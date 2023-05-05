Billy Dodds frustrated after Caley Thistle fall short in play-off bid against Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds frustrated after Caley Thistle fall short in play-off bid against Ayr United

Inverness head coach is gutted after his side fell to sixth place in the Championship in a final-night defeat.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds, right, and coach Barry Wilson watch on from the sidelines. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds, right, and coach Barry Wilson watch on from the sidelines. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Boss Billy Dodds admits Caley Thistle’s first half display shocked him – then stressed their horror injury list robbed them of a play-off place in the Championship.

Inverness finished the season in sixth position after this final night of action – but have the consolation of meeting Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

It was a dramatic night of action all-round in the Championship as Dundee won the title thanks to a remarkable 5-3 win rivals Queen’s Park, who would have won it with a victory.

Ayr finished as runners-up, while Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle will contest the promotion play-offs.

Ayr’s Charlie Albinson hugs Frankie Musonda at the full-time whistle.

Josh Mullin shot Ayr in front in the first half and an improved second half display led to Nathan Shaw’s leveller with eight minutes to go.

Sub Mark McKenzie delivered the key goal to ensure Ayr pushed all the way up from fourth to second.

He said: “I said to the boys they must realise what is at stake. How you start games is vital. But we didn’t start well and for the first time that shocked me a wee bit – how can they be like this?

“How can you coast it when so much is at stake. I was honest with them and Ayr United deserved it because they had the best of the first half but not the second half.

“We had to have a go, change the shape and personnel. I saw things that frustrated me and it was back to where we were before. We have been on an unbelievable run. I cannot praise them enough.

“I am disappointed for the boys and the fans. We have achieved so much. Yes, it is disappointing but I cannot praise the team for reaching the Scottish Cup final and got to within a whisker of the play-offs.

“That’s the facts and I don’t care what people think or say. The fans were loud again, but we didn’t give them enough in the first 45 minutes. If we started as we started in the second half when I changed shape then I think we’d have given them a lot better game.

“People always say the league table never lies but I think this time it does. If we don’t have that injury list…I have never seen injuries like that.

“People say I shouldn’t have that as an excuse, but sometimes you should – the boys have worked ever so hard. The fringe players have also worked hard and kept us there or thereabouts. If I had my full quota of players there is no danger we’re finishing sixth.”

Ayr manager Lee Bullen.

Ayr boss Bullen thrilled by outcome

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen believes could barely believe they had finished the season in second spot, which takes them into the play-off semis where they’ll face Queen’s Park or Partick Thistle.

He said: “Football never, ever ceases to amaze me. I have a 34-year-old in that changing room who has played at the top level in Scotland, massive clubs in England – Chris Maguire – and he’s sitting in there saying, honestly, he has never experienced an emotional rollercoaster like it.

“That just sums it up.

“For a club like Ayr United, these moments come along few and far between.

“Rangers and Celtic, it is a regular occurrence with cup finals and leagues, but it maybe feels a little bit more to our supporters tonight because we’re just not used to it.

“Sometimes you don’t know how to react, but ultimately it was a hell of an up and down. Inverness certainly took their part in that game as well.”

At the bottom of the table, Cove Rangers dropped down on goal difference after a 2-1 defeat by Morton, with Hamilton going into the play-offs after their 0-0 draw at Arbroath.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]