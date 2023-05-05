Billy Dodds frustrated after Caley Thistle fall short in play-off bid against Ayr United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Billy Dodds admits Caley Thistle’s first half display shocked him – then stressed their horror injury list robbed them of a play-off place in the Championship.

Inverness finished the season in sixth position after this final night of action – but have the consolation of meeting Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

It was a dramatic night of action all-round in the Championship as Dundee won the title thanks to a remarkable 5-3 win rivals Queen’s Park, who would have won it with a victory.

Ayr finished as runners-up, while Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle will contest the promotion play-offs.

Josh Mullin shot Ayr in front in the first half and an improved second half display led to Nathan Shaw’s leveller with eight minutes to go.

Sub Mark McKenzie delivered the key goal to ensure Ayr pushed all the way up from fourth to second.

He said: “I said to the boys they must realise what is at stake. How you start games is vital. But we didn’t start well and for the first time that shocked me a wee bit – how can they be like this?

“How can you coast it when so much is at stake. I was honest with them and Ayr United deserved it because they had the best of the first half but not the second half.

“We had to have a go, change the shape and personnel. I saw things that frustrated me and it was back to where we were before. We have been on an unbelievable run. I cannot praise them enough.

“I am disappointed for the boys and the fans. We have achieved so much. Yes, it is disappointing but I cannot praise the team for reaching the Scottish Cup final and got to within a whisker of the play-offs.

“That’s the facts and I don’t care what people think or say. The fans were loud again, but we didn’t give them enough in the first 45 minutes. If we started as we started in the second half when I changed shape then I think we’d have given them a lot better game.

“People always say the league table never lies but I think this time it does. If we don’t have that injury list…I have never seen injuries like that.

“People say I shouldn’t have that as an excuse, but sometimes you should – the boys have worked ever so hard. The fringe players have also worked hard and kept us there or thereabouts. If I had my full quota of players there is no danger we’re finishing sixth.”

Ayr boss Bullen thrilled by outcome

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen believes could barely believe they had finished the season in second spot, which takes them into the play-off semis where they’ll face Queen’s Park or Partick Thistle.

He said: “Football never, ever ceases to amaze me. I have a 34-year-old in that changing room who has played at the top level in Scotland, massive clubs in England – Chris Maguire – and he’s sitting in there saying, honestly, he has never experienced an emotional rollercoaster like it.

“That just sums it up.

“For a club like Ayr United, these moments come along few and far between.

“Rangers and Celtic, it is a regular occurrence with cup finals and leagues, but it maybe feels a little bit more to our supporters tonight because we’re just not used to it.

“Sometimes you don’t know how to react, but ultimately it was a hell of an up and down. Inverness certainly took their part in that game as well.”

At the bottom of the table, Cove Rangers dropped down on goal difference after a 2-1 defeat by Morton, with Hamilton going into the play-offs after their 0-0 draw at Arbroath.