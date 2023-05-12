‘He will have been up there today, looking down on us’ – John Hewitt’s tribute to fellow Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘He will have been up there today, looking down on us’ – John Hewitt’s tribute to fellow Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper

Cooper's absence was felt at Friday's ceremony to award the Dons' 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup winners the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen, following his death in 2018.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats hold up a "Cooper 4" shirt at the end of Friday's Pittodrie event. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats hold up a "Cooper 4" shirt at the end of Friday's Pittodrie event. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Aberdeen legend Neale Cooper was “up there today, looking down on us” for the celebration of the Gothenburg Greats at Pittodrie, says John Hewitt.

The Dons team who conquered Europe in 1983 were honoured when bestowed with the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen at an event on Friday.

Club great Cooper sadly passed away on May 28, 2018 at the age of just 54.

Cooper was a key part of the team that beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Sweden 40 years ago to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

At the Pittodrie event, the Gothenburg Greats set aside a chair on stage for Cooper. affectionately known as “Tattie”, draping a red Aberdeen shirt with the legend’s name and number – four – over the chair

Hewitt, who scored the winner against Real Madrid, accepted the Freedom of the City on behalf of his close friend and teammate Cooper.

Holding back tears, Hewitt said: “It is where I get a bit emotional.

“He should be here because he was such a huge part of the dressing room. He put a smile on everybody’s face.

“Within 10 seconds, he would have people laughing because he was such an infectious character. He was the life and soul of the party.

“Every group should have a Neale Cooper. We were so blessed to have him as a colleague and a friend.

“He was also a fantastic footballer.

“He is sadly missed, but I know he will have been up there today, looking down on us.

Gothenburg Great John Hewitt at the Freedom of the City celebratory event with his award. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“Neale will never be forgotten.

“He was a huge part of our success.

“It is only right we keep him in our minds.”

‘Neale’s memory is everywhere’

Hewitt came through the youth academy with Pittodrie great Cooper, who won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg at just 19 years old.

He would go on to win the UEFA Super Cup with the Dons later in 1983 and also claimed two league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup with the Reds.

Fellow Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson also progressed from the youth ranks with close friend Cooper.

Neale Cooper’s family with his posthumous Freedom of the City award. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Simpson said: “He would have been proud. It was great his son Alex was here today.

“Neale’s memory is everywhere you walk at Pittodrie.”

Simpson says Freedom of City one of the best moments of his life

Thousands of fans packed out the Richard Donald stand as the club’s Gothenburg Greats returned to the stadium

Simpson remains involved with Aberdeen and is the club’s pathways manager.

Known to the fans as Simmy, he supported the Dons from a young age and thought he had realised his dream when throwing a ball back on to the pitch!

He admits never imagined playing for his home city club, let alone conquering Europe with them.

Simpson insists receiving the Freedom of the City is “one of the finest moments” of his life.

He said: “It is  beyond my wildest dreams.

“I was brought up in rural Aberdeenshire and  grew up speaking Doric.

“If I was a young lad from Newmachar, I would be saying I was fair tricket.

Neil Simpson with his Freedom of the City award at the Gothenburg Greats event. Image: Shutterstock.

“I grew up supporting the club – I remember Zoltan Varga scoring twice and unfortunately Kenny Dalglish scoring a diving header.

“My uncle took me to a game in the Merkland and it is every schoolboy’s dream to throw the ball back.

“A Dundee player had a shot. My uncle caught it and gave it to me to throw back. That was my dream come true then – but to go on to play for Aberdeen, make my debut at 16…

“I can hardly believe it.

“To get this honour, the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen, is one of the finest moments of my life.”

‘When we are together, it is dynamite’

Aberdeen as a club have also been awarded a special medal by Uefa to commemorate the club’s Gothenburg Greats conquering Europe in 1983.

Granite City born-and-raised Hewitt described his own pride at receiving the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen.

Hewitt famously headed home the winner in extra-time to beat Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s Agustin comes for the ball too late and Aberdeen’s John Hewitt heads home the Dons’ extra-time European Cup Winners’ Cup final winner. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Hewitt said: “Being a local boy I am hugely thrilled and proud to receive the freedom of the city honour.

“We were brought up as youngsters, ball boys and were lucky to go on and become professional footballers with the club.

“We had fantastic careers at the club.

“This is what dreams are made of.

“We have a fantastic group of boys and when we are together it is dynamite.

“It is great and the banter is fantastic.  When we are together it is magical.”

Aberdeen’s legendary captain Willie Miller at the Gothenburg Greats celebration. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, with the club also receiving the Freedom of the City in their 120th year. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Provost – Aberdeen on the football map due to Dons

Lord Provost Dr David Cameron conferred the Freedom of the City to both the Gothenburg Greats and Aberdeen FC.

Dr Cameron said: “This is an exceedingly significant day in Aberdeen’s history.

“The team in the 1980s, which culminated in winning these two European trophies in 1983, really put Aberdeen on the map in relation to football.

“It is important that each of the Gothenburg Greats have been made Freemen of the City of Aberdeen.”

