Jim Goodwin hails ‘strength’ of Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart for response to racist abuse and red card

Boss Jim Goodwin had no doubt Anthony Stewart’s “strength and character” would see the Aberdeen captain bounce back from a tough week.

Stewart was sent off – conceding a penalty in the process – with the Reds leading 1-0 at St Mirren on Christmas Eve, before they went on to lose the game 3-1.

The 30-year-old posted a screengrab of a racist message he received in the aftermath to his Instagram page on Boxing Day.

Stewart then had to sit out the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock through suspension as Aberdeen slumped to a fourth straight loss.

The captain returned to action as the Dons drew 0-0 with Ross County on Monday.

Although the draw extended Aberdeen’s winless run to five games, Goodwin thought his skipper was “excellent”, adding the defender showed why he is Reds captain.

He said: “Anthony is an experienced player and a big character.

“He has played a lot of big games throughout his career.

“Anthony has had promotions with Wycombe and has played in the Championship in England, which is one of the hardest and (most) difficult leagues in Europe to play in.

“I had no doubt in my mind about the strength and character the guy has got. That’s why he is our captain.”

‘There is no place for racism and discrimination of any kind in society or in football’

When posting the screengrab of the racist message, Stewart wrote: “There is many highs and lows in this beautiful game and I take full responsibility for my mistake, which cost us three points.

“But I will not take racist abuse lightly.”

Aberdeen subsequently released a statement condemning the behaviour.

Goodwin said: “I am disappointed with what happened, but Anthony has been really good about it.

“There has been contact between Anthony and the individual.

“The club have been extremely supportive of Anthony as well.

“I think the statement was exactly what was required and there is no place for racism and discrimination of any kind in society or in football.

“Anthony has the full support of everyone here. Hopefully we will have no more of that going forward.”

Stewart ‘excellent’ against Staggies

Stewart and the Aberdeen defence have been criticised for the lack of shut-outs this season.

The stalemate with Ross County was only the sixth clean sheet in 34 Premiership games since Goodwin was appointed manager in February.

On Stewart’s response to his red card at St Mirren, Goodwin said: “Players make mistakes.

“I have been there myself as a player.

“I made some stupid decisions, had plenty of red cards and scored plenty of own goals in my time.

“You just have to keep your head up, keep working hard and believe that things turn.

“Anthony’s display against Ross County was excellent.

“I thought we missed him on Wednesday down at Kilmarnock.

“We missed his physical presence.

“Jordan White (Ross County) is a handful who leads the line very well and wins his fair share of headers.

“I thought Anthony and Liam Scales coped with pretty much everything they had to throw at them.”