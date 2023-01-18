Major £20m boost for Peterhead museum and Macduff aquarium plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ambitious plans to create a new cultural quarter in Peterhead and a revamp of Macduff Aquarium have received a £20 million funding boost.

The bid by Aberdeenshire Council is one of 10 projects across Scotland to receive levelling up funding from the UK Government.

The cash will be used to transform the disused Arbuthnot House in Peterhead into a new destination museum, library and cultural hub.

The remainder will be spent on a significant expansion and revamp of the popular aquarium at Macduff.

‘New energy and opportunities’

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater hailed the Banff and Buchan funding as “brilliant for the north-east”.

He said the plans for Arbuthnot House would “reignite new energy and opportunities in Peterhead”, while Macduff Aquarium will be able to expand its educational offering.

He added: “It’s a very ambitious £20m bid and I’m chuffed we’ve got it.”

Aberdeenshire Council will now undertake a detailed design consultation and consider how this project links into wider local initiatives.

Work is also ongoing to identify potential projects for future bids from other areas across the local authority area.

Aberdeen City Council had submitted a £20m bid for plans to rejuvenate the beach area in Aberdeen but this was unsuccessful.

Nearly £27m has also been guaranteed for a new roll-on, roll-off ferry for Fair Isle, situated halfway between Orkney and Shetland.

Shetland Islands Council said the funding will “save” the island of approximately 60 residents.

Peterhead and Macduff

In Peterhead, Arbuthnot House would be restored, with a new extension to house a library and a new regional museum aiming to showcase Aberdeenshire’s historic collections.

A new cafe or restaurant would be built with views of the harbour, overlooking a new public plaza created in Broad Street, featuring green space.

The existing Arbuthnot Museum and Library building on the town’s St Peter Street would be restored and converted into a new cultural venue with a live entertainment space and dance/music studios on the upper floor.

Under the proposals for Macduff Aquarium, the existing site would be modernised to include expanded exhibits and enhanced facilities.

A two-storey extension would take advantage of coastal views and include a new cafe-restaurant, education suite and community space.

The plans also include an external revamp of the building, a new children’s play area and path links along the coastline.

‘Revitalise communities’

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said the money will help to “maximise the potential” of the area and bring forward investment that will “benefit communities for years to come”.

He added: “Direct investment of this scale from the UK Government is excellent news and there will be further opportunities for other areas across the north-east to prosper from this transformational Levelling Up Scheme in the future.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who was brought up in Aberdeen, said the cash will “revitalise communities that have historically been overlooked but are bursting with potential”.

He added: “This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride.”