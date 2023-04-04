Duk hails Aberdeen fans after winning Premiership Player of the Month prize

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen attacker Luis “Duk” Lopes has won the cinch SPFL Premiership Player of the Month for March.

The Cape Verde international scored three times in two league games last month – a superb run and backheeled finish in the 3-1 win at Dundee United and a double in the 3-0 victory over Hearts at Pittodrie.

Duk said: “I am so pleased to have won this award.

“Since I arrived at the club, I have had fantastic support from the fans and have been able to go out and play my game and score goals.

“When you get the backing that I do from the fans, it gives you a lot more confidence when you go on to the pitch and they help me do unbelievable things.

“I also have fantastic team-mates. It is like a family.

“There is great morale in the dressing room, because we all support each other and this is the most important thing in football.”

Duk is only the second non-Old Firm player to win the top-flight award this season after Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet came out top in the voting in January.

The award completes a March double for the Dons, with manager Barry Robson having earlier been named Glen’s Manager of the Month.