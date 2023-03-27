Nadine Hanssen ‘honoured’ to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Nadine Hanssen ‘honoured’ to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women

Hanssen played in her more familiar position of midfield against Glasgow Women.

By Sophie Goodwin
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Nadine Hanssen felt honoured to captain Aberdeen Women for the first time in the Dons’ 3-1 win over Glasgow Women.

Hanssen, who joined Aberdeen in September when partner Kelle Roos signed for the men’s team, skippered Gavin Levey’s side on Sunday with captain Loren Campbell on the bench and vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie injured.

The Dons secured their first SWPL 1 win since January and moved up one place in the table and five points clear of Hamilton Accies in the relegation play-off spot.

Hanssen was delighted to be given the armband, saying: “It was an honour to lead the girls out against Glasgow.

“It was such an amazing experience, especially because we got the win.”

The game against Glasgow Women, Hanssen revealed, felt like going into a “cup final” as Aberdeen looked to move closer to safety and away from relegation.

Aberdeen Women's Nadine Hanssen. Image: Shutterstock

She added: “The game was pretty much a cup final  for us – we needed to get those three points.

“I’m glad we got it over the line, although we did make it difficult because they scored.

“We should have scored four or five goals in the first half, which would have given us the chance to go out and really enjoy ourselves.

“We had to stay focused for most of the second half, which we did – the most important thing is we got the three points.

“It’s good to start after the (league) split with a win and (to) get some confidence. We’ve said this is a clean start for us now.

“We’re not where we want to be yet, so we have to keep our focus and go again next week and take each game at a time.”

Using experience to help Aberdeen

Since joining the Dons, Hanssen has mainly been deployed as a centre-back, but was moved into midfield – which is her preferred position – against Glasgow.

She added: “Midfield is the position I’ve played for the last few years of my career, so it felt good to be back there.

“It’s been a really good experience playing in defence and helping the team from the backline.

“I’ve got all the play in front of me then, so I feel like I can contribute in different aspects and show my leadership.”

Aberdeen was Hanssen’s first club since returning to football after giving birth to her son Romeo in December 2021, and she feels she has adapted well to the Scottish game having previously played in England, Belgium and her homeland the Netherlands.

She said: “It’s been more different than I imagined, but it’s going well.

“I’m really glad as I’m starting to feel fitter and stronger, so I feel like I can benefit the team more. I’m just really enjoying it on a personal level.”

Nadine Hanssen previously played for Aston Villa in England's WSL. Image: Shutterstock

This season, the Dons have sometimes had to name a starting XI with an average age of just 18 or 19, so Hanssen believes her wealth of experience has been a good addition.

She said: “It’s important in every team to have a good mix of young talent and more experience. We’ve definitely got a good mix here.

“They’re a really good bunch of girls here, it feels good to help them.”

