Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite

This recipe from Make It Scotch is a surefire winner, combining delicious Scotch beef and fajita seasoning with the addition of a tangy yoghurt dip.

Whether you’re hosting a get-together with friends or want to whip something up that the whole family can enjoy, then these chimichurri Scotch beef popovers will do the trick.

With plenty of tempting ingredients in the mix – Scotch beef and juicy vegetables including peppers, onions, and tomatoes being among them – tucking into just one popover won’t be enough.

Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

15ml oil

1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

450g lean Scotch Beef PGI rump or sirloin steak, cut into thin strips

2 tbsp fajita seasoning

2 fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped

Flour tortillas

For the tangy yoghurt dip:

60ml mayonnaise

60ml natural yogurt

1 clove garlic, crushed

Handful flat leaf parsley, chopped

Method

First heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the strips of meat and brown for a few minutes. Add the onions and peppers and cook until they start to soften. Add the fajita seasoning and mix thoroughly, stir for a few minutes then add the chopped tomatoes and stir until heated through. Make the dip by mixing together the mayonnaise, yogurt and garlic.

To assemble:

Warm the tortillas as per instructions on the pack. Take the tortillas and place a large spoonful of the meat mixture on each one. Top with a spoonful of the dip and scatter with the parsley. Roll up and enjoy.