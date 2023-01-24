Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48

By Ewan Smith
January 24, 2023, 11:56 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 12:41 pm
Patrizio Billio played ten times for Aberdeen in the 2002/03 season. Image: SNS
Patrizio Billio played ten times for Aberdeen in the 2002/03 season. Image: SNS

Former Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio has died at the age of 48.

The former AC Milan youth star joined Dundee in 1999 under Jocky Scott before playing under fellow Italian Ivano Bonetti.

He left Dundee to sign for Aberdeen in 2002, netting one strike in ten appearances for the Dons before returning to Italy.

News of Billio’s passing was broken by his first club AC Milan, where he has been working as a coach since 2011.

In a statement on their official Twitter account, Milan said: “Yesterday Patrizio Billio left us prematurely.

“Patrizio grew up in our youth team and has been the coach of our football school in Kuwait since 2011.

“The entire Rossoneri family feels the pain of his loved ones. Rest in peace, Patrizio.”

Patrizio Billio in action for Dundee. Image: SNS

While Billio’s time at Aberdeen was short-lived, he was best known for his period at Dark Blues.

He starred alongside Argentinian World Cup hero Claudio Caniggia.

Dundee paid tribute to Billio as news of his passing broke on social media.

Season ticket holder Billy wrote: “Gutted to hear of the passing of former Dundee player Patrizio Billio. RIP.”

