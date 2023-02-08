Robust trade for first round of bull sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Despite increased numbers of cast cows being sold to record levels and suckler cow herds reducing in size, trade at Stirling Bull Sales remained firm, with 23 lots selling for five-figure prices.

Aside from the sales reported in yesterday’s Press & Journal, other leading prices in the Aberdeen-Angus breed included 10,000gns for Gordon E Type X640 from the Gordon Brooke Estate, Scottish Borders.

He is by Rawburn Makka Pakka, and stood first at the winter national show.

The buyer was D Whiteford and Co, Berwick.

At 9,000gns, was Rulesmains Kasper X570, from Andrew Hodge, Rulesmains, Duns.

This one is by Duncanziemere Judge R170, out of the Hallington Edition-sired dam, Rulesmains Kim, and sold to Orkney with Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness.

Willie Lawson, from Scotsmill, Tullynessle, Alford, paid 8,500gns for Idvies President X039, from Alistair and Graeme Fraser, Newton of Idvies, Forfar.

He is by Idvies Ferrari, out of Idvies Privoda.

Coull Farms, Islay, paid 7,500gns for another from the Idvies pen, this time Idvies Dakota X043, by Thrunton Panther.

In the females, the overall champion Cairnton Pantene X471, from Ken and Margaret Howie, sold for 4,200gns to GE Tomlinson, Staffordshire.

She is by Cairnton Black Captain, and due to calf in May to Tonley Egor X842.

The Aberdeen-Angus breed sold twelve bulls at 10,000gns or more to average £6,727.

Other Scottish transactions in the Limousin breed included 8,500gns for Dyke Skywalker from Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Dyke Farm, Milton of Campsie.

He is by Goldies Lordoftherings, and sold to Robert and Margaret Struthers, Collielaw, Carluke.

Ronald Dick, and his daughter Steph, from Stirling, sold their intermediate champion Ronick Sirlancelot, by Wilodge Granville, for 8,000gns to Doldy Farms, Glenisla.

Ian and Wendy Callion, from Balfornought, Stirling, sold Lodge Slalom, for 7,500gns to A and M Robertson, Ballycurrie, Isle of Bute.

Three bulls from Ian Nimmo’s Maraiscote herd from Lanarkshire, sold at 7,000gns each.

Two by Baassingfield Machoman, sold to Hartside Farms, Biggar, and the Scottish Government Bull Stud, while the other by Sliabh Felim Mourinho, was purchased by Donald and James Fraser, Easter Clune, Nairn.

Dougie and Lynda Graham, from Mains of Burnbank, Stirling, also sold at 7,000gns for Burnbank Sydney, to DS Stark and Sons, South Ballo, Inchture, Perthshire.

Five Limousins sold at 10,000gns or more and averaged £940 more on the year to level at £6,689.

Beef Shorthorns averaged £5,697 and saw six bulls reach five-figure prices.

Other notable prices included 9,000gns for Duncan MacGregor’s second prize winner, Millerston Ramrod, from Burnhead, Kilsyth.

The buyer was A&C Farms, Leicester.

Lour Farms, Forfar, paid 8,000gns for Coxhill Rishi from LJ Townsend, Moffat.

Meanwhile, the top priced Lincoln Red from Andrew Mylius, St Fort Estate, Newport on Tay, sold for 5,000gns to Morris and Partners, Over Buttergask, Coupar Angus.