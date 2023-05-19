Gang violence expert drafted in to tackle attacks on teachers at Aberdeen’s Northfield Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gang violence expert drafted in to tackle attacks on teachers at Aberdeen’s Northfield Academy

It comes after months of problems and a damning inspection report by Education Scotland earlier this year.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
It is hoped the Advisory Group will bring improvements to Northfield Academy. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
It is hoped the Advisory Group will bring improvements to Northfield Academy. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

An expert in tackling armed robberies and gang violence is joining a taskforce determined to end violent attacks on teachers at Aberdeen’s troubled Northfield Academy.

Last year, staff voted to strike over the abuse they were subjected to by children.

The first minister was forced to intervene, with many threatening to quit the profession rather than continuing to contend with aggressive pupils.

One employee lifted the lid on the “repeated attacks” staff were enduring at the school in the deprived part of the city.

American maths teacher Mike Sexton says his time at Northfield was worse than anything he suffered over a 12-year spell in inner-city classrooms in the US.

And recently, Education Scotland inspectors delivered a damning report – blasting the Granitehill Place school as “unsatisfactory” across all four areas of assessment.

It was the lowest grading possible.

What is the council doing to sort out violence-plagued Northfield Academy?

Crisis talks took place in March, where education chiefs presented a plan to address the situation.

Northfield Academy had been rated ‘unsatisfactory’ by Education Scotland inspectors. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

They decided to assemble an “advisory group” of outside experts.

Councillors will be asked to endorse the proposed members next week.

Could Karyn McCluskey solve Northfield Academy issues?

It will include Karyn McCluskey, who is a member of the World Health Organisation’s Violence Prevention Alliance.

In that role, she has worked extensively on how to help break a cycle of abuse when children themselves have been subjected to harm.

Karyn McCluskey, Head of Community Justice Scotland.

She helped establish Medics Against Violence, a team of healthcare professionals set up to reduce homicide rates in Glasgow.

The crusader has been lauded for “taking on Glasgow’s gangs” and reducing violent attacks between warring factions.

Karyn is also the head of Community Justice Scotland, which works with schools to give talks on reducing violence, injury and keeping safe.

She even helped forge plans for the Metropolitan Police to tackle violence, and she has also published work on ways to tackle armed robbery.

Who else is in the Northfield School advisory group?

Angela Morgan OBE

Angela is a non-executive member at Consumer Scotland, a body set up by the Scottish Parliament to protect customers from bad business practices.

She has a Master’s degree in social work and initially specialised in mental health.

Through the years, she has held positions with the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

In 2019, the Scottish Government, Cosla and ADES asked her to oversee a review of additional support for learning rules.

Professor Brian Boyd

Professor Boyd has an extensive background in education.

He held two secondary headteacher roles and spent time as an education officer and chief advisor before moving to the Strathclyde University.

Northfield Academy’s ratings following a recent inspection. Image: Education Scotland

Professor Boyd has published books and articles on a wide range of educational issues.

Clare Hicks

Clare is the Scottish Government’s director of education reform, a post she has held since 2021.

It is hoped that the group also include the chair of the school’s parent council as well as some pupils.

The group is expected to meet for the first time before the end of the school year at Northfield Academy.

What else is happening at Northfield School?

The school’s recently established tactical team will also be on hand to let them know the work that is currently ongoing at the academy.

Changes at Northfield will see new courses added to the curriculum and an increased focus on improving communication between students, teachers, parents and the wider school community.

Efforts are also being made to recruit new teachers at Northfield Academy. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

There will also be increased efforts to bring new teachers to the school.

Teachers had voted to take strike action in November due to ongoing incidents of violence at Northfield.

Meanwhile, Mr Sexton blamed abuse by pupils for a mini-stroke he had suffered.

The council’s education committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the proposal.

‘Worse than anything I saw in the US’: Aberdeen teacher poised to quit after ‘repeated attacks’ by pupils

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]