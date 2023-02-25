Dundee 1-1 Caley Thistle: The Verdict – Talking points, ratings and star man as Inverness cling on to claim point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Dundee 1-1 Caley Thistle: The Verdict – Talking points, ratings and star man as Inverness cling on to claim point

By Jamie Durent
February 25, 2023, 6:30 pm
Cameron Harper is congratulated after getting Caley Thistle level against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cameron Harper is congratulated after getting Caley Thistle level against Dundee. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle clung on to grab a 1-1 draw against Dundee at Dens Park.

Dundee went ahead through a Zach Robinson penalty but Cameron Harper’s deflected shot got Inverness level.

Gary Bowyer’s side rattled the frame of the goal twice in the closing stages in search of an elusive winner but the away side held on for a point.

Harper, the hero last time Inverness played here, was the first to have a sight of goal, with Adam Legzdins clawing away his header from Jay Henderson’s cross.

Ryan Sweeney had a similar effort bundled away by Mark Ridgers at the other end before Danny Devine was penalised for bringing down Zach Robinson in the box. The striker rolled home the penalty.

Paul McMullan was inches away from adding a second on 23 minutes and Lee Ashcroft had a goal disallowed for a foul.

Dundee's Zach Robinson (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Zach Robinson (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Josh Mulligan flew at Cammy Kerr’s cross at the start of the second half and had he connected properly, could well have put Dundee two to the good.

Inverness somehow dragged themselves level before the hour after Harper’s cross-shot deflected off Ryan Sweeney and flew into the net.

Lyall Cameron had an effort disallowed for offside and Mark Ridgers was then required to beat away a fierce drive from Josh Mulligan.

Jordan McGhee and Cameron both hit the woodwork with headers in the final 10 minutes as the hosts pressed for a winner.

All eyes on Billy Dodds

The Caley Thistle manager was bound to be the centre of attention regardless of what happened at Dens.

He is far from popular with the home faithful, owing to his time as assistant manager to Gordon Chisholm with the Dark Blues when they went into administration. That thorny issue scuppered his chances of joining Jim McIntyre at Dundee in 2018.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

But two wins in 15 prior to this game, with the Caley Jags hovering just above the bottom three, meant he was under scrutiny from his own fanbase too.

All it took was Robinson’s opener for the first chants against Dodds to start from the pocket of away fans behind Ridgers’ goal.

The fare on the park was doing little to calm the fans’ frustrations and there were boos from the away end as the teams came off at half-time.

Harper’s deflected leveller prompted exuberant celebrations from the travelling support and they took great joy in goading their counterparts in the South Enclosure.

The chants stopped after that and there were small signs of a recovery.

Caley Jags struggled to cope with midfield runners

The trio of Cameron, Mulligan and McMullan were full of energy, relentless in their pressing and put an already-shaky Caley Thistle defence under pressure.

They created overloads out wide to create crossing opportunities and roamed about in the final third to find space.

Inverness, in contrast, lacked the guile or finesse of their opponents when they had possession, with the out-ball aimed into space for Austin Samuels to chase.

Nathan Shaw and Jay Henderson struggled to have an impact on the game, with Inverness’ most lively player being Harper down the left.

Daniel MacKay’s introduction after the equaliser gave them an extra threat but Dundee will walk away frustrated with their inability to kill the game off while they were on top.

First start in five months for Samuels

The absence of Billy Mckay through suspension and the departure of George Oakley mean Caley Thistle are painfully short of striking options.

Dodds had the choice between handing Samuels his first start in five months – ironically his last one came on this ground in September – or turning to teenager Ethan Cairns.

Caley Thistle striker Austin Samuels tries to get past Dundee's Ryan Sweeney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle striker Austin Samuels tries to get past Dundee’s Ryan Sweeney. Image: SNS

Samuels got the nod through the middle but was often pushed into chasing balls into the channel away from goal.

He was starved of service in the box and had limited chances to use his pace in behind the Dundee defence.

Player ratings

DUNDEE (4-1-4-1) – Legzdins 6; Kerr 6, Sweeney 6, Ashcroft 6, Marshall 6 (Clampin 78), Maguire 6, McMullan 7 (McCowan 78), Cameron 7 (Anderson 88), McGhee 6, Mulligan 7 (Hannant 78), Robinson 6 (Thomas 88). Subs not used – Sharp, Jakubiak, Williamson, Tolaj.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 6; Carson 6, Duffy 6, Devine 5 (Deas 59), Delaney 6, Henderson 6 (Doran 90), Welsh 5, Allardice 5 (Hyde 86), Harper 6 (Boyd 59), Shaw 6, Samuels 5 (MacKay 59). Subs not used – Mackay, Thompson, Cairns.

Referee – Chris Graham 6.

Attendance – 4,447.

Star man

Lyall Cameron – Always on the move and decisive on the ball, the midfielder looks a player transformed from the one that struggled on loan at Peterhead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds unfazed by chants aimed at him by Caley Thistle fans
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper hoping to make another telling impact for Caley Thistle against Dundee
Billy Mckay has netted 14 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must find ways to compensate for absence of Billy…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's match against Partick Thistle next month moved to Friday night slot -…
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle turn down request from Partick Thistle to change date of March fixture
Deas scored for Inverness before coming off injured late on in the game (Image: SNS)
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas linked with summer move to Livingston
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Aberdonian Hilton Academy Colourised Picture shows; Hilton Academy 1988-06-13 Firewood ?AJL 13 June 1988 'Pupils of Hilton Academy, Aberdeen get set to deliver firewood to pensioners in Hilton. The wood, offcuts from the technical department, were delivered by (back left to right), John McGregor, school technician, Lee MacIntosh, Robert Foreman and Jason Johnstone. Front, Les Brown (left) and Kevin Forrest.'. Hilton Academy. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women are better than SWPL 1 relegation scrap
Clarkson's Farm follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside (Image: PA Features Archive)
David Knight: Jeremy Clarkson's crass clumsiness overshadows the good he's done for farming
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
KPMG hails record-breaking year for Scottish venture capital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented