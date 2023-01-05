‘I want to enjoy my football again’ – Graeme Shinnie on his decision to return to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graeme Shinnie believes returning to Aberdeen will help him rediscover his love for football after a challenging 12 months.

The former Aberdeen captain has returned to Pittodrie on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin also bolstered his squad by signing Slovakian midfielder Patrik Myslovič.

The 21-year-old will join the Dons from MSK Zilina initially on loan with the Dons retaining an exclusive option to sign the player on a permanent basis in the summer.

But it is the return of former skipper Shinnie, who made 188 appearances for the Dons after joining from Caley Thistle in 2015, which will have the Dons fans most excited for the second half of the season.

Shinnie left to sign for Derby County on a free transfer in May 2019.

The defensive midfielder, who has been capped six times by Scotland, joined Wigan on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2022 but is relishing a return to Aberdeen following a tough period.

He said: “I wanted to enjoy my football again.

“I wanted to come back to somewhere I knew. I have been here before and I know everybody.

“I can try to hit the ground running as quickly as possible.

“It has been a frustrating 12 months for me, both football-wise and off the pitch.

“My family moved back home to Inverness so it has just been me and my dog, living just outside of Manchester.

“It has been tough in that aspect.

“From a football point of view, I haven’t played as much as I would have hoped for whatever reason.

“I haven’t had a run of games. I have probably played no more than two in a row since the start of last January.

“I just want to enjoy my football again and be nearer my family which will be very good for me.

“Off the pitch is very important and it helps you on the pitch.

“It made sense to come back, it is something that really excites me.”

Shinnie admits there has been a huge amount of change at the club since his departure, most notably the club’s new training base at Cormack Park.

He said: “It is a bit surreal but also exciting.

“It has changed a lot with the training ground since I was last here.

“It is really good to see where the club is now from when I left.

“It is an exciting challenge ahead.

“The new training ground is amazing.

“Back then, we were taking minibuses out to the Barracks and wherever else we used to go so to now see this is unbelievable.

“I’m sure all the players and staff appreciate how important it is.

“I’m very impressed.

“I think Joe (Lewis) and Jonny (Hayes) are the only ones who are still here.

“I know Marley Watkins and Kelle Roos as well but it will be good to meet the rest.

“Kelle is a great guy, I played with him at Derby. He is tall and has a great presence.

“He is a good shot-stopper and an all-round good guy.

“I spoke to Kelle on the phone on the drive up but I will get to meet the rest of the lads at training tomorrow which I’m looking forward to.”

Shinnie also feels he has unfinished business with the Dons having not won a trophy at the club during his first spell despite regular trips to Hampden during Derek McInnes’ time in charge.

The Dons face Rangers in the semi-finals of the League Cup at Hampden on January 15.

Shinnie said: “Another reason I came back is I have missed these semi-finals and trips to Hampden.

“We had many of them but unfortunately we didn’t go the full way.

“That was a bugbear of mine.

“I’m looking to try to win the trophy but there is a tough challenge ahead at Hampden.

“It is one we to look forward to after we take care of Saturday (against St Johnstone) first.”

Goodwin was pleased to bring the two new arrivals to the club.

On Shinnie, he said: “Graeme is a player who knows the club well.

“He is aware of the level of expectation here and despite being away from Pittodrie for a few years he obviously still has close connections with the place and a number of the staff.

“He has great leadership qualities and will bring a wealth of experience to the squad.

“We look forward to working with him in the coming months.”

And Goodwin also feels Myslovič will be an asset to his team.

He said: “Patrik is a player who (head of recruitment) Darren Mowbray and I have long admired, and we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get this deal over the line for a few months.

“He is a very technical player, left footed, with an extensive range of passing.

“He’ll provide a different option in this area and hopefully bring a new attacking dynamic to the team.

“Patrik has recorded a high number of assists and he is also a very good ball striker who can score goals from inside and outside the area.

“The January window is a notoriously tough time to do business and it is important we bring in quality not quantity.

“We will continue to look at other areas in which we can strengthen the team to help to ensure a successful second half of the season.”