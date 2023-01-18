Major £20m boost for Peterhead museum and Macduff aquarium plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Major £20m boost for Peterhead museum and Macduff aquarium plans

Ambitious plans to create a new cultural quarter in Peterhead and a revamp of Macduff Aquarium have received a £20 million funding boost.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 18, 2023, 10:30 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 12:31 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.

Ambitious plans to create a new cultural quarter in Peterhead and a revamp of Macduff Aquarium have received a £20 million funding boost.

The bid by Aberdeenshire Council is one of 10 projects across Scotland to receive levelling up funding from the UK Government.

The cash will be used to transform the disused Arbuthnot House in Peterhead into a new destination museum, library and cultural hub.

The remainder will be spent on a significant expansion and revamp of the popular aquarium at Macduff.

‘New energy and opportunities’

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater hailed the Banff and Buchan funding as “brilliant for the north-east”.

He said the plans for Arbuthnot House would “reignite new energy and opportunities in Peterhead”, while Macduff Aquarium will be able to expand its educational offering.

He added: “It’s a very ambitious £20m bid and I’m chuffed we’ve got it.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader, Mark Findlater. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Council will now undertake a detailed design consultation and consider how this project links into wider local initiatives.

Work is also ongoing to identify potential projects for future bids from other areas across the local authority area.

Aberdeen City Council had submitted a £20m bid for plans to rejuvenate the beach area in Aberdeen but this was unsuccessful.

Nearly £27m has also been guaranteed for a new roll-on, roll-off ferry for Fair Isle, situated halfway between Orkney and Shetland.

Shetland Islands Council said the funding will “save” the island of approximately 60 residents.

Peterhead and Macduff

In Peterhead, Arbuthnot House would be restored, with a new extension to house a library and a new regional museum aiming to showcase Aberdeenshire’s historic collections.

A new cafe or restaurant would be built with views of the harbour, overlooking a new public plaza created in Broad Street, featuring green space.

The existing Arbuthnot Museum and Library building on the town’s St Peter Street would be restored and converted into a new cultural venue with a live entertainment space and dance/music studios on the upper floor.

Macduff Aquarium restoration and extension. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Under the proposals for Macduff Aquarium, the existing site would be modernised to include expanded exhibits and enhanced facilities.

A two-storey extension would take advantage of coastal views and include a new cafe-restaurant, education suite and community space.

The plans also include an external revamp of the building, a new children’s play area and path links along the coastline.

‘Revitalise communities’

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said the money will help to “maximise the potential” of the area and bring forward investment that will “benefit communities for years to come”.

He added: “Direct investment of this scale from the UK Government is excellent news and there will be further opportunities for other areas across the north-east to prosper from this transformational Levelling Up Scheme in the future.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who was brought up in Aberdeen, said the cash will “revitalise communities that have historically been overlooked but are bursting with potential”.

He added: “This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
The Black Rood: Where is the lost Crown Jewel of Scotland?
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Douglas Ross 'majorly disappointed' at UK Government funding snub for Moray
Inside story: The truth behind Aberdeen and Peterhead's doomed freeport bid
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Ruaridh McConnachie's still a long way from a Scotland cap,…
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Alister Jack: Reasons to be cheerful despite north-east freeport loss
Scotrail sunday timetable
Just 3% of £200 million faster north-east rail promise spent since pledge in 2016

Most Read

1
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Artist impressions of a revamped Macduff Aquarium and new cultural quarter in Peterhead. Supplied: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented