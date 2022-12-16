Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits it is ‘very hard’ to put a timescale on Callum Roberts’ return from injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits it is “very hard” to put a timescale on Callum Roberts’ return from long-term injury.

Summer signing Roberts has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win against St Mirren on August 6.

Goodwin confirmed the former Newcastle United winger’s injury nightmare suffered a further setback prior to the recent winter break.

The Reds gaffer insists the 25-year-old is “not a million miles” away from a return but cannot put a timescale on it.

Goodwin refuses to rush Roberts’ return for fear the former England U20 cap suffers a recurrence of the injury.

A £100,000 signing from Notts County, winger Roberts has played just 46 minutes since arriving in the summer.

He said: “Callum had a slight setback just before the World Cup break.

“We’re trying to nurse him along as quickly as possible but as sensibly as possible.

“We don’t want a recurrence.

“He’s not a million miles away but it’s very hard for me to put a timescale on it at the moment.”

Jonny Hayes to return from injury

A product of the Newcastle Youth Academy, Roberts made two appearances for the St James’ Park club in the FA Cup against Leicester City (1-0 loss) and Blackburn Rovers.

Roberts made his Dons debut as a substitute in the opening Premiership game of the season, a 2-0 loss at Celtic.

He again featured off the bench in the next game against St Mirren only to suffer a hamstring injury that has so far ruled him out for five months.

Meanwhile, veteran winger Jonny Hayes has recovered from a groin injury and will be in contention for Saturday’s clash with Premiership leaders Celtic at Pittodrie.

Hayes has been sidelined by injury since a 4-0 loss to Dundee United on October 8.

Goodwin said: “Callum is the only one we have a concern over.

“The rest of the boys are in great shape and I have a very good squad to choose from going into the opening fixture against Celtic.

“The guys have enjoyed a good break.

“We had one or two niggles prior to the break so we are glad to get the boys back to full fitness.

“I think I speak for all the staff, all the players and all the supporters that we are all excited to get the Premier League back up and running again.”

Aberdeen forced indoors by snow

Aberdeen, placed third in the Premiership, return to action after a five-week winter shutdown with a mouth-watering home doubleheader.

Just days after hosting league leaders Celtic Goodwin’s side face Rangers at Pittodrie next Tuesday.

Aberdeen’s preparations have not been immune to the cold snap that is causing chaos in the North-east.

Due to the snowfall, the Reds were unable to train at their £14 million Cormack Park training complex earlier in the week.

As an alternative, they moved indoors to the Aberdeen Sports Village in the city.

Goodwin said: “I think the whole country’s had disruption with the weather.

“We’re very fortunate we have great facilities available to us.

“We did have a little bit of snowfall at the beginning of the week which meant we couldn’t train on the grass.

“But we have use of the fantastic indoor here at Aberdeen Sports Village.

“Then we trained on the grass on Thursday.

“Hopefully, if the weather permits, we’ll be training on the grass again today ahead of Saturday.”

Goodwin says his players ‘are ready’

Aberdeen took advantage of the winter break by jetting out to the United States for a week-long training camp.

They were based at the training complex of Atlanta United, the club’s strategic partners.

The Reds beat an Atlanta United XI 1-0 in a friendly.

Goodwin said: “We would have probably preferred the season to carry on as we were in a decent run of form.

“However, at the same time, you’ve got to take advantage of a break when you get it.

“We’ve had plenty of time now to really focus fully on the league fixtures starting back up.

“We have Celtic, Rangers and are then away to St Mirren on Christmas Eve who are having a great run at the moment.

“The fixtures don’t come much tougher as far as we’re concerned.

“We’re really looking forward to it and the players are ready.”