Aberdeen sign Slovakia U21 international Patrik Myslovic on loan with option to buy

By Danny Law
January 5, 2023, 9:04 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen have confirmed their second signing of the January transfer window with the arrival of Slovakian midfielder Patrik Myslovič.

The 21-year-old will join the Dons from MSK Zilina initially on loan with the Dons retaining an exclusive option to sign the player on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Dons had earlier confirmed the return of former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie on a loan deal from Wigan until the end of the season.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin is pleased to bring the Slovakia under-21 international to Pittodrie.

He said: “Patrik is a player who (head of recruitment) Darren Mowbray and I have long admired, and we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get this deal over the line for a few months.

“He is a very technical player, left footed, with an extensive range of passing.

“He’ll provide a different option in this area and hopefully bring a new attacking dynamic to the team.

“Patrik has recorded a high number of assists and he is also a very good ball striker who can score goals from inside and outside the area.

“The January window is a notoriously tough time to do business and it is important we bring in quality not quantity.

“We will continue to look at other areas in which we can strengthen the team to help to ensure a successful second half of the season.”

Myslovič scored four goals in 21 appearances for MSK Zilina this season.

 

 

