Aberdeen fans amazed to discover late footballing icon Pele was Dons shareholder

Following news of football legend Pele’s passing on Thursday, one of the more obscure pieces of information to emerge – to many Aberdeen fans’ amazement – was proof the Brazilian icon had been a Dons shareholder.

Three-time World Cup-winner Pele, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, passed away at the age of 82 following a fight with cancer.

The great man’s death kicked off a mountain of tributes, stories and images about his remarkable life, including the revelation Pele held a single share in Aberdeen FC.

Well-known Reds fan Ally Begg shared a picture confirming the Samba star’s shareholding on Twitter:

After Pele’s sad passing today, this was sent to me. It turns out he was a shareholder of @AberdeenFC. Thanks to Nick Archibald for bringing it to our attention. Amazing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0azQlvsce2 — Ally Begg ⭐️⭐️ (@ally_begg) December 29, 2022

As you can see above, the share certificate is dated September 5, 2000, when Pele was a month shy of his 60th birthday – although why the long-time Santos player acquired the share when he did is as yet unclear.

It wasn’t Pele’s only link to Pittodrie. As Paul Third detailed in a piece for The Press and Journal on Thursday evening, the football legend rocked up at Aberdeen’s ground as part of Scotland hosting the 1989 Under-16 World Cup – and put on a demonstration for pupils from Mintlaw Academy.