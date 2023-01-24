Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes

By Garrett Stell
January 24, 2023, 12:36 pm Updated: January 24, 2023, 12:38 pm
Although Aberdeenshire schools will return to normal on January 31, there will likely be more disruptions in the near future. 
 

Aberdeenshire Council is the latest to announce school closures due to scheduled teacher strikes.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country’s largest teachers’ union, is calling all of its Aberdeenshire members out on strike on Monday, January 30.

In response, Aberdeenshire Council announced that all primary and secondary schools will close on that day.

Because the strike is only among teaching staff, chief education officer Vincent Docherty said that council-run nurseries will be open as usual.

The EIS is demanding a 10% pay rise at all levels. Although the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SCNT) met multiple times in November, December and January, there has not been a pay offer since November 23.

The offer on the table promises a gradated pay rise according to experience. It is capped at 6.85%, for the lowest earners.

EIS members and other unions rejected the differentiated pay offer made on November 23 2022.

Aberdeenshire shutting its school doors



The EIS is planning two more phases of strike action in February and March. First, there will be two days of nationwide strikes on February 28 and March 1.

These will mark the start of another 20 days of rolling strike action, with members in each local authority going out on strike on different days. The EIS has not announced the strike schedule yet to say when it will call out Aberdeenshire Council members, but it is likely that schools will close when they do.

Next week’s strike day marks the third time that EIS has called out its members.

On November 24, EIS called for a nationwide walkout which triggered school closures across the country. The Association of Head Teachers and Deputes Scotland (ADHS) joined, making it the biggest industrial action over teacher pay since a contentious dispute in the 1980s.

Then on January 10 and 11, EIS called out all primary and secondary teachers on consecutive days.

But an EIS spokesman said that the planned strike action in February and March could prove to be the most disruptive move so far.

“Over the rolling strike period, each local authority area will be impacted by three consecutive days of strike action, with one day of strike action in all schools bookended on either side by one-day strikes in primary and secondary schools.”

The EIS is calling its Aberdeen City members out on strike on Wednesday, February 1. The City Council has not made a final decision about whether schools will close.

