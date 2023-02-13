Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for the Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have appointed a chief executive in Alan Burrows who will go the extra mile for the club, insists ex-Dons boss and Burrows’ former colleague Craig Brown.

Motherwell chief executive officer Burrows will start his new role at Pittodrie on February 27 and Brown believes Burrows’ work ethic will stand him in good stead for his new challenge.

He said: “Alan is a nice guy, and a real football man.

“He’s very diligent and a conscientious worker and I know he will work all the hours required if needed.

“If there is a transfer needing to be completed, he will be there through the night getting the deal over the line.”

Burrows a popular appointment among Dons fans

The announcement of Burrows’ appointment at Aberdeen has been hailed by Dons supporters and Brown is not surprised given the strong work the incoming executive has done at his current club.

He said: “Like any fan, once you work at the club you support and you are in the inner sanctum, attending board meetings and privy to information, it feels like a great job.

“His reputation among fans, and not just that of his current club, tells you he is well liked by football supporters and the reception from the Aberdeen fans seems to be very positive from what I’ve seen and heard.

“I’m not surprised. Alan is a popular figure at Fir Park among the fans. He was seen as a supporter and a guy with a real love of football and that puts you on a strong footing with any fanbase.

“He played a big part in driving fan engagement and making the club the heart of its local community at Motherwell.

“I know how important those qualities are at Aberdeen and I’m sure Alan will enjoy that role along with his other tasks when he moves north.”

Burrows’ experience will be an asset at Pittodrie

Brown believes Burrows’ progression through the ranks from volunteer to chief executive shows his willingness to learn and immerse himself in his work.

“I have no idea what formal qualifications Alan has, but what I can say he is a decent man who has clearly learned on the job and progressed up through the ranks at Motherwell,” Brown said.

“Leeann Dempster was my chief executive at Motherwell, but it is my understanding she recommended Alan as a possible successor when she left the club.

“There are not many senior executives in the top flight of Scottish football with the experience Alan has.

“He has served on SPFL and SFA committees during his time, so clearly he is well respected, not just at his club, but within the game.”

Brown’s role in the transformation from football fan to club executive

Brown worked with Burrows back when he was a fresh faced youngster who looked after the media at Fir Park prior to being lured to the Dons in 2010, and he insists the incoming Aberdeen chief executive has come a long way in his time at Fir Park.

He said: “He is a Motherwell supporter who ran a fans website before getting involved with the club, and he was the press officer when Archie Knox and I were there.

“It’s funny, he was a scruffy young man when we first met him and I can remember speaking to chairman John Boyle about arranging for a club suit, shirt and tie for him.

“John was happy to do that and Alan was over the moon.

“Media day was every Friday at Fir Park and it used to be the case where journalists were hanging about corridors with nowhere to go.

“We had regular chats about what we could do to make the club’s reputation better and I suggested Alan arrange a room for the media and then we went a step further by inviting the press in for lunch with the players.

“Motherwell ended up winning the media team award in the league and Alan was thrilled.”