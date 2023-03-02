New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club’s search for a manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club’s search for a manager

By Danny Law
March 2, 2023, 9:12 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 9:14 pm
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s new chief executive Alan Burrows says the club are determined to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.

Former Dons boss Jim Goodwin will be in the Dundee United dugout for this Saturday’s New Firm derby clash at Tannadice.

Former Motherwell chief executive Burrows, who began his new role at Pittodrie on Monday, says the search to find a successor for Goodwin is set to be ramped up.

Goodwin was sacked as Dons boss in January with interim boss Barry Robson in charge for the past four games.

Burrows told the club website: “There has been a lot of really good work undertaken so far by (director of football) Steven Gunn and (director) Willie Garner.

“The process of recruiting a manager is two-fold. Firstly, people will come to you as this is a big club that a lot of managers throughout the United Kingdom and beyond will want to manage.

“It is also incumbent on Aberdeen Football Club to ensure it is looking externally at people who may not have applied for a variety of reasons – such as if they weren’t sure of the vacancy or if they wouldn’t be considered.

Alan Burrows began his new role at Pittodrie on Monday. Image: SNS.

“We are identifying the best people. There has been a huge amount of work collating the people who were interested and came to us but also using a lot of data analytics and contacts people have to shape a list.

“I have come in and added to that with names I have been keen to look at and have engaged with myself.

“We have reduced a phenomenally large number of people who could, want to or will manage Aberdeen into a smaller number.

“We are going to meet over the next 24 or 48 hours to get that down to a shortlist.

“Without wanting to put an exact timeline on it I hope that appointment can come sooner rather than later.

“The appointment of a manager is probably the most critical of any at a football club.

“It sets in many ways the success or failure on and off the pitch. It is a really critical one.

“We want it to be sooner rather than later as there is still so much to achieve this season.

“It is very important to get that manager in place to achieve this season but to also start thinking about next season and beyond.

“Having a period between now and the summer, leading up to the transfer window, is going to be vitally important.”

‘Huge amount of enthusiasm’

Burrows has met with interim boss Robson and was impressed with his passion for the club.

He said: “I spent a great deal of time with Barry on Monday. Barry is really well thought of at Aberdeen Football Club and in the couple of hours I spent with him at Cormack Park I can see why.

“He has a huge passion and enthusiasm for the football club and he has also done a huge amount of work over the past couple of years in trying to define what it is to be an Aberdeen player from youth level and how that progresses into the first team.

“You can see the hallmarks of his work throughout Cormack Park.

“He is also super enthusiastic about the job he has at hand which is to try to win football matches for Aberdeen, continuing with Dundee United on Saturday at Tannadice.”

Alan Burrows will lead Aberdeen’s search for a new manager. Image: SNS.

Burrows, who thanked Aberdeen fans for their messages of support since taking the post, spoke of his close relationship with Dave Cormack.

The Dons chairman is recovering in Atlanta after undergoing heart surgery a week ago.

He said: “I think I got two days without any contact from Dave which, after heart surgery, shows how fit and able he is and how focused he is on this club.

“Two days after his heart surgery he was phoning me and asking how things were going at the club.

“The good news is he is doing well. He is up and walking about already and back on Aberdeen matters.

“He and his family are really appreciative of all of the messages and kind support he has had.

“When you go through something like that in your life goodwill and good vibes really help and I think he has felt that enormously from the Aberdeen support during what has been a very difficult time for him and his family.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is recovering after undergoing heart surgery last week.

A meeting of minds

Burrows, who announced he was stepping down as Motherwell chief executive on January 12, also revealed how his move to Pittodrie came about.

He said: “Dave and I had a good relationship for a number of years since he came into Aberdeen.

“I share a lot of his views on matchday experience, how we market the game and the ambitious targets he has for what Scottish football can do collectively.

“There has been a bit of synergy between Dave and I for that period of time.

“When I announced I was leaving Motherwell, Dave messaged me the next day and that was how this whole thing came about.

“I have had a few people say that this must have been in the pipeline but it genuinely wasn’t.

“When we did get together to chat we discovered there was even more of a meeting of minds.

“There was a lot of positivity in where we think the club can go.

“Hopefully what Dave has brought me in to do is be the guy on the ground to implement the plan.”

