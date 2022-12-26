Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin explains why Vicente Besuijen returned to Netherlands over Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has explained why attacker Vicente Besuijen was in the Netherlands over Christmas.

The 21-year-old was left out of the Dons squad for the 3-1 defeat against St Mirren in Paisley.

The winger, who has not started a league game for the Dons since the 4-0 loss against Dundee United on October 8, was given permission to return home – but Goodwin expects Besuijen to be in the squad for Wednesday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

He said: “We’ve had a bit of a bug going through the camp so one or two boys have been missing days here and there.

“He’s had a bit of fatigue and we didn’t think he was up to going to Paisley and competing with such a big physical team.

“Rather than leave him in his flat in Aberdeen, we felt it right to give him a couple of days with his family back in Holland.

“He’ll fly back and will train with the group and hopefully be back in the squad for the 28th.”

Stewart ‘really disappointed with himself’

Goodwin, meanwhile, has backed captain Anthony Stewart to bounce back from his nightmare before Christmas against St Mirren.

The central defender was caught in possession by Saints forward Jonah Ayunga and sent off for hauling down the attacker as he raced in on goal with only 35 minutes on the clock.

To compound the misery, the initial free-kick award was subsequently changed to a penalty by VAR, allowing the Buddies to cancel out Matty Kennedy’s opener with Mark O’Hara’s spot-kick finding the net after hitting the post and bouncing off the back of Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos’ leg.

The Paisley side went on to win the match 3-1, leaving the Dons with no points to show from their first three games following the World Cup break.

Goodwin said: “Anthony is going to be suspended so that’s just part and parcel of the game. I’ve got to utilise the squad.

“The big man was really disappointed with himself. He knew he’d made a mistake and cost the team. He’s held his hands up and apologised to the group.

“But he’s a top bloke and a good character. He’ll bounce back from that.”

Skipper suspended, with three more injury doubts for Killie

With Stewart missing the trip to Rugby Park to face Derek McInnes’ Killie on Wednesday, the Dons are also sweating on the fitness of striker Luis “Duk” Lopes, midfielder Leighton Clarkson and defender Hayden Coulson.

Goodwin admits the selection headache is not ideal as Aberdeen look to address their poor away form with only two wins from their nine league matches on the road so far this season.

Goodwin said: “Duk hurt his ankle. It was a poor tackle.

“Clarkson has got a thigh strain and Hayden Coulson took a bang on the ribs.

“So that’s three key players for us, so hopefully the physio can work his magic and have them available.

“On Saturday, there was so much that went against us it was hard to fathom at times, in terms of penalty decisions and the red card.

“But I have to say I thought my team particularly in the second half were outstanding.

“I thought their energy levels and willingness to keep going and keep probing … we should have equalised.

“But Ylber Ramadani hit the bar and there were a couple of other decent opportunities.

“If we’d have got it back to 2-2 it would have been a great result for us, but unfortunately we had to go for it right at the end and left ourselves short at back.”

The Dons sit third in the table, but only one point above sixth-placed St Mirren who have two games in hand. Eighth-placed Livingston are two points behind the Reds with a game in hand in a tightly-congested table.