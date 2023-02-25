Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton Clarkson insists he is comfortable with the new role he has been given in Aberdeen’s midfield.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder has caught the eye with several spectacular goals for the Dons this season but he has reverted to the less attacking role in front of the defence under interim manager Barry Robson.

The positional change means Clarkson is back in the role he plays with Liverpool and he is happy to readjust for the cause.

He said: “Barry has put me in a position that I have known right through my Liverpool career.

“I have always been that deep-lying midfielder who tries to control games.

“He sees me as that and he wants the team to have more control over games and that is his way of playing. It is a position that I am really much used to.

“The first half of the season I was playing more attacking and that was a new role for me.

“I have never really done that before but I am in the position now that I know the position really well.”

Move to Dons has helped Clarkson mature on and off the pitch

For Clarkson, the move to Scotland has been an eye-opener on and off the pitch.

He is living on his own for the first time and his season with the Dons has been a topsy-turvy one with a strong start followed by a poor run leading to a change of manager after Jim Goodwin was sacked last month.

Clarkson said: “It has been a very beneficial experience for me. Obviously, I came here to play football and I’ve done that.

“But, meeting new people, a different culture, a different league — all that is part of my experience and which will benefit me for years to come.

“Obviously, as Jim’s gone another manager’s come in with Barry.

“It’s just one of those situations where I want to show to both of them why I feel I should be playing and try and get as much out of them and learn as much as possible from them as I can do.

“Off the pitch I’ve learned a lot to.

“Being all grown up, living on your own. The cooking, the cleaning, that was the hardest thing.

“But it’s something I’m alright with now.”

Youth career has prepared Clarkson for this season in Scotland

Living away from home is nothing new for the Blackburn-based Clarkson as he left his family to relocate to Liverpool at the age of 11.

He said: “It can prepare you for a football career.

“It was a decision I had to make when I was young. Living away for the first year was tough.

“But the minute you get to grips with it you’re fine. The first two years I was on my own. Then I moved to be with mates. That makes things easier.

“It helps you then for what comes after. I realise that by being in Aberdeen now on my own.

“It’s that time away from your family I now know I can deal with.

“It’s just been all the other bits – like the cleaning and cooking and all of that.”

Dons midfielder keeping tabs on parent club Liverpool

Clarkson’s focus is on helping Aberdeen move back up the Premiership, starting with today’s game against Livingston at Pittodrie.

But he has been keeping a close eye on developments at his parent club, including their midweek Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

He said: “I watched the Liverpool game. It was eventful and painful. You never see Liverpool losing like that at home — but Real Madrid were very good.

“I try to watch any type of football game, not only to watch because I like it but also because I do try to take stuff from certain players — especially Modric.

“He’s my type of stature, my build, stuff like that.

“He’s a great professional to learn off. I love watching him. He’s up there probably as one of the best I’ve ever seen.”