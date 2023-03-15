Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he reveals fresh Callum Roberts injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he reveals fresh Callum Roberts injury blow

By Paul Third
March 15, 2023, 10:30 pm
Dons interim boss Barry Robson


Barry Robson believes Scott Brown is trying to do him a favour by putting him forward for the vacant manager’s job at Aberdeen.

The former Dons player-coach, now in charge at Fleetwood Town, gave interim Dons boss and former Celtic team-mate Robson his seal of approval at a promotional event in Glasgow on Tuesday.

He said: “Robbo has done a fantastic job. It was always going to be hard for him, as he went in just after (Stephen) Glass had left, and then again after Jim (Goodwin) had left.

“But maybe this is his opportunity this time. He is a young manager who is keen, and who has definitely earned his badges for being at Aberdeen for that long and learning under Derek McInnes.

“For me there is probably no better man. He loves the club, understands it and has the drive to want the club to do better.”

Robson, is grateful for the support from Brown, but continues to play down his prospects of landing the job.

He said: “He’s a good friend of mine so that’s maybe why he’s saying it.

“He’s good mate and when we took over in the interim last time he was really good.

“I’m glad to see how well he is doing down at Fleetwood as it is not an easy league to be in.

Scott Brown in action for Aberdeen last season.

“He’s done a terrific job and I think he needs to consolidate with them this year then push on next year.

“I’ll maybe send him a text and thank him.”

No change in timescale for new manager

Robson will be in the dugout for his sixth game as interim manager when Hearts visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

The former Celtic, Caley Thistle and Dundee United midfielder has been given no indication how much longer he will remain in charge of first-team affairs – but remains relaxed about the situation.

He said:  “We are just the same from the last statement, we are just focusing on Saturday.

“It is going on in the background with the board and it is something you would need to ask them about.

Aberdeen coaching duo Barry Robson and Steve Agnew celebrate against Motherwell.


“For me, it has been total focus on this game at Hearts. I sound like a broken record, but it genuinely has.

“I have just got to try to win football matches for the club.

“While I’m here that is the key factor in what we need to do.

“We want to send fans home happy at quarter to five on a Saturday and it is my job to try and do that for them.”

Injury setback for Callum Roberts

Cal Robertson has suffered a hamstring injury.

The Dons have received a boost ahead of this weekend with midfielder Connor Barron and goalkeeper Kelle Roos returning to training – but winger Callum Roberts has suffered a hamstring strain.

Robson has sympathy for former Notts County player Roberts, whose season has been severely affected by injuries.

He said: “We’re alright at the minute. Connor is back training again, which is good, but Cal Roberts has a hamstring problem so we won’t have him.

“We’re waiting on an update on Cal, but we’re hoping it will be sooner rather than later.

“I feel for the kid. He has just come back and has looked really good in training and been enjoying it.

“We’ll need to get some clarity, but hopefully it’s not something which will keep him out too long.

“Kelle Roos is also back training. We’ve had to be careful with him due to the (thigh) injury he had.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented