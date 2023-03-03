Joe Harper: No time for a friendly reunion as Aberdeen players face former boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There can be no room for sentiment from the Aberdeen players as they come face-to-face with former boss Jim Goodwin tomorrow.

Goodwin’s shock return to Dundee United just five weeks after his last game in charge of the Dons has caught everyone by surprise.

I certainly did not have Aberdeen’s trip to Tannadice becoming the Goodwin derby but here we are.

His quick return to the game has added another layer to what was already a fascinating encounter.

The Dons are trying to pick up the pieces following his ill-fated spell in charge while Goodwin is looking for ignite a spark in a United team which has been cut adrift at the bottom of the league.

Goodwin a surprise choice by United

I’m baffled United appointed him if I’m being honest.

I look at the year he had at Pittodrie and find myself questioning what credentials did he have to show he’s the man to get United out of the relegation mire.

I’m genuinely not sure if he can. They are in deep trouble and the fact Goodwin was given only until the end of the season to prove himself suggests the United owners are not convinced either.

He has taken the risk of betting on himself to keep the club up – or he will be willing to take a substantial pay cut to try to lead the club back up if they are in the Championship next season.

Dons players will be fired up when they face their former boss

None of that is Aberdeen’s concern of course.

The Dons have their own goal to aim for and the immediate task has to be picking up three points from this game.

The last trip to Tannadice was a shocker.

There’s been some sore ones this season for the Red Army and while the Scottish Cup exit at Darvel is undoubtedly the worst the away defeats at Hibs, Hearts and United are up there too.

Maybe Goodwin thinks history can repeat itself and United can get a huge result like the 4-0 win they recorded against his Dons team in October.

But I have no doubt interim Dons boss Barry Robson will have his players fired up for this one.

Professional pride alone should be enough to want to go back to Dundee United and right the wrongs of that horrendous night five months ago.

But showing their former manager they are better than the mess he left behind should also fuel the motivation in the Aberdeen dressing room too.

If I was in Barry’s shoes I’d be asking the players do they really want to go out there and lose to their old manager after everything that has happened?

Chance for players to make the most of their fresh start

The last four games have been a clean slate for the team; a fresh start and a chance to move on from a really tough period.

The performances against St Mirren and Motherwell were good while the defeat at Celtic, as sore as it was, has happened to most teams this season.

The response against Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday was pleasing too. It was far from a classic but the Don dug in, shut Livi down completely and deserved to win the game.

Now the focus has to be on improving the dire form on the road.

If Aberdeen want to be a top-four team this season – and I think they still can be – they have to start winning away games.

Seven points from 13 away games is not good enough for a club which has aspirations of playing in Europe in the summer.

MacDonald making a strong case for a longer-term deal with the Dons

Aberdeen’s hunt for a new manager continues but that shouldn’t prevent the club from trying to tie Angus MacDonald down on a long-term deal.

The 30-year-old has made a terrific impression already since moving to the on deadline day after leaving Swindon Town.

It’s not hard to see why he was captain at his last club. He’s a committed player and an organiser at the back.

It’s remarkable that we’ve been crying out for defensive reinforcements all season and it took until the last day of the January window for MacDonald and Mattie Pollock, who is here until the summer on loan from Watford, to join the club.

The difference with the two guys in defence has been night and day. The Dons look organised and much more solid.

I’m really hopeful they have given the team a platform to build from in the remaining games.

Who knows what the future holds for Pollock but certainly the club should be talking to MacDonald about extending his stay.

With new chief executive Alan Burrows leading the search for a new boss while chairman Dave Cormack recovers from heart surgery it’s encouraging to see the club taking its time with this.

But whoever gets the job would be happy to have MacDonald involved after the positive impact he has had.

Big weekend ahead for Cove in the Championship

Cove Rangers face a significant weekend in their bid to stay in the Championship.

Paul Hartley’s side welcome Dundee to Balmoral Stadium tomorrow for another huge game with ramifications at both ends of the table.

Cove could find themselves back in the play-off spot by kick-off depending on what happens in tonight’s televised game between relegation rivals Hamilton Accies and Arbroath.

There are 10 games left and it’s so tight at the bottom of the league but I’m sure Paul and his players don’t want their fight to stay up going to the last couple of games of the season.