former club St Mirren with injury concerns

Aberdeen will be without winger Callum Roberts for the trip to St Mirren.

Summer signing Roberts is sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in the second game of the Premiership season in August.

Goodwin says winger Matty Kennedy is “50/50” for the St Mirren clash having been ruled out of the loss to Rangers.

It will be the first time Goodwin has returned to St Mirren since leaving the Paisley club to manage Aberdeen in February.

He said: “I am looking forward to going back to see the fans in a familiar environment but obviously I am going with the mindset to try and upset them.

“I loved my time at the club both on the playing and managerial side of things.

“During that time, I built up some great relationships with people behind the scenes and good staff who are still at the club.

“I have the utmost respect from the supporters to the board and the staff I left behind.

“I look forward to meeting up with them again and having a chat before the game.

“Hopefully, my boys will come out on top.”