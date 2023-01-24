Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio has died at the age of 48.

The former AC Milan youth star joined Dundee in 1999 under Jocky Scott before playing under fellow Italian Ivano Bonetti.

He left Dundee to sign for Aberdeen in 2002, netting one strike in ten appearances for the Dons before returning to Italy.

News of Billio’s passing was broken by his first club AC Milan, where he has been working as a coach since 2011.

Ieri ci ha prematuramente lasciato Patrizio Billio, cresciuto nel nostro Settore Giovanile e dal 2011 allenatore della nostra Scuola Calcio in Kuwait.

Tutta la famiglia rossonera si stringe al dolore dei suoi cari. Riposa in pace, Patrizio. pic.twitter.com/JEabsobhBP — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 24, 2023

In a statement on their official Twitter account, Milan said: “Yesterday Patrizio Billio left us prematurely.

“Patrizio grew up in our youth team and has been the coach of our football school in Kuwait since 2011.

“The entire Rossoneri family feels the pain of his loved ones. Rest in peace, Patrizio.”

While Billio’s time at Aberdeen was short-lived, he was best known for his period at Dark Blues.

He starred alongside Argentinian World Cup hero Claudio Caniggia.

Dundee paid tribute to Billio as news of his passing broke on social media.

Season ticket holder Billy wrote: “Gutted to hear of the passing of former Dundee player Patrizio Billio. RIP.”

Gutted to hear about the passing of former @DundeeFC player Patrizio Billio. RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/ZFn0u6TmWI — Billy (@dundonianfifer) January 24, 2023