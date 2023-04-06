Predicted Aberdeen XI to face Kilmarnock as Barry Robson gears up to face his former boss Derek McInnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Predicted Aberdeen XI to face Kilmarnock as Barry Robson gears up to face his former boss Derek McInnes

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie misses the Pittodrie encounter against Killie through suspension.

St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will look to overcome a familiar face in the opposition dugout as he attempts to guide the Dons to a sixth win in seven games on Saturday.

Standing in his way will be a Kilmarnock side managed by former Reds boss Derek McInnes who will be hoping to land three points on his return to Pittodrie.

McInnes has rejigged Killie’s preparations for the match by taking them away from their usual training base at Rugby Park.

The Killie boss believes training on the artificial surface could be one of the reasons behind the club’s poor away form and has had the Ayrshire side training on grass pitches at Largs to get them ready for Saturday’s match.

Killie head north in confident mood following a 2-1 win against third-placed Hearts but they are yet to win away from home in the league this season with two draws and 13 defeats from their 15 away games.

A Dutch dilemma?

Kelle Roos is yet to concede a goal since returning to the Aberdeen starting line-up following a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman made his comeback following more than two months on the sidelines in the 3-0 win against Hearts at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos makes an important save at the end of the match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

The 30-year-old followed that up with another solid display in last weekend’s 1-0 win against St Johnstone, which included an excellent save in the dying embers to ensure the Dons departed Perth with all three points.

Fellow Dutchman Jay Gorter proved to be an able deputy when Roos was out injured, playing his part as the Dons won three games out of four to move up the table.

Shots faced by Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos this season. Image: StatsBomb.

Gorter has not been included in the past two Dons squads, missing the win against Hearts through illness and he was then absent for the meeting with St Johnstone, believed to be the result of picking up a small knock while on international duty with the Netherlands under-21s.

This weekend is expected to be the first time boss Barry Robson may have to choose between his two stoppers.

Will it be a Dutch dilemma or is it a straightforward decision for the Aberdeen manager?

It would be a surprise if Gorter returned at the expense of Roos this weekend.

Shots faced by Aberdeen goalkeeper Jay Gorter this season. Image: StatsBomb.

After successive clean sheets it would be a bold call to change a winning formula, especially now that the Dons have closed the gap on third-placed Hearts to a single point.

Gorter is on loan with the Dons from Ajax until the end of the season, while Roos is under contract until the summer of 2024 so it would make sense for Robson to stick by the club’s longer-term No. 1.

The data from StatsBomb also make a strong case for Roos who is ranked as the top goalkeeper in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Roos has the highest shot-stopping percentage in the table – a measure of goals saved above average, as a percentage of shots faced by the goalkeeper. The Dons goalkeeper has saved 74% of on-target shots this season when his expected save rate was 67%.

This gives him a score of 7% which is well ahead of Hearts’ Zander Clark (2%) and Celtic stopper Joe Hart (1%).

This weekend’s opposite number, Sam Walker from Kilmarnock, is on 0% having saved 71% of on-target shots this season with an expected save rate of 71%.

Dons captain misses out

Graeme Shinnie’s late red card against St Johnstone means he is suspended for this weekend’s encounter.

This gives Robson a headache as Shinnie has been a driving force in the Aberdeen midfield since being handed the armband.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie, right, and Jonny Hayes with referee Colin Steven at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Connor Barron would be a likely replacement if he is fit and available.

The midfielder, who has endured an injury disrupted campaign, has not featured for the Dons since a brief substitute appearance in the 6-0 loss against Hibernian in January that ended Jim Goodwin’s time in charge.

The midfielder started for Scotland under-21s in their 3-2 defeat against Sweden on March 23 but was absent for last weekend’s win against St Johnstone.

Patrik Myslovic could be another alternative. The 21-year-old Slovakian’s only start for the Dons to date was in the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat against Darvel when he was substituted at half time.

But Robson is understood to rate the midfielder highly and he may get the nod to start this weekend, particularly if Barron isn’t fully fit.

Coulson could return

Hayden Coulson could be back in the Dons squad this week.

The on-loan Middlesbrough player was granted compassionate leave by the Dons after being involved in a 17-vehicle accident on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The left-sided defender missed Saturday’s win at St Johnstone but could return for this weekend’s visit of Killie.

Predicted Aberdeen XI: (5-3-2) Roos; McCrorie, Pollock, MacDonald, Scales, Hayes; Ramadani, Barron, Clarkson; Miovski, Duk.

Connor Barron can be the perfect replacement for suspended Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, says former Dons midfielder

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Frank Krukowski.
Joe Harper: Frank Krukowski was Peterhead prankster - I'll miss him and Morton hero…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Duk opens up on ambitions for England move - but focus remains on Aberdeen's…
Aberdeen's Jim Bett playing against Hearts in the 1986 Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS
The way things are going I’d back Aberdeen to beat another of my former…
Angus MacDonald will share his cancer story at Clan's Bowel Cancer event later this month. Image: Clan Cancer Support.
Aberdeen FC defender Angus MacDonald opens up about his 'bombshell' cancer diagnosis aged 26
Come on ye reds ... young fans join the chant with their Euro Extra editions of the "Evening Express.". Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final with five-star display against Waterschei
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring against Rangers. Image: SNS
Connor Barron can be the perfect replacement for suspended Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, says…
2
Dougie Bell was a pivotal part of the great Aberdeen team of the 1980s.
Former Aberdeen player Dougie Bell dedicates Gothenburg medal to wife Hazel who died in…
Aberdeen players Eric Black (left), John Hewitt and Neale Cooper (right) celebrate after the final whistle in Gothenburg, having won the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Eric Black says European Cup Winners' Cup medals are justice for men who 'contributed…
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick aiming to make the most of final Scotland U19s…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Post Thumbnail
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented