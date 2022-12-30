How Pele came to be an Aberdeen shareholder – and the other football god with stake in Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

How Pele came to be an Aberdeen shareholder – and the other football god with stake in Dons

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
December 30, 2022, 1:13 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 4:43 pm
The certificate for one share in Aberdeen Football Club made out to Pele. Image: Nick Archibald
The certificate for one share in Aberdeen Football Club made out to Pele. Image: Nick Archibald

The Aberdeen fan who revealed late Brazilian football icon Pele was a Dons shareholder has explained how the player came to hold the stake – and how he came to own the proof of this remarkable, and timely, piece of Reds trivia.

Dons Twitter was ablaze on Thursday evening after well-known supporter Ally Begg shared an image, sent to him by friend Nick Archibald, which showed a certificate for one £1 share in the Pittodrie club made out to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, a.k.a. Pele.

News of the three-time World Cup winner’s death from cancer, aged 82, had been confirmed in the hours before Begg’s viral post.

Pele’s Aberdeen share certificate was issued on September 5, 2000, with Kintore-based Nick, 52, paying £60 for it after discovering the unique piece of memorabilia on an online auction site in 2016.

Nick said:  “Basically, I go to auctions all the time and buy myself stuff from auctions constantly.

“When I go on to auction sites, I’ll always type in the likes of ‘Aberdeen’ and stuff like that. A lot of the time items will come which aren’t necessarily Aberdeen FC memorabilia but are about the city and stuff like that

“It (the Pele share certificate) came up on an auction site called Catawiki – which is  European-based, in Holland.

Brazilian football legend Pele passed away on Thursday. Image: AP

“It was someone in Germany who had it. I bid on it, and purchased it from there.

“It was an online auction, so I did it all from Kintore.”

How Pele came to be Dons shareholder – with Der Kaiser also holding stake in Reds

How the share certificate made its way to Germany in the near-16 years after being issued remains unclear, but, after securing the surprising and unique piece of Aberdeen history, offshore chef Nick – a lifelong fan who has followed the Dons around Europe in years gone by – immediately donated it to the Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust.

He said: “It was better the club having that back than it sitting in my house.”

Nick added the club were delighted when he returned the proof of Pele’s stake, giving him some of the background to the great man’s unlikely shareholding.

They also told him Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer, a.k.a. Der Kaiser, received a share in the Pittodrie outfit, too, although it is understood both players’ shares are thought to have been the work of the Aberdeen FC Shareholders’ Association or an individual, rather than club chiefs.

Franz Beckenbauer won the World Cup as captain of West Germany in 1974 and as manager in 1990.

Nick explained: “I’ve bought several things before and donated a pennant from the European Cup Winners’ Cup (final) as well.

“I ended up giving it (the Pele share certificate) to the club and they were over the moon to get it back.

“I got given a guided tour of the club and all that stuff, and they also told me Franz Beckenbauer had one (a share in the club) as well.

“It was to do with when the club was floated (on the stock exchange) in 2000 or 1999. They gave away a few shares to celebrity football players – if I remember correctly, I think there were 20 in total – but I can’t remember who the other players were.”

Aberdeen fan Nick Archibald.

News of Pele’s Aberdeen share is the latest tie between the departed football icon and the Dons.

As Paul Third detailed in a piece for The Press and Journal on Thursday evening, Pele also took to the Pittodrie pitch in 1989, as part of Scotland hosting the Under-16 World Cup – where he treated pupils from Mintlaw Academy to a demonstration of his much-lauded footballing skills.

All SPFL teams will pay tribute to Pele ahead of matches taking place over the weekend and on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Year in review: Aberdeen's defensive woes continue as 2023 draws near
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin urges players to stand up and be counted
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Raith Rovers, left. Image: SNS
Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngwenya's Raith Rovers loan extended until end of season
Dean Campbell on the ball for Stevenage against Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.
The loan report: How have Aberdeen's seven loan players fared so far this season?

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Runners of all ages took part in the latest Banchory Boxing Day fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson [POTW]
'I just enjoy seeing the community come together' - The story behind the Banchory…
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Inverness defender Danny Devine is shaping up for a shot at Cove Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes experience counts against Cove Rangers
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Stuart McKenzie keen for Cove Rangers to end away-day hoodoo

Editor's Picks

Most Commented