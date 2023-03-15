Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he reveals fresh Callum Roberts injury blow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson believes Scott Brown is trying to do him a favour by putting him forward for the vacant manager’s job at Aberdeen.

The former Dons player-coach, now in charge at Fleetwood Town, gave interim Dons boss and former Celtic team-mate Robson his seal of approval at a promotional event in Glasgow on Tuesday.

He said: “Robbo has done a fantastic job. It was always going to be hard for him, as he went in just after (Stephen) Glass had left, and then again after Jim (Goodwin) had left.

“But maybe this is his opportunity this time. He is a young manager who is keen, and who has definitely earned his badges for being at Aberdeen for that long and learning under Derek McInnes.

“For me there is probably no better man. He loves the club, understands it and has the drive to want the club to do better.”

Robson, is grateful for the support from Brown, but continues to play down his prospects of landing the job.

He said: “He’s a good friend of mine so that’s maybe why he’s saying it.

“He’s good mate and when we took over in the interim last time he was really good.

“I’m glad to see how well he is doing down at Fleetwood as it is not an easy league to be in.

“He’s done a terrific job and I think he needs to consolidate with them this year then push on next year.

“I’ll maybe send him a text and thank him.”

No change in timescale for new manager

Robson will be in the dugout for his sixth game as interim manager when Hearts visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

The former Celtic, Caley Thistle and Dundee United midfielder has been given no indication how much longer he will remain in charge of first-team affairs – but remains relaxed about the situation.

He said: “We are just the same from the last statement, we are just focusing on Saturday.

“It is going on in the background with the board and it is something you would need to ask them about.

“For me, it has been total focus on this game at Hearts. I sound like a broken record, but it genuinely has.

“I have just got to try to win football matches for the club.

“While I’m here that is the key factor in what we need to do.

“We want to send fans home happy at quarter to five on a Saturday and it is my job to try and do that for them.”

Injury setback for Callum Roberts

The Dons have received a boost ahead of this weekend with midfielder Connor Barron and goalkeeper Kelle Roos returning to training – but winger Callum Roberts has suffered a hamstring strain.

Robson has sympathy for former Notts County player Roberts, whose season has been severely affected by injuries.

He said: “We’re alright at the minute. Connor is back training again, which is good, but Cal Roberts has a hamstring problem so we won’t have him.

“We’re waiting on an update on Cal, but we’re hoping it will be sooner rather than later.

“I feel for the kid. He has just come back and has looked really good in training and been enjoying it.

“We’ll need to get some clarity, but hopefully it’s not something which will keep him out too long.

“Kelle Roos is also back training. We’ve had to be careful with him due to the (thigh) injury he had.”