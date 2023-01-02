ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new year but the same problems for Aberdeen as the winless slump continued. Inevitably, the failure to end a damaging winless run against the Premiership’s bottom team, Ross County, will pile more pressure on boss Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen left the pitch to boos from many members of the frustrated Red Army as a wait for a win extended to five games following the 0-0 draw.

Remarkably after a return of just one point from 15 since returning from the winter break, Aberdeen still sit fourth in the Premiership table.

However, their slide down the table will soon accelerate if the Dons do not stop their slump.

Third-placed Hearts have now raced into a five-point lead – and hold a game in hand – over Aberdeen.

Creativity emerges as another problem to solve, with no goals despite three strikers

The goal-less stalemate against the Staggies underlines the need for Goodwin to make signings in the recently-opened January transfer window.

Strengthening the defence was a priority, but now adding a creative playmaker, to turn games such as these in the Reds’ favour, is needed.

But players of that calibre are not easy to source in January. And the existing players in the squad tasked with delivering creativity also need to deliver.

Before the winter break, Aberdeen delivered goals, thrills and wins at Pittodrie – but these have now dried up.

Aberdeen threw everything at this game to get a win.

But they still lacked a cutting edge in attack, despite Goodwin starting with strikers Bojan Miovski, Duk and taking in Christian Ramirez in from the cold.

Struggling Ross County had, like Aberdeen, lost all their matches since the return from the winter break.

This was the battle of two teams with no points and little confidence since the World Cup. A scrap to stop a malaise at the start of the new year, which neither could find a way to win.

Boss Jim Goodwin overhauled his squad with a summer transfer rebuild costing in excess of £1.5 million.

However, the stark reality is Aberdeen, under former manager Stephen Glass, had more points at the same stage last season.

Dons had more points under ex-boss Stephen Glass last term; Ramirez puts a shift in on return

After 20 games last season, Glass’ Dons had 27 points – Goodwin’s rebuilt Reds have 26.

It should be noted, however, Glass’ side would then go on to rack up a 10-game winless league run.

Goodwin will surely strengthen in January to stop this slump soon.

In a bid to stop the losing rot, boss Goodwin gave a rare starting slot to striker Ramirez.

United States international Ramirez has been frozen out of the starting line-up this season.

The 31-year-old last started a Premiership match in the 1-0 defeat of Dundee on April 30 last term in the post-split fixtures.

Ramirez had been a proven goal-scorer, having netted 16 goals last season.

He started three games in the League Cup group stages in July, netting three times, albeit against lower league opposition.

However, the signing of Miovski (MTK Budapest) and Luis “Duk” Lopes (Benfica) precipitated Ramirez being frozen out.

Out of contract at the end of the season, whether Ramirez remains at Pittodrie beyond the transfer window remains to be seen.

Ramirez has been a peripheral figure and if that is to continue, surely the Dons have to cash in to get a transfer fee this month.

Ramirez’s link-up play was solid and he put in plenty of effort, but he was too often starved of service.

The striker managed two shots at goal, one on target and saved.

He had just two touches in the Ross County box and four final third entries before being replaced by Jonny Hayes in the 63rd minute.

Dons players DID show commitment and fight

In the aftermath of the debacle against Kilmarnock, boss Goodwin confirmed he would have “frank and honest” talks with his players.

The Reds gaffer insisted he would warn them not to take playing for Aberdeen for granted.

Did it provoke a reaction? Yes. Aberdeen were better in this match – but they couldn’t be much worse than that shocker at Killie.

An improvement, of sorts, but still not enough.

Aberdeen’s effort and commitment cannot be questioned.

They just couldn’t find that quality to get the winning goal.

Chances, but Aberdeen can’t make breakthrough

The return of Ramirez was one of three changes to the Aberdeen starting XI which slumped to that abject 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock.

Having served a one-game suspension against Killie, captain Anthony Stewart returned.

Also back in the starting line-up was on-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

Dropping out were Ryan Duncan, Jack MacKenzie and Connor Barron – who has rarely been on the bench for boss Jim Goodwin.

In the 13th minute, Duk found Miovki with a cross, but the North Macedonian international striker fired wide from 20 yards.

Moments later, Ramirez tested keeper Ross Laidlaw with a low 15-yard drive, but the effort was saved. The move stemmed from referee playing advantage after Clarkson was fouled in his own half. Aberdeen broke upfield with Ramirez delivering the initial pass to instigate the move, and finishing it off with the final shot.

Aberdeen were then denied by a goal-line clearance in the 27th minute when a Duk shot from an acute angle was blocked by keeper Laidlaw. The ball spun up and Matty Kennedy raced to meet it with a powerful 12 yard drive. Kennedy’s shot was scrambled clear off the line by Alex Iacovitti.

In the 33rd minute, Clarkson fired in a 25-yard drive but the effort was straight at Laidlaw, who comfortably collected.

Kennedy, who had scored in each of the two previous games, then unleashed a curling 25-yard shot Laidlaw dived to block.

Aberdeen continued to probe for an opener after the break, but lacked any bite in attack. Ramirez, Coulson and McCrorie all had shots blocked.

In the 70th minute, Miovski attempted an acrobatic overhead kick, but the effort flashed across the face of goal and well wide.

Substitute Vicente Besuijen met a cross from Jonny Hayes at the back post in the 82nd minute, but keeper Laidlaw saved his shot on the line.