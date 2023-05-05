Bojan Miovski focused on next three years at Aberdeen as transfer speculation mounts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Bojan Miovksi insists his focus is on the next three seasons at Aberdeen despite mounting transfer speculation.

And despite hitting 18 goals this season Miovski, contracted to the Dons until summer 2026, is confident his best has yet to come.

The North Macedonian international’s form has not gone unnoticed with a host of clubs tracking the 23-year-old with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Premier League bottom club Southampton are understood to be monitoring the striker.

Italian Serie A club Lazio reportedly considered moving for Miovski in the January transfer window.

French club Stade de Reims also have Miovski on their radar as do Italian top flight clubs Bologna and Spezia.

Miovski is focusing solely on Aberdeen.

The Reds attacker further increased his reputation with a superb diving headed goal in the recent 2-0 win against Rangers.

He will lead the line at Ibrox on Sunday as third-placed Aberdeen bid to secure back-to-back wins against Rangers, and an eighth straight victory.

On the transfer speculation, Miovski said: “I just focus on Aberdeen and to finish strong in the league. I don’t read anything.

“I also have three years left on my contract so I don’t think about this now.

“I like it out here with my girlfriend. We enjoy it here, it’s very nice.”

‘I still have areas to develop in my attacking game’

Signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £440,000 last summer Miovski is two goals short of his personal target for the campaign.

He admits that goal tally should have been higher as he missed “big chances” this season.

Reflecting on his first season at Pittodrie so far, Miovski is confident he can reach higher levels of performance in the future.

He said: “I still have areas to develop in my attacking game.

“My link-up, I think I can do better.

“And in some of the big chances I’ve missed this season I think I can also do better.

“My target was 20 goals. I’m on 18 so I am very close to that number but still have to finish the season.

“I would like to finish the season strong.”

The belief that Aberdeen will win

Miovski has formed a formidable partnership with fellow striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

Cape Verde international Duk has also hit 18 goals this season.

They are on course to become the first Dons strike duo to hit a combined 40 goals for a campaign in more than 30 years.

Not since the 1992-93 season, when Duncan Shearer netted 27 times in all competitions and Scott Booth scored 19, have two Aberdeen strikers reached the 40-goal mark between them.

Miovski and Duk are set to lead the attack against Rangers at Ibrox.

Their scoring form has been key to Aberdeen rising to third in the Premiership and in a strong position to secure European qualification.

Miovski insists they travel to Ibrox with confidence high.

He said: “It is our mentality to go into every game believing we can win.

“We have won seven games in a row.

“We know it is always difficult to play there but we believe in ourselves and are in good form.

“After that win (against Rangers) we have more confidence.

“We knew it had been seven years since an Aberdeen win against Rangers at home but we believe and we showed it on the pitch.

“Against every team I feel confident, not just against them (Rangers).

“It doesn’t matter who we play, we play our style, our football and continue on this way.

“Now we are in third position, five points clear of fourth.

“From the start of the season this was our goal so we have five more games and every game is like a final for us.”

Targeting an eighth straight victory

Aberdeen’s trip to Rangers is the first of five post-split fixtures in the race to secure a third-placed finish.

The Dons had a free weekend in the build up to the clash due to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

In contrast Rangers were in action last weekend, and lost their semi 1-0 to treble chasing Celtic.

Miovski said: “We have had a lot of time to rest as we didn’t play last weekend.

“We are fresh and ready to go.

“After winning seven games in a row we want to keep this going.

“It is always difficult in these games, but having beaten Rangers at home, we will go there with the same mentality.”