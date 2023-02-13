Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for the Dons

By Paul Third
February 13, 2023, 6:00 am
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have appointed a chief executive in Alan Burrows who will go the extra mile for the club, insists ex-Dons boss and Burrows’ former colleague Craig Brown.

Motherwell chief executive officer Burrows will start his new role at Pittodrie on February 27 and Brown believes Burrows’ work ethic will stand him in good stead for his new challenge.

He said: “Alan is a nice guy, and a real football man.

“He’s very diligent and a conscientious worker and I know he will work all the hours required if needed.

“If there is a transfer needing to be completed, he will be there through the night getting the deal over the line.”

Burrows a popular appointment among Dons fans

The announcement of Burrows’ appointment at Aberdeen has been hailed by Dons supporters and Brown is not surprised given the strong work the incoming executive has done at his current club.

He said: “Like any fan, once you work at the club you support and you are in the inner sanctum, attending board meetings and privy to information, it feels like a great job.

“His reputation among fans, and not just that of his current club, tells you he is well liked by football supporters and the reception from the Aberdeen fans seems to be very positive from what I’ve seen and heard.

Craig Brown.

“I’m not surprised. Alan is a popular figure at Fir Park among the fans. He was seen as a supporter and a guy with a real love of football and that puts you on a strong footing with any fanbase.

“He played a big part in driving fan engagement and making the club the heart of its local community at Motherwell.

“I know how important those qualities are at Aberdeen and I’m sure Alan will enjoy that role along with his other tasks when he moves north.”

Burrows’ experience will be an asset at Pittodrie

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster (left) worked with Alan Burrows at Motherwell.

Brown believes Burrows’ progression through the ranks from volunteer to chief executive shows his willingness to learn and immerse himself in his work.

“I have no idea what formal qualifications Alan has, but what I can say he is a decent man who has clearly learned on the job and progressed up through the ranks at Motherwell,” Brown said.

“Leeann Dempster was my chief executive at Motherwell, but it is my understanding she recommended Alan as a possible successor when she left the club.

“There are not many senior executives in the top flight of Scottish football with the experience Alan has.

“He has served on SPFL and SFA committees during his time, so clearly he is well respected, not just at his club, but within the game.”

Brown’s role in the transformation from football fan to club executive

Brown worked with Burrows back when he was a fresh faced youngster who looked after the media at Fir Park prior to being lured to the Dons in 2010, and he insists the incoming Aberdeen chief executive has come a long way in his time at Fir Park.

He said: “He is a Motherwell supporter who ran a fans website before getting involved with the club, and he was the press officer when Archie Knox and I were there.

“It’s funny, he was a scruffy young man when we first met him and I can remember speaking to chairman John Boyle about arranging for a club suit, shirt and tie for him.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows will join Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS

“John was happy to do that and Alan was over the moon.

“Media day was every Friday at Fir Park and it used to be the case where journalists were hanging about corridors with nowhere to go.

“We had regular chats about what we could do to make the club’s reputation better and I suggested Alan arrange a room for the media and then we went a step further by inviting the press in for lunch with the players.

“Motherwell ended up winning the media team award in the league and Alan was thrilled.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey feels Aberdeen Women were on 'last legs' in 5-0 Scottish Cup defeat…
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women can make Scottish Cup magic against Glasgow City, says Jess Broadrick
Aberdeen coaching duo Barry Robson and Steve Agnew celebrate against Motherwell. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167ac)
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen could give Barry Robson managerial job for rest of the season
Stuart Kennedy during the 1980/81 season. Image: SNS
Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy insists Aberdeen remain a big draw for potential managers
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to bounce back from league disappointment in Scottish Cup…
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Securing Alan Burrows as chief executive is Aberdeen's best signing of the…
Pittodrie Stadium in the 1920s. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen's record 13-0 win in 1923 left a dark cloud over Peterhead FC
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers 'freakish injury' during loan spell at MK Dons
Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Lee Miller lifts lid on Steve Agnew - the coach players 'buzz off' -…
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have a coach with the man management skills and experience of…

Most Read

1
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
2
Indignant angry irritated young woman looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt, frustrated about high taxes,
Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high
3
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
4
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
5
Fierce beers founders Dave McHardy, left, and Dave Grant want to help customers transfer from their Aberdeen bar to a new taproom in Dyce. Image: Fierce Beer/Co-op/PA Wire
Fierce Beer to organise bus to brewery after transport link to new Dyce taproom…
6
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Sean McAngus. Highland planning ahead Picture shows; .. MacDonald Hotel in Aviemore.. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. don't know. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/02/2023
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Seafield PS digital schools award Picture shows; Seafield PS pupils and staff. Elgin. Supplied by Seafield PS Date; 30/01/2023
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Left to right: David Gow, director, Rhian Morgan, financial planner, Sandy Robertson , managing director, Kevin McKenzie, financial planner and Keith Mackie, director. Image: Muckle Media
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Entries are now open for trade stand exhibitors at the Royal Highland Show.
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Sean Welsh (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Stonehaven's Danny Anderson looks to start an attack against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
A row broke out over deer management on Quinag. Image Shutterstock
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Ross County players celebrate Jordan White's goal in the recent 3-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson warns fight remains to stay in Premiership

Editor's Picks

Most Commented