Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson delighted with battling qualities in victory against Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim manager Barry Robson praised his players for a gritty display to overcome Livingston.

Robson is in the Dons’ dugout while the Pittodrie board search for a new manager.

He led the Reds to a 1-0 win against Livi that jumped Aberdeen back into the Premiership top six.

The win also kept alive hopes of the Dons salvaging a troubled season with European qualification via a fourth-placed finish.

Aberdeen are just two points behind fourth-placed Hibs, although the Easter Road club hold a game in hand.

Striker Bojan Miovski grabbed the winning goal late in the first half.

Aberdeen’s search for a new manager will step up on Monday when recently appointed chief executive Alan Burrows starts his new role.

Burrows will oversee the hunt for a new boss as chairman Dave Cormack is recuperating following successful open heart surgery on Friday.

Robson revealed he sent Cormack a text to reassure the chairman the club is in safe hands while he recovers from surgery.

Interim boss Robson said: “If you want to play for Aberdeen and win games you need to go to war, and they did.

“(Ylber) Ramadani and (Graeme) Shinnie in the middle of the pitch, they just want to go to war.

“You have to win second balls. I remember Arsene Wenger doing an interview 10 to 15 years ago.

“He was managing some of the best players in the world (at Arsenal) and was asked why he lost.

“He said it doesn’t matter how many good players you have if you don’t win second balls you don’t win games.

“You have to be able to win those battles and when you do you can start to bring the talent.

“We knew we were going to have to fight and win second balls against Livingston.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are as a football player or a football team, you need to be able to be up for the fight.”

Aberdeen’s structure much better

In a game of fine margins each team could muster only one shot on target.

Aberdeen made their effort count with North Macedonian international Miovski firing home his 17th goal of the season.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald headed Livingston’s effort on target off the line in the second half.

Robson said: “When you play against a team like Livingston who are structured and organised they will slow the game down.

“And rightly so on their behalf.

“They will always ask questions throughout a game and it is difficult to play against and get a rhythm.

“That is why they are successful in what they do.

“The structure of the team against Livingston was good and the distances were better.

“It was comfortable for us.”

Robson’s text to chairman Cormack

Aberdeen chairman Cormack is recovering in hospital after undergoing major heart surgery in Atlanta.

Cormack underwent tests when he returned to the United States earlier this month that revealed he required open-heart surgery.

Robson said: ” None of this matters, football, when you have someone who is struggling or has had to go through a big operation.

“I am sure we all have family members who have had to go through big operations.

“I am just thankful that he has come through it okay, which is great.

“Last week I texted Dave and said there are some really good people at this club

“And we will work hard to look after it when he is not here.

“His focus is on getting better and I am sure he will.

“We just need to crack on here and win more games.”