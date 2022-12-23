Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s winter break plan to fix damaging away form… starting at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s winter break plan to fix damaging away form… starting at St Mirren

By Sean Wallace
December 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been working hard on plan to fix the poor away form. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been working hard on plan to fix the poor away form. Image: SNS

Boss Jim Goodwin confirmed he worked on a plan during the five-week winter break to fix Aberdeen’s damaging away form.

And he hopes it pays off when he returns to former club St Mirren for the first time on Christmas Eve.

Aberdeen have struggled on the road in the Premiership this season with just seven points secured from a possible 24.

The Reds have won twice, lost five and drawn once away from home in league action this term.

It is a problem which dogged the Dons long before Goodwin was appointed manager in February.

Last season Aberdeen won just two of 18 away Premiership games, drawing six and losing 11.

Goodwin used the winter shutdown to come up with a solution to the away day woes which could derail the bid to finish third if not fixed.

He said: “We have conceded too many goals away from home, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve been working on one or two things during the World Cup break which we think apply to our travels.

“Hopefully, they will come into fruition on Saturday.

“St Mirren’s home form has been excellent in the league, but if we go and win that then we remain in third place, which is where we want to be.”

Aberdeen have struggled away from home. The scoreboard at Tannadice after Aberdeen’s 4-0 loss at Dundee United. Image: SNS

‘None of us here are feeling sorry for ourselves’

Aberdeen and Goodwin have endured a tough few days with back-to-back home defeats to Celtic and Rangers.

The Dons boss was criticised for defensive tactics against Premiership champions Celtic in a  1-0 loss on Saturday. Aberdeen mustered just two attempts at goal, both off target, to Celtic’s 33.

Three days later, the Reds were 2-1 up against Rangers five minutes into injury time.

However, Aberdeen suffered a dramatic late collapse by conceding twice in the final two minutes of added time to lose 3-2.

In the aftermath of that inexplicable implosion, Goodwin admitted it was his worst experience as a manager.

Goodwin insists the disappointment of recent days should not cloud the progression made over the course of the season.

He said: “I think we are all realistic about the situation.

“We are all extremely disappointed not to have taken anything from the last two games.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected after the 3-2 loss to Rangers. Image: SNS

“But we all recognise the progress we are making as a team.

“We are a very young team but have played some really good football this season.

“We have scored a lot of goals.

“The other night (against Rangers) we scored a couple of wonder goals against a good team and deserved something.

Ylber Ramadani shows his frustration after missing a chance against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

“None of us here are feeling sorry for ourselves. We’re in a very good position.

“We’ve got a huge game on Saturday to pick ourselves up and that’s now where the focus is.

“We’ve made some good progress in a short period of time.

“If we win on Saturday, then we remain third in the table, which is a hell of an improvement from where we were this time last season.”

Dedication of Dons’ travelling supporters

Aberdeen will be backed by a sizeable travelling support in Paisley.

The Dons’ away ticket allocation for the 12.30pm kick-off sold out.

Goodwin applauds the fans’ commitment in making the long journey on Christmas Eve.

Asked if there was any frustration about the scheduling of the game so close to Christmas Day, he said: “The computer throws it up.

“Last season St Mirren and I travelled to Dingwall from Paisley around the festive period.

“It is what it is.

“We would all love to hand-pick our different fixtures.

“Our fans have been brilliant, home and away.

“On the road they have had to cover some distances, the Annan game in particular.

Aberdeen fans during a League Cup match against Annan Athletic.

“We have sold out our allocation for the St Mirren game.

“Those guys will find a way to get there on Christmas Eve.

“Thankfully, common sense prevailed in terms of taking the time forward. It gives people time to get back at a decent hour and to get ready for their big day.”

A ‘stand free’ flag in flown by Aberdeen fans against Rangers. Image: SNS

Returning to former club St Mirren with injury concerns

Aberdeen will be without winger Callum Roberts for the trip to St Mirren.

Summer signing Roberts is sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in the second game of the Premiership season in August.

Goodwin says winger Matty Kennedy is “50/50” for the St Mirren clash having been ruled out of the loss to Rangers.

It will be the first time Goodwin has returned to St Mirren since leaving the Paisley club to manage Aberdeen in February.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin celebrates Luis Lopes’ goal against Rangers. Image: SNS

He said: “I am looking forward to going back to see the fans in a familiar environment but obviously I am going with the mindset to try and upset them.

“I loved my time at the club both on the playing and managerial side of things.

“During that time, I built up some great relationships with people behind the scenes and good staff who are still at the club.

“I have the utmost respect from the supporters to the board and the staff I left behind.

“I look forward to meeting up with them again and having a chat before the game.

“Hopefully, my boys will come out on top.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented