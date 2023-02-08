Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell supremo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have announced Alan Burrows will take over as the club’s new chief executive, with the Motherwell supremo revealing he chose the “real privilege” of the Pittodrie project among a host of other offers.

In 15 years at Well, nine as CEO, Burrows has “built up an enormous bank of knowledge, experience and credibility in Scottish football and was named Scottish CEO of the Year at the Football Business Awards in 2019”, a Dons statement said.

Aberdeen have been without a chief executive since Duncan Fraser’s departure in 2019, and chairman Dave Cormack – who became the club’s majority shareholder the same year – said: “Alan has all the experience and qualities you’d look for in a chief executive.

“He’s got his finger firmly on the pulse of the Scottish game, is well-respected in footballing circles and is fully aligned with the strategy and vision we have to drive Aberdeen FC forward.

“In taking over as chairman, the intention was always to appoint a chief executive.

“However, within three months, the Covid pandemic hit and I felt the need to lead the club through the significant financial challenges that presented. It was also critical that we were patient and found the right individual who knows and understands both football and business.”

“When Alan announced his intention to step down at Motherwell FC we began a dialogue, which, I’m delighted to say, has led to his appointment.

“Alan inherits a strong management team and staff, many of whom he has worked with on SPFL working groups over the years.

“I’d particularly like to thank Motherwell chairman, Jim McMahon, for his co-operation in ensuring we have been able to agree a smooth transition.”

Burrows ‘most intrigued’ by Dons opportunity amid pile of offers

Commenting on his appointment, Burrows – who it is understood could have a hand in Aberdeen’s hunt for a new permanent manager if the search is still ongoing by the time he starts his Dons role on February 27 – said: “It’s a real privilege to be asked to take up the position of chief executive at AFC.

“I’ve built up a good working relationship with the chairman over the years and was very pleased when he got in touch.

“Aberdeen is an excellent football club with a rich and decorated history and ambitious plans for a successful future.

“When I decided to step down from my role at Motherwell, I was fortunate enough to have a number of clubs make contact with me.

“However, I was most intrigued by the Aberdeen opportunity, as I think there is so much potential at this club and so many exciting projects already well under way.

“There is much to do, on and off the pitch, and I am excited and eager to work with the many talented staff who I know are in place at Pittodrie.

“I am also keen to immerse myself as much as I can in the city and with the supporters, so I can best reflect the traditions and expectations of the Dons fanbase.

“I want to place on record my sincere thanks to all my friends and colleagues at Motherwell for 15 memorable years. I wish the club, the directors, the staff, players and the supporters, who were very good to me, every success in the future.”

Burrows will serve as a link between between owner and chairman Cormack, and the likes of commercial director Rob Wicks, finance director Kevin MacIver and director of football Steven Gunn – and the football department beneath him.

After joining the Steelmen in a communications role in 2007, Burrows progressed to general manager and then CEO.

During his tenure, Motherwell transitioned to fan ownership, recorded their highest-ever turnover and net profit, achieved a record transfer fee and sponsorship deal, as well as its highest-ever season ticket sales figure.

On the pitch, Motherwell finished third in the Premiership in the season 2019/2020, played in Europa League and Europa Conference League qualifiers, reached two domestic cup finals and won the SFA Youth Cup for the first time.