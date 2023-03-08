Sean Wallace: Clubs should hand life bans to hooligans who throw pyrotechnics onto the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Clubs should hand life bans to hooligans who throw pyrotechnics onto the pitch

By Sean Wallace
March 8, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 11:59 am
Rangers fans set off pyrotechnics during the League Cup final at Hampden. Image: PA
Rangers fans set off pyrotechnics during the League Cup final at Hampden. Image: PA

Scottish clubs, including Aberdeen, must hammer hooligans who throw pyrotechnics onto the pitch with life bans.

The use of smoke bombs and flares in football is on the increase and needs to be eradicated now before someone is seriously injured.

A smoke bomb thrown from the Aberdeen supporters’ end at Tannadice on Saturday narrowly missed teenage winger Ryan Duncan.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie admitted it would have been “catastrophic” had there been contact.

This isn’t isolated to Aberdeen, it is a national problem.

A smoke bomb is thrown on to the pitch during Aberdeen’s 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS

National problem

At the recent Viaplay Cup final fans of both Rangers and Celtic set off flares and smoke bombs at Hampden.

Fireworks were fired in the direction of the pitch in the second half.

A video went viral of a balaclava-clad Celtic supporter shooting fireworks towards the pitch from a six foot hollow pole.

Stewards standing just yards away, looked on.

There needs to be immediate action if the use of pyrotechnics is witnessed.

Or retroactive action via clubs and authorities studying CCTV footage.

And the outcome for anyone found to have fired pyrotechnics at the pitch should be a life ban.

The idiot minority who throw pyrotechnics onto the pitch clearly have absolutely no regard for the safety of players, officials, stewards or fellow fans.

It is reckless, dangerous and selfish.

Since speaking out on Twitter against the use of pyros in Scottish football I have been bombarded with comments arguing in favour of their use.

Many have called for clubs to engage with fans to devise a safe zone within stadia to let off flares and smoke bombs.

The law does not distinguish between smoke bombs, flares or fireworks

It is a ridiculously flawed argument as they are overlooking one glaring point – the use of pyrotechnics at football matches is illegal.

Having pyrotechnics within a sporting ground has been illegal since 1985.

People can now also be prosecuted for having pyrotechnics outside a football ground.

Police Scotland were given additional powers by the Scottish government with new fireworks legislation introduced last year.

The Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Articles (Scotland) Act 2022 gave Police Scotland the further power to search people they suspect may be carrying pyrotechnics en route to a game or outside of stadiums on match days.

Rangers fans set off smoke flares ahead of the Viaplay Sports Cup Final at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Image: PA

The law does not distinguish between smoke bombs, flares or fireworks.

Possession, in, outside or en route to the stadium, can lead to prosecution in court and a potential jail sentence.

There can also be Football Banning Orders and sanctions handed out by clubs themselves.

The affects of smoke bombs

Countless hollow arguments were trotted out on Twitter in support of the use of pyros – although they seem to forget are both illegal and highly dangerous.

Smoke bombs can seriously affect people with respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pulmonary fibrosis.

Aberdeen fans during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

In a recent game at Pittodrie a smoke bomb was ignited in the Red Shed. I was coughing on the smoke at the back of the Main Stand.

I would hate to think what it would be like in the Red Shed for the elderly, young or anyone with respiratory problems.

Smoke bombs are mainly used recreationally in paintballing and war games but are designed to be used in wide open spaces.

Not stadiums with thousands of people packed closely together.

Dundee United’s Mark Birighitti throws away a flare during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Flares are a major fire hazard and letting them off in a stadium with thousands of supporters is reckless and dangerous

They burn at temperatures of up to 1600°C, the melting point of steel.

Better atmosphere

The argument that pyrotechnics produces a better atmosphere at games doesn’t wash.

There were no flares or smoke bombs when Aberdeen famously beat Bayern Munich 3-2 at Pittodrie or overcame Copenhagen 4-0 when Pittodrie was rocking.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make Iit 1-0 . (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

You don’t need pyro to get a stadium bouncing.

You need exciting, winning football and an engaged, passionate fanbase.

If you can’t watch a game for 90 minutes without a pyrotechnic sideshow maybe you should view the highlights at home along with footage of Hogmanay celebrations.

Football should be an environment where parents feel safe to take their kids.

With smoke bombs and flares it isn’t.

No pyro, no party?

No pyro – period.

Celtic fans set off smoke flares ahead of the Viaplay Sports Cup Final. Image: PA

Season can be salvaged with Europe

From the wreckage of a damaged season, Aberdeen can still somehow salvage European qualification.

Despite a dismal crash in form under former manager Jim Goodwin securing Euro action remains a real possibility.

Aberdeen are just two points off fourth spot, which brings European qualification, and is currently occupied by Hibs.

Credit must go to interim boss Barry Robson who inherited a squad with low confidence having suffered a string of embarrassing results.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Yet somehow he has resurrected the Dons and led them into the top six.

The season may not yet be a complete wash out for Aberdeen supporters.

Overtaking third placed Hearts remains a long shot, but it is not impossible.

It is a rapid turnaround as in late January when Goodwin was sacked the Dons looked like a club sliding into a relegation battle.

Hammered 6-0 at Hibs and 5-0 at Hibs they were a team on the rocks.

Now they appear to be back on track. Aberdeen’s hunt for a new manager continues into a sixth week.

They are right to take their time but there needs to be clarity soon.

Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock

One certainty is that Aberdeen’s new manager will not be Chris Wilder who has been appointed new Watford boss.

As the search for a new boss continues there is another certainty- Robson is a safe pair of hands.

Smart fights for the Scottish title

Elgin’s Andrew Smart will fight for the Scottish welterweight title at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Smart boasts a flawless professional record of six wins from six fights as he bids for the first title in the paid ranks.

Andrew Smart (white and red shorts) in action against Simas Volosinas. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

He will come up against Robbie Graham who is also undefeated, with four wins from four.

Something has to give with two undefeated fighters clashing. I expect an exciting clash.

