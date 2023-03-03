Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite

By Brian Stormont
March 3, 2023, 11:45 am
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch

This recipe from Make It Scotch is a surefire winner, combining delicious Scotch beef and fajita seasoning with the addition of a tangy yoghurt dip.

Whether you’re hosting a get-together with friends or want to whip something up that the whole family can enjoy, then these chimichurri Scotch beef popovers will do the trick.

With plenty of tempting ingredients in the mix – Scotch beef and juicy vegetables including peppers, onions, and tomatoes being among them – tucking into just one popover won’t be enough.

To learn more and for other recipe ideas and inspiration, check out makeitscotch.com

To browse the selection of recipes available on the Press and Journal website – ranging from stir fries, shakshuka, and pies to brownies and cakes – click here.

Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers

(Serves 4-6)

Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch

Ingredients

  • 15ml oil
  • 1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 red pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 450g lean Scotch Beef PGI rump or sirloin steak, cut into thin strips
  • 2 tbsp fajita seasoning
  • 2 fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • Flour tortillas

For the tangy yoghurt dip:

  • 60ml mayonnaise
  • 60ml natural yogurt
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • Handful flat leaf parsley, chopped

Method

  1. First heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the strips of meat and brown for a few minutes.
  2. Add the onions and peppers and cook until they start to soften.
  3. Add the fajita seasoning and mix thoroughly, stir for a few minutes then add the chopped tomatoes and stir until heated through.
  4. Make the dip by mixing together the mayonnaise, yogurt and garlic.

To assemble:

  1. Warm the tortillas as per instructions on the pack.
  2. Take the tortillas and place a large spoonful of the meat mixture on each one.
  3. Top with a spoonful of the dip and scatter with the parsley.
  4. Roll up and enjoy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain's Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Expansion on the horizon for Michael's Culinary School - founded by young Inverness entrepreneurs,…
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Sticky start gives way to smashing success as Sugar Skulls & Cream cafe opens…
A shakes n cakes chocolate, banana and strawberry waffle with marshmallows and a scoop of chocolate ice cream
The 6 best places to enjoy a big, bold dessert in Inverness
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Backyard baker spreads love of bread from New Zealand to the north-yeast
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Food Review: Head to Yumi for ultimate Asian cuisine in Aberdeenshire
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Great British Menu stint comes to an end for Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
The 7 items I found inside my £3.09 Too Good To Go bag from…

Most Read

1
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
2
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
3
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Ex-fisherman jailed over ‘assassination’ threats to Nicola Sturgeon
4
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
5
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Video: First visitors get a sneak peek as Aberdeen’s new retro arcade bar opens…
6
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
7
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
‘One of the giants’: CNR to shut down Ninian oilfield in ‘challenging’ market
4
8
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
‘Families simply can’t afford the basics’: Plunging temperatures are a disaster for children, warns…
9
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
10
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’

More from Press and Journal

Dr Gray's hospital
Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service
Lossiemouth broadband
85% of Lossiemouth homes missing out on faster broadband
3 Bags Wool owner holding three thrum balls in her shop in Dufftown
'More than just whisky': 3 Bags Wool owner moves to Dufftown to showcase creative…
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett lays bare challenges of club captaincy
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
North Sea energy finance: Aberdeen expert tells it like it is
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
Hare courser branded 'lazy' after he didn't bother to get out of car as…
Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Image: Supplied by Make It Scotch
The fast times and short life of Glen Cottage Hostel in Torridon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented