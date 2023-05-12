‘He will have been up there today, looking down on us’ – John Hewitt’s tribute to fellow Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen legend Neale Cooper was “up there today, looking down on us” for the celebration of the Gothenburg Greats at Pittodrie, says John Hewitt.

The Dons team who conquered Europe in 1983 were honoured when bestowed with the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen at an event on Friday.

Club great Cooper sadly passed away on May 28, 2018 at the age of just 54.

Cooper was a key part of the team that beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Sweden 40 years ago to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

At the Pittodrie event, the Gothenburg Greats set aside a chair on stage for Cooper. affectionately known as “Tattie”, draping a red Aberdeen shirt with the legend’s name and number – four – over the chair

Hewitt, who scored the winner against Real Madrid, accepted the Freedom of the City on behalf of his close friend and teammate Cooper.

Holding back tears, Hewitt said: “It is where I get a bit emotional.

“He should be here because he was such a huge part of the dressing room. He put a smile on everybody’s face.

“Within 10 seconds, he would have people laughing because he was such an infectious character. He was the life and soul of the party.

“Every group should have a Neale Cooper. We were so blessed to have him as a colleague and a friend.

“He was also a fantastic footballer.

“He is sadly missed, but I know he will have been up there today, looking down on us.

“Neale will never be forgotten.

“He was a huge part of our success.

“It is only right we keep him in our minds.”

‘Neale’s memory is everywhere’

Hewitt came through the youth academy with Pittodrie great Cooper, who won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg at just 19 years old.

He would go on to win the UEFA Super Cup with the Dons later in 1983 and also claimed two league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup with the Reds.

Fellow Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson also progressed from the youth ranks with close friend Cooper.

Simpson said: “He would have been proud. It was great his son Alex was here today.

“Neale’s memory is everywhere you walk at Pittodrie.”

❤️ A special moment as John Hewitt accepts the Freedom of the City on behalf of his close friend and teammate, Neale Cooper.#StandFree | #Gothenburg40 pic.twitter.com/iXScESDvkJ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 12, 2023

Simpson says Freedom of City one of the best moments of his life

Thousands of fans packed out the Richard Donald stand as the club’s Gothenburg Greats returned to the stadium

Simpson remains involved with Aberdeen and is the club’s pathways manager.

Known to the fans as Simmy, he supported the Dons from a young age and thought he had realised his dream when throwing a ball back on to the pitch!

He admits never imagined playing for his home city club, let alone conquering Europe with them.

Simpson insists receiving the Freedom of the City is “one of the finest moments” of his life.

He said: “It is beyond my wildest dreams.

“I was brought up in rural Aberdeenshire and grew up speaking Doric.

“If I was a young lad from Newmachar, I would be saying I was fair tricket.

“I grew up supporting the club – I remember Zoltan Varga scoring twice and unfortunately Kenny Dalglish scoring a diving header.

“My uncle took me to a game in the Merkland and it is every schoolboy’s dream to throw the ball back.

“A Dundee player had a shot. My uncle caught it and gave it to me to throw back. That was my dream come true then – but to go on to play for Aberdeen, make my debut at 16…

“I can hardly believe it.

“To get this honour, the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen, is one of the finest moments of my life.”

‘When we are together, it is dynamite’

Aberdeen as a club have also been awarded a special medal by Uefa to commemorate the club’s Gothenburg Greats conquering Europe in 1983.

Granite City born-and-raised Hewitt described his own pride at receiving the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen.

Hewitt famously headed home the winner in extra-time to beat Real Madrid.

Hewitt said: “Being a local boy I am hugely thrilled and proud to receive the freedom of the city honour.

“We were brought up as youngsters, ball boys and were lucky to go on and become professional footballers with the club.

“We had fantastic careers at the club.

“This is what dreams are made of.

“We have a fantastic group of boys and when we are together it is dynamite.

“It is great and the banter is fantastic. When we are together it is magical.”

Provost – Aberdeen on the football map due to Dons

Lord Provost Dr David Cameron conferred the Freedom of the City to both the Gothenburg Greats and Aberdeen FC.

Dr Cameron said: “This is an exceedingly significant day in Aberdeen’s history.

“The team in the 1980s, which culminated in winning these two European trophies in 1983, really put Aberdeen on the map in relation to football.

“It is important that each of the Gothenburg Greats have been made Freemen of the City of Aberdeen.”