Predicted Aberdeen XI to face Kilmarnock as Barry Robson gears up to face his former boss Derek McInnes

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will look to overcome a familiar face in the opposition dugout as he attempts to guide the Dons to a sixth win in seven games on Saturday.

Standing in his way will be a Kilmarnock side managed by former Reds boss Derek McInnes who will be hoping to land three points on his return to Pittodrie.

McInnes has rejigged Killie’s preparations for the match by taking them away from their usual training base at Rugby Park.

The Killie boss believes training on the artificial surface could be one of the reasons behind the club’s poor away form and has had the Ayrshire side training on grass pitches at Largs to get them ready for Saturday’s match.

Killie head north in confident mood following a 2-1 win against third-placed Hearts but they are yet to win away from home in the league this season with two draws and 13 defeats from their 15 away games.

A Dutch dilemma?

Kelle Roos is yet to concede a goal since returning to the Aberdeen starting line-up following a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman made his comeback following more than two months on the sidelines in the 3-0 win against Hearts at Pittodrie.

The 30-year-old followed that up with another solid display in last weekend’s 1-0 win against St Johnstone, which included an excellent save in the dying embers to ensure the Dons departed Perth with all three points.

Fellow Dutchman Jay Gorter proved to be an able deputy when Roos was out injured, playing his part as the Dons won three games out of four to move up the table.

Gorter has not been included in the past two Dons squads, missing the win against Hearts through illness and he was then absent for the meeting with St Johnstone, believed to be the result of picking up a small knock while on international duty with the Netherlands under-21s.

This weekend is expected to be the first time boss Barry Robson may have to choose between his two stoppers.

Will it be a Dutch dilemma or is it a straightforward decision for the Aberdeen manager?

It would be a surprise if Gorter returned at the expense of Roos this weekend.

After successive clean sheets it would be a bold call to change a winning formula, especially now that the Dons have closed the gap on third-placed Hearts to a single point.

Gorter is on loan with the Dons from Ajax until the end of the season, while Roos is under contract until the summer of 2024 so it would make sense for Robson to stick by the club’s longer-term No. 1.

The data from StatsBomb also make a strong case for Roos who is ranked as the top goalkeeper in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Roos has the highest shot-stopping percentage in the table – a measure of goals saved above average, as a percentage of shots faced by the goalkeeper. The Dons goalkeeper has saved 74% of on-target shots this season when his expected save rate was 67%.

This gives him a score of 7% which is well ahead of Hearts’ Zander Clark (2%) and Celtic stopper Joe Hart (1%).

This weekend’s opposite number, Sam Walker from Kilmarnock, is on 0% having saved 71% of on-target shots this season with an expected save rate of 71%.

Dons captain misses out

Graeme Shinnie’s late red card against St Johnstone means he is suspended for this weekend’s encounter.

This gives Robson a headache as Shinnie has been a driving force in the Aberdeen midfield since being handed the armband.

Connor Barron would be a likely replacement if he is fit and available.

The midfielder, who has endured an injury disrupted campaign, has not featured for the Dons since a brief substitute appearance in the 6-0 loss against Hibernian in January that ended Jim Goodwin’s time in charge.

The midfielder started for Scotland under-21s in their 3-2 defeat against Sweden on March 23 but was absent for last weekend’s win against St Johnstone.

Patrik Myslovic could be another alternative. The 21-year-old Slovakian’s only start for the Dons to date was in the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat against Darvel when he was substituted at half time.

But Robson is understood to rate the midfielder highly and he may get the nod to start this weekend, particularly if Barron isn’t fully fit.

Coulson could return

Hayden Coulson could be back in the Dons squad this week.

The on-loan Middlesbrough player was granted compassionate leave by the Dons after being involved in a 17-vehicle accident on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The left-sided defender missed Saturday’s win at St Johnstone but could return for this weekend’s visit of Killie.

Predicted Aberdeen XI: (5-3-2) Roos; McCrorie, Pollock, MacDonald, Scales, Hayes; Ramadani, Barron, Clarkson; Miovski, Duk.