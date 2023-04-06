It took half a year for Transport Scotland to respond to South Uist’s ferry plea – can Kevin Stewart do better?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It took half a year for Transport Scotland to respond to South Uist’s ferry plea – can Kevin Stewart do better?

The wait has been "disgraceful".

By Eve McLachlan
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart has had his first days on the job marred by yet more ferry disruption in Uist. Photo: Kami Thomson
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart has had his first days on the job marred by yet more ferry disruption in Uist. Photo: Kami Thomson

Scotland’s new Transport Minister, Kevin Stewart, has been welcomed into office by yet another ferry controversy.

CalMac announced they were withdrawing Lochboisdale’s ferry service for five weeks less than a day after Mr Stewart was appointed.

His quick response in meeting Transport Scotland, CalMac, and locals has been praised.

Councillor Paul Steele, leader of Western Isles Council, says he “clearly understands the gravity of the situation”.

But only time will tell if Mr Stewart is able to regain the trust of the island communities affected by the ferry crisis.

In this article, we tell the story of a timeline that shows how long islanders waited for a response to a fairly simple request.

Only time will tell if Mr Stewart can permanently buck the trend and make islanders feel listened-to again.

Lochboisdale ferry terminal
The new Transport Minister met with island representitives over withdrawal of Lochboisdale ferry service. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ever since the cancellations first began to pile up, islanders have faced not only the frustration of having travel cut off, but the difficulty of getting those in power to listen.

At the end of 2022, the Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan received a rejection of the Lochboisdale Ferry Impact Group’s plea for the Scottish Government to reimburse Uist businesses for funds lost due to ferry breakdowns.

Behind the Government’s response there were months of meetings and waiting, hope and anger.

May 2022 – the Lochboisdale Ferry Impact Group launches

The Ferry Business Impact Group’s first meeting was on the May 23, 2022. It was formed by the community-owned South Uist estate, Stòras Uibhist, in response to the closure of the Lochboisdale-Mallaig ferry route during May 2022.

Their goal was to find out how much these closures had cost the community, and seek compensation.

By July 4, their economic survey was completed and released. It found that around £648,000 had been lost over the two-week closure.

MSP Alasdair Allan said the report “clearly demonstrates the tangible financial losses” ferry disruption costs Uist.

But the Ferry Business Group got no official response to the report from then-Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.

September – a meeting with the Deputy First Minister

August brought hope that the issue could be directly raised with the Scottish Government again.

The then-Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, visited South Uist on September 1.

He was attending the opening of Gaelic language centre Cnoc Soilleir. It was agreed that the Lochboisdale group could meet with him.

But, the day before, they say they were told that only two representatives could attend, and “no papers [were] to be given”.

Still, they left the meeting with the Deputy First Minister hopeful.

Over the months that followed, though, they say that there was still little communication from Transport Scotland.

‘No responses forthcoming’

Jenny Gilruth referred to the Lochboisdale Ferry Business Impact Group’s “very helpful study” during a speech on the ferry crisis in Parliament on September 8.

But by October, the group says, there were still “no responses forthcoming from the direct emails sent to Transport Scotland”.

In fact, it wouldn’t be until December that a letter was sent to MSP Alasdair Allan rejecting the idea of compensation.

Former Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth is now Scotland’s Education Secretary.

There are “no plans” for a repayment scheme, said Transport Scotland representative Alistair Thomson, writing on Jenny Gilruth’s behalf.

He had begun the letter by apologising for the “lengthy” delay in responding to the idea.

In total, the letter came five months after the economic losses to South Uist were known.

It’s a delay that Stòras Uibhist says was “appalling”.

And, as Kevin Stuart takes on his new role – and faces a new ferry crisis in Uist – many islanders will be waiting to see if communication will improve.

‘Still we are being ignored’

The Transport Minister says he shares “the desires of island communities for sustainable and effective ferry services”. He says he “looks forward to continuing our constructive engagement with them on future services and vessel replacements”.

“I have already met with local stakeholders on these matters, and continue to engage with CalMac to urge them to explore alternatives.”

But, reacting to the news of the planned closures in Lochboisdale, Stòras Uibhist Chief Executive Darren Taylor said that “still we are being ignored”.

“It feels as if no one is listening or even cares… and that is simply not acceptable.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

