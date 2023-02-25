Dundee 1-1 Caley Thistle: The Verdict – Talking points, ratings and star man as Inverness cling on to claim point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle clung on to grab a 1-1 draw against Dundee at Dens Park.

Dundee went ahead through a Zach Robinson penalty but Cameron Harper’s deflected shot got Inverness level.

Gary Bowyer’s side rattled the frame of the goal twice in the closing stages in search of an elusive winner but the away side held on for a point.

Harper, the hero last time Inverness played here, was the first to have a sight of goal, with Adam Legzdins clawing away his header from Jay Henderson’s cross.

Ryan Sweeney had a similar effort bundled away by Mark Ridgers at the other end before Danny Devine was penalised for bringing down Zach Robinson in the box. The striker rolled home the penalty.

Paul McMullan was inches away from adding a second on 23 minutes and Lee Ashcroft had a goal disallowed for a foul.

Josh Mulligan flew at Cammy Kerr’s cross at the start of the second half and had he connected properly, could well have put Dundee two to the good.

Inverness somehow dragged themselves level before the hour after Harper’s cross-shot deflected off Ryan Sweeney and flew into the net.

Lyall Cameron had an effort disallowed for offside and Mark Ridgers was then required to beat away a fierce drive from Josh Mulligan.

Jordan McGhee and Cameron both hit the woodwork with headers in the final 10 minutes as the hosts pressed for a winner.

All eyes on Billy Dodds

The Caley Thistle manager was bound to be the centre of attention regardless of what happened at Dens.

He is far from popular with the home faithful, owing to his time as assistant manager to Gordon Chisholm with the Dark Blues when they went into administration. That thorny issue scuppered his chances of joining Jim McIntyre at Dundee in 2018.

But two wins in 15 prior to this game, with the Caley Jags hovering just above the bottom three, meant he was under scrutiny from his own fanbase too.

All it took was Robinson’s opener for the first chants against Dodds to start from the pocket of away fans behind Ridgers’ goal.

The fare on the park was doing little to calm the fans’ frustrations and there were boos from the away end as the teams came off at half-time.

Harper’s deflected leveller prompted exuberant celebrations from the travelling support and they took great joy in goading their counterparts in the South Enclosure.

The chants stopped after that and there were small signs of a recovery.

Caley Jags struggled to cope with midfield runners

The trio of Cameron, Mulligan and McMullan were full of energy, relentless in their pressing and put an already-shaky Caley Thistle defence under pressure.

They created overloads out wide to create crossing opportunities and roamed about in the final third to find space.

Inverness, in contrast, lacked the guile or finesse of their opponents when they had possession, with the out-ball aimed into space for Austin Samuels to chase.

Nathan Shaw and Jay Henderson struggled to have an impact on the game, with Inverness’ most lively player being Harper down the left.

Daniel MacKay’s introduction after the equaliser gave them an extra threat but Dundee will walk away frustrated with their inability to kill the game off while they were on top.

First start in five months for Samuels

The absence of Billy Mckay through suspension and the departure of George Oakley mean Caley Thistle are painfully short of striking options.

Dodds had the choice between handing Samuels his first start in five months – ironically his last one came on this ground in September – or turning to teenager Ethan Cairns.

Samuels got the nod through the middle but was often pushed into chasing balls into the channel away from goal.

He was starved of service in the box and had limited chances to use his pace in behind the Dundee defence.

Player ratings

DUNDEE (4-1-4-1) – Legzdins 6; Kerr 6, Sweeney 6, Ashcroft 6, Marshall 6 (Clampin 78), Maguire 6, McMullan 7 (McCowan 78), Cameron 7 (Anderson 88), McGhee 6, Mulligan 7 (Hannant 78), Robinson 6 (Thomas 88). Subs not used – Sharp, Jakubiak, Williamson, Tolaj.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 6; Carson 6, Duffy 6, Devine 5 (Deas 59), Delaney 6, Henderson 6 (Doran 90), Welsh 5, Allardice 5 (Hyde 86), Harper 6 (Boyd 59), Shaw 6, Samuels 5 (MacKay 59). Subs not used – Mackay, Thompson, Cairns.

Referee – Chris Graham 6.

Attendance – 4,447.

Star man

Lyall Cameron – Always on the move and decisive on the ball, the midfielder looks a player transformed from the one that struggled on loan at Peterhead.