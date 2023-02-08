Robust trade for first round of bull sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Robust trade for first round of bull sales

By Katrina Macarthur
February 8, 2023, 10:50 am
United Auctions' auctioneer Raymond Kennedy selling the Beef Shorthorns.
United Auctions' auctioneer Raymond Kennedy selling the Beef Shorthorns.

Despite increased numbers of cast cows being sold to record levels and suckler cow herds reducing in size, trade at Stirling Bull Sales remained firm, with 23 lots selling for five-figure prices.

Aside from the sales reported in yesterday’s Press & Journal, other leading prices in the Aberdeen-Angus breed included 10,000gns for Gordon E Type X640 from the Gordon Brooke Estate, Scottish Borders.

He is by Rawburn Makka Pakka, and stood first at the winter national show.

The buyer was D Whiteford and Co, Berwick.

At 9,000gns, was Rulesmains Kasper X570, from Andrew Hodge, Rulesmains, Duns.

This one is by Duncanziemere Judge R170, out of the Hallington Edition-sired dam, Rulesmains Kim, and sold to Orkney with Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness.

Deveron Black Baron X796 from Hamish Sclater sold for 9,000gns.

Willie Lawson, from Scotsmill, Tullynessle, Alford, paid 8,500gns for Idvies President X039, from Alistair and Graeme Fraser, Newton of Idvies, Forfar.

He is by Idvies Ferrari, out of Idvies Privoda.

Coull Farms, Islay, paid 7,500gns for another from the Idvies pen, this time Idvies Dakota X043, by Thrunton Panther.

In the females, the overall champion Cairnton Pantene X471, from Ken and Margaret Howie, sold for 4,200gns to GE Tomlinson, Staffordshire.

She is by Cairnton Black Captain, and due to calf in May to Tonley Egor X842.

Aberdeen-Angus female champion sold for 4,200gns

The Aberdeen-Angus breed sold twelve bulls at 10,000gns or more to average £6,727.

Other Scottish transactions in the Limousin breed included 8,500gns for Dyke Skywalker from Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Dyke Farm, Milton of Campsie.

He is by Goldies Lordoftherings, and sold to Robert and Margaret Struthers, Collielaw, Carluke.

Andrew Burnett’s sale leader at 12,000gns.

Ronald Dick, and his daughter Steph, from Stirling, sold their intermediate champion Ronick Sirlancelot, by Wilodge Granville, for 8,000gns to Doldy Farms, Glenisla.

Selling for 8,000gns was Ronick Sirlancelot. Image: MacGregor Photography

Ian and Wendy Callion, from Balfornought, Stirling, sold Lodge Slalom, for 7,500gns to A and M Robertson, Ballycurrie, Isle of Bute.

Three bulls from Ian Nimmo’s Maraiscote herd from Lanarkshire, sold at 7,000gns each.

Two by Baassingfield Machoman, sold to Hartside Farms, Biggar, and the Scottish Government Bull Stud, while the other by Sliabh Felim Mourinho, was purchased by Donald and James Fraser, Easter Clune, Nairn.

Dougie and Lynda Graham, from Mains of Burnbank, Stirling, also sold at 7,000gns for Burnbank Sydney, to DS Stark and Sons, South Ballo, Inchture, Perthshire.

Mary Fotheringham and Hazel McNee’s offering topped at 10,000gns for Westhall Superman.

Five Limousins sold at 10,000gns or more and averaged £940 more on the year to level at £6,689.

Beef Shorthorns averaged £5,697 and saw six bulls reach five-figure prices.

Limousin average up £940 on the year

Other notable prices included 9,000gns for Duncan MacGregor’s second prize winner, Millerston Ramrod, from Burnhead, Kilsyth.

The buyer was A&C Farms, Leicester.

Lour Farms, Forfar, paid 8,000gns for Coxhill Rishi from LJ Townsend, Moffat.

Meanwhile, the top priced Lincoln Red from Andrew Mylius, St Fort Estate, Newport on Tay, sold for 5,000gns to Morris and Partners, Over Buttergask, Coupar Angus.

Corsairtly Supra from the Davidsons made 8,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

