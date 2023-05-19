Alfie Bavidge commits future to Aberdeen by signing new deal until 2026

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge has said it is “a dream come true” to sign a new deal with the Dons.

The youth academy graduate has agreed a contract extension to remain at Pittodrie until at least 2026.

The 17-year-old, who has been involved with the Dons since the age of eight, graduating through the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy, has scored 38 goals this season for the Dons under-18s.

He made his first team debut in February, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 3–1 win against Motherwell.

The Scotland under-17 international was named as the club’s development player of the year at Aberdeen’s recent end of season awards ceremony.

Bavidge said: “This has been my first season as a full-time professional so to sign a contract extension at this stage is a dream come true for me.

“It’s been a long season and I have had to work really hard, so it is nice to see the hard work pay off.

“The step up from U18s to first team level is massive. Playing against men compared with boys my age, there is a big difference but the more I train and play with the first team, the more comfortable I feel playing at that level.

“I have to thank the manager (Barry Robson) for all that he has done for me. This season at U18 level, along with Scott Anderson, he really pushed me on before he gave me my debut in the first team.

“He is someone who has a lot of experience in the game and every player who works with the manager has enormous respect for him.

“The fans have also been brilliant with me since I came into the team. I can only thank them for the support they have given me.

“Hopefully, they get the chance to see more of me in the future, but I know that to achieve that I need to keep working hard.”

The Dons striker spoke about the impact his father Martin Bavidge, who played for Caley Thistle, Peterhead, Forfar and Inverurie Locos, has had on his career.

He said: “He speaks to me about keeping my feet on the ground, no matter what happens.

“It is about staying the same throughout it all and I feel like I do that.

“He tells me when I didn’t play well but I prefer that.

“I would rather that than him saying I was unluky.

“We have had a few awkward car journeys home after a bad game but he speaks me through it.

“I definitely thank him for it even though I’m not thanking him for it in the moment and I’m sitting there raging.”

Clubs north and south of the border have been closely monitoring Bavidge’s progress but the youngster believes Pittodrie is the right place for his development.

He said: “This club has been my whole life.

“It has given me amazing opportunities that I can’t really turn down.

“The fans and everyone at the club has been briliant with me.

“It was a no-brainer.

“I am an Aberdeen fan. I used to go to the games with my mates.

“The fans have been great since I came into the team and I can only thank them for that.

“I hope to see more of them in the future.”

Bavidge, meanwhile, is already bracing himself for a tough pre-season under boss Barry Robson having experienced the Dons manager’s demanding approach while he was in charge of the development team.

He said: “The manager makes you work hard and he gets the most out of you.

“When I was with him at under-18s, he and Scott really pushed me on in pre-season and it worked out so I can only thank him.

“Pre-season will be tough but hopefully we will reap the rewards in the season to come.

“It works.

“The way he wants teams to play is exciting to watch and fast. The fans will like it.

“He is really experienced which is great because every situation you are in he has already been there and can help and talk you through it.

“It is a really big help.”

Aberdeen’s director of football Steven Gunn said: “We’re delighted with Alfie’s recent progress and his decision to extend his contract with the club which now gives him the platform over the next three years to develop further.

“Given the rules which dictate the length of time a 17-year-old can commit to, the desire to get Alfie tied up until 2026 is a clear sign of intent on the club’s part.

“It also further demonstrates our continued commitment to emerging local talent as we build the representation of academy-developed players in the Aberdeen first team.”