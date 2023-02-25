Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson delighted with battling qualities in victory against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson delighted with battling qualities in victory against Livingston

By Sean Wallace
February 25, 2023, 6:30 pm Updated: February 26, 2023, 8:55 am
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Interim manager Barry Robson praised his players for a gritty display to overcome Livingston.

Robson is in the Dons’ dugout while the Pittodrie board search for a new manager.

He led the Reds to a 1-0 win against Livi that jumped Aberdeen back into the Premiership top six.

The win also kept alive hopes of the Dons salvaging a troubled season with European qualification via a fourth-placed finish.

Aberdeen are just two points behind fourth-placed Hibs, although the Easter Road club hold a game in hand.

Striker Bojan Miovski grabbed the winning goal late in the first half.

Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski’s goal against Livingston at Pittodrie. Photo by Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s search for a new manager will step up on Monday when recently appointed chief executive Alan Burrows starts his new role.

Burrows will oversee the hunt for a new boss as chairman Dave Cormack is recuperating following successful open heart surgery on Friday.

Robson revealed he sent Cormack a text to reassure the chairman the club is in safe hands while he recovers from surgery.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Livingston. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Interim boss Robson said: “If you want to play for Aberdeen and win games you need to go to war, and they did.

“(Ylber) Ramadani and (Graeme) Shinnie in the middle of the pitch, they just want to go to war.

“You have to win second balls. I remember Arsene Wenger doing an interview 10 to 15 years ago.

“He was managing some of the best players in the world (at Arsenal) and was asked why he lost.

“He said it doesn’t matter how many good players you have if you don’t win second balls you don’t win games.

“You have to be able to win those battles and when you do you can start to bring the talent.

“We knew we were going to have to fight and win second balls against Livingston.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are as a football player or a football team, you need to be able to be up for the fight.”

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s structure much better

In a game of fine margins each team could muster only one shot on target.

Aberdeen made their effort count with North Macedonian international Miovski firing home his 17th goal of the season.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald headed Livingston’s effort on target off the line in the second half.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson against Livingston. image: SNS.

Robson said: “When you play against a team like Livingston who are structured and organised they will slow the game down.

“And rightly so on their behalf.

“They will always ask questions throughout a game and it is difficult to play against and get a rhythm.

“That is why they are successful in what they do.

“The structure of the team against Livingston was good and the distances were better.

“It was comfortable for us.”

Nicky Devlin and Graeme Shinnie in action. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Robson’s text to chairman Cormack

Aberdeen chairman Cormack is recovering in hospital after undergoing major heart surgery in Atlanta.

Cormack underwent tests when he returned to the United States earlier this month that revealed he required open-heart surgery.

Brothers Andrew Shinnie of Livingston and Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen battle for the ball.(Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Robson said: ” None of this matters, football, when you have someone who is struggling or has had to go through a big operation.

“I am sure we all have family members who have had to go through big operations.

“I am just thankful that he has come through it okay, which is great.

“Last week I texted Dave and said there are some really good people at this club

“And we will work hard to look after it when he is not here.

“His focus is on getting better and I am sure he will.

“We just need to crack on here and win more games.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women are better than SWPL 1 relegation scrap
Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski's goal against Livingston at Pittodrie. Photo by Darrell Benns, Aberdeen Journals.
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recovering after undergoing heart surgery
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Rangers boss Michael Beale, left, and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: League Cup final is too close to call and could be a…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can forget about European qualification if they fail to beat Livingston
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey to remain Aberdeen Women interim manager until end of the season
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes little to be gained by looking back at…

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Aberdonian Hilton Academy Colourised Picture shows; Hilton Academy 1988-06-13 Firewood ?AJL 13 June 1988 'Pupils of Hilton Academy, Aberdeen get set to deliver firewood to pensioners in Hilton. The wood, offcuts from the technical department, were delivered by (back left to right), John McGregor, school technician, Lee MacIntosh, Robert Foreman and Jason Johnstone. Front, Les Brown (left) and Kevin Forrest.'. Hilton Academy. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy
Clarkson's Farm follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside (Image: PA Features Archive)
David Knight: Jeremy Clarkson's crass clumsiness overshadows the good he's done for farming
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
KPMG hails record-breaking year for Scottish venture capital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented