Aberdeen humiliated in 5-0 loss at Hearts as hopes of third-place finish suffer major blow

Humiliated, overwhelmed and embarrassed -Aberdeen’s third-place hopes are in tatters after a 5-0 humbling at Hearts.

The dismal Dons were blown away in Edinburgh in a result which will pile more pressure on manager Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen’s hopes of finishing third were also given a harsh reality check in a dark night in Gorgie.

On the basis of this shocker, third place is a pipe dream for Aberdeen.

They are nine points behind third-placed Hearts who outplayed, outfought and outclassed them.

However, the Dons are only nine points ahead of Dundee United in the relegation play-off zone, who have a game in hand.

Aberdeen have now lost five successive away league games for the first time since December 2010 when they had a run of six under Mark McGhee.

Manager Goodwin vowed he would work during the winter break on fixing the Dons’ damaging away form.

That hasn’t worked as the Reds’ away day nightmares are continuing.

Aberdeen’s dismal league form

Aberdeen received plaudits for a strong performance in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers at Hampden,

However the bottom line is the Reds have won just once in eight games in all competitions since the winter break.

They have taken just four points from a possible 21. That is not top six form.

Aberdeen played for 120 minutes on the heavy, rutted pitch at Hampden in the semi-final just three days earlier.

Fatigue is no excuse for this performance.

Aberdeen’s defence were ruthlessly exposed and ripped apart to further underline the need to sign defenders in the January transfer window.

Skipper Anthony Stewart and on-loan Liam Scales (Celtic) are the Reds only recognised centre-backs.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Sunderland’s Australian international centre-back Bailey Wright.

The 30-year-old, who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is understood to be on the Dons’ radar for a January swoop.

Wright has made 28 appearances for Australia.

Nightmare return for keeper Lewis

Keeper Joe Lewis was introduced for his first start of the season having lost the No.1 slot to summer signing Kelle Roos.

Dutch stopper Roos was ruled out with a thigh injury suffered in the League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers.

Since signing in summer 2016, Lewis was Aberdeen’s first-choice keeper for six seasons, racking up 268 appearances.

Lewis suffered a nightmare return. However he is no miracle worker and was left badly exposed by the defence.

Skipper Anthony Stewart was suspended for the clash having received a straight red in the semi-final loss. Veteran full-back Jonny Hayes, 35, came in for Stewart.

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the seventh minute when Ylber Ramadani won possession deep in the Dons’ half.

The midfielder drove upfield at pace and unleashed a powerful 22 yard drive that keeper Zander Clark did well to push wide.

It was a bright start.

After that it would get dark, very dark, for Aberdeen and their travelling fans

Hearts went ahead in the 15th minute when the Dons failed to clear a long throw in from James Hill from the left.

Ramadani’s attempted headed clearance fell to Josh Ginnelly who stabbed home a right-footed shot from five yards.

It was 2-0 in the 28th minute as Aberdeen’s porous defence was ripped apart by a long pass from Toby Sibbick.

The Reds defenders were posted missing as Michael Smith collected the pass and burst into the box.

He then fired a superb left-footed 15-yard drive beyond the advancing Lewis into the far corner.

Aberdeen mustered a shot on target in the 34th minute when Leighton Clarkson’s cross-cum-shot was easily saved by keeper Clark.

A disastrous first half hit a new depth when Hearts went 3-0 up in the 40th minute.

Hearts were awarded a penalty for handball by Liam Scales from a corner following a VAR review.

Striker Lawrence Shankland clinically converted.

It was 4-0 in first half stoppage time when Shankland flicked the ball into the box to find Ginnelly who lifted a shot above and beyond Lewis.

Half-time: Hearts 4 Aberdeen 0

If there was any hope half-time would allow time to regroup that evaporated in the 61st minute.

Cameron Devlin raced in on goal, shrugged off Scales and McCrorie, before firing a low 15 yard drive beyond Lewis.

Moments later substitute Stephen Humphrys came close when shooting just wide.

Ruthless Hearts were pushing to pile more pressure on Aberdeen.

In the 86th minute Scales denied a sixth when he cleared an Allan Forrest shot off the line.

Aberdeen looked to have grabbed a late consolation in injury time when Marley Watkins netted.

It was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Next up for Aberdeen is an away Scottish Cup tie to junior club Darvel, five leagues below the Dons.

Surely the Dons will deliver a rare away win on Monday night. Surely.

Full-time: Hearts 5 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 4; Kennedy 4 (Richardson 70), McCrorie 3, Scales 3, Coulson 3; Ramadani 4, Shinnie 4; Hayes 4 (Besuijen 60), Clarkson 4 (Myslovic 60), Duk 4 (Watkins 70), Miovski 4 (Duncan 60)

Subs not used: Ritchie, Barron, Polvara, Duncan, Richardson.

HEARTS (3-4-2-1): Clark 6; Sibbick 7 (Kingsley 75), Rowles 7, Hill 7; Smith 7 (Forrest 85), Devlin 7, Snodgrass 7 (Oda 85), Cochrane 7; Ginnelly 7 (Humphreys 65), McKay 7 (Grant 65); Shankland 7

Subs not used: Stewart, Kiomourtzoglou, Atkinson, Forrest, Neilson,Oda.

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 18,497

Man-of-the-Match: Barrie McKay (Hearts)