Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League

Two Highland League clubs – and Aberdeen’s B side – are in line to be part of a new Scottish Conference League, which is set to be given the green light this summer.

According to a report in the Scottish Daily Mail, the new 10-side division will feature four Premiership B teams and six overall from the Highland and Lowland Leagues is expected to be voted through at the SFA’s annual general meeting in June.

A midweek general meeting was held where clubs from across the four SPFL leagues were updated on plans for a new fifth-tier, which would feature the colt teams from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Rangers.

Two HFL clubs in frame for entry

When the SFA’s AGM takes place in June, the governing body’s member clubs will get their chance to vote on the proposals put in place by the Pyramid Working Group.

The plan is for four Lowland and two Highland League clubs to compete for the right to face ‘club 42’ in the SPFL in a two-legged promotion play-off.

It’s understood there is strong backing for the new division and a support level of 51% from across the 100 member clubs would be enough to see it agreed.

New league would start in 2024/25

The SFA and the SPFL would be aiming to kick off the Conference League for season 2024-25, despite some League Two clubs wanting it to start next term.

It would be funded by £100,000 entry fees paid by the four Premiership sides looking to be included.

The new league would be an independent division, which could follow its own marketing and commercial paths and would not financially impact the current SPFL club.

Celtic, Hearts and Rangers B sides have already been granted permission to play in next season’s Lowland League, with the Conference League poised to start the year after that.