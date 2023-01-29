Last sighting of lone hillwalker, 41, was as he headed onto Ben Nevis on Friday, as police make fresh appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second day of searching for a man who failed to return from a solo walk up Ben Nevis is underway.

42-year-old Harvey Christian, from Cambridgeshire, set off up the mountain on Friday morning, and in the early hours of Sunday morning police issued an urgent appeal to trace him.

Police have now issued more details about Mr Christian’s last movements. His car has been found in a layby in Glen Nevis.

Last seen on Friday morning

A police spokesman said: “Harvey Christian travelled from Cambridgeshire and is believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday January 27.

“His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has been found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis and concerns are growing for his welfare.”

Mr Christian is described as 6ft 2ins, of heavy build with fair hair. It is not known what he was wearing but most likely to be waterproofs and walking boots.

It is believed he set off from the Glen Nevis visitor centre around 10.30am.

The spokesman continued: “Searches are being conducted in the area, including on Ben Nevis, involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, police dogs, and the Coastguard helicopter.”

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: “We believe Harvey was planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday but he has not returned to his car and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We don’t know what he was wearing or what equipment he had with him. His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis visitor centre.

“We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3318 of January 28 2023.