Gordon Strachan reveals why he gave himself a drastic DIY haircut… minutes before Aberdeen faced Real Madrid

Pittodrie legend Strachan insists the Gothenburg Greats and the north-east oil boom had people across the world looking at the Granite City, thinking: "Aberdeen, that must be some place."

By Sean Wallace
Gordon Strachan in 1982/83. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Gordon Strachan in 1982/83. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan has revealed he was forced into a DIY haircut just moments before facing Real Madrid.

The rain was so heavy during the pre-match warm-up at the Ullevi Stadium, the playmaker’s sodden fringe kept dropping over his eyes.

With no sign of the downpour easing, Strachan couldn’t risk his hair troubling his sight during the European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

So, as the Dons prepared for the biggest game in the club’s history, he found a drastic solution.

He chopped it off – courtesy of a pair of scissors from Pittodrie legend Teddy Scott.

Strachan said: “I cut my hair just before the game against Real Madrid.

“It was soaking wet and getting into my eyes.

“I couldn’t see and knew I couldn’t keep it like that.

“When I asked Teddy for a pair of scissors, he wondered what I was doing.

Teddy Scott in 1986. Image: Aberdeen Journals

“I said: “watch this”, then cut away the fringe.

“So in the final minutes before a European Cup Winners’ Cup final I gave myself a do-it-yourself haircut.”

Aberdeen walk on to the pitch ahead of the European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid, with Strachan fifth from front. Image: Aberdeen Journals. 

Football and oil put city on the map

Aberdeen would famously go on to triumph 2-1 after extra-time on that rainy night in Sweden.

The Dons entered the tournament at the preliminary stages, where they defeated Sion of Switzerland 11-1 on aggregate.

Before the final Aberdeen was on the map as the oil capital of Europe.

“Then we put it on the football map.”

– Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan

Having entered at the early stage, the notion of the Dons winning a European trophy prior to the start of the tournament would be perceived as hair-brained by many. But not to those inside Pittodrie working under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Aberdeen boss Alex Ferguson is held high by his players after winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg. Image: SNS

Strachan said: “Before the final Aberdeen was on the map as the oil capital of Europe.

“Then we put it on the football map.

“Between the football and the oil, literally most of the world thought: ‘Aberdeen, that must be some place’.

“The whole focus of Europe at one point was on Aberdeen, and that was due to us and the oil.

“The good thing about the oil was that they did it with a lot of local lads who promoted the club and the city.”

‘You only live in the moment’

A Gordon Strachan banner at Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Aberdeen were cheered on by a 14,000-strong support who had travelled to Sweden by air, sea and road.

Having drawn 1-1 after 90 minutes, the game went to extra-time – and still the rain continued to fall.

With eight minutes remaining, Peter Weir chipped a pass to Mark McGhee down the left wing.

McGhee beat his marker then swung in a cross with his left foot to find John Hewitt.

Aberdeen born and raised, Pittodrie youth system graduate Hewitt headed home the most iconic goal in the club’s history.

At full time, it was all a blur for Strachan.

Former Scotland boss Strachan, 66, said: “You only live in the moment, you don’t think about the future.

“That moment on the pitch when we had won the European Cup Winners’ Cup, I was thinking: ‘Where are the wife and kids?’

“And I was also trying to find out where my mates were in the stand.”

Dons fans at the Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Strachan’s partying delayed by routine drug test

After parading the trophy in front of the supporters, the Reds returned to the dressing room to continue the party.

However, Strachan’s celebrations were delayed when he was selected for a routine drug test.

He sat in the same room as Real Madrid’s selected two for the test.

Strachan said: “I played in six World cup games in 1982 and 1986 and was picked for four of the drug tests.

“And after the final in Gothenburg, aye – it was me again.

“It was a shame because  (José Antonio) Camacho was there and the poor guy had his nose wrapped around his head after he tangled with Mark (McGhee).

Real Madrid’s Jose Antonio Camacho challenges Aberdeen’s Mark McGhee at Ullevi Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

“He wasn’t happy with Mark, and couldn’t wait for the next time Real Madrid played Aberdeen.”

Gothenburg Greats connection still strong

Aberdeen have yet to play Real Madrid again.

However, they remain the last club to beat the 14-time Champions League winners in a European final.

The bond between the Gothenburg Greats in 1983 was a fundamental factor in their phenomenal success.

Forty years on, that connection remains strong.

Former player Gordon Strachan (left) with Sir Alex Ferguson during the unveiling of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue at Pittodrie in February 2022. Image: PA

Strachan revealed the Gothenburg Greats have a WhatsApp group chat.

He said: “The boys have a group app.

“I speak to Alex (McLeish), Willie (Miller), Stuart (Kennedy) and Mark a lot as they were the guys I roomed with and sat beside on the bus at Aberdeen.

“When we needed a bit of help, we got around each other.

“If that was physical or mental help, to make sure we were okay.

“My journey took me south as it did for Alex and Mark, so we kept in touch.

“Stuart you always keep in touch with. He is a great soul.

“If you want to know anything about Aberdeen between 1976 and 1984, you don’t need Google.

“Forget Google, speak to Stuart and it is far funnier than going on Google.”

