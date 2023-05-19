Gang violence expert drafted in to tackle attacks on teachers at Aberdeen’s Northfield Academy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An expert in tackling armed robberies and gang violence is joining a taskforce determined to end violent attacks on teachers at Aberdeen’s troubled Northfield Academy.

Last year, staff voted to strike over the abuse they were subjected to by children.

The first minister was forced to intervene, with many threatening to quit the profession rather than continuing to contend with aggressive pupils.

One employee lifted the lid on the “repeated attacks” staff were enduring at the school in the deprived part of the city.

American maths teacher Mike Sexton says his time at Northfield was worse than anything he suffered over a 12-year spell in inner-city classrooms in the US.

And recently, Education Scotland inspectors delivered a damning report – blasting the Granitehill Place school as “unsatisfactory” across all four areas of assessment.

It was the lowest grading possible.

What is the council doing to sort out violence-plagued Northfield Academy?

Crisis talks took place in March, where education chiefs presented a plan to address the situation.

They decided to assemble an “advisory group” of outside experts.

Councillors will be asked to endorse the proposed members next week.

Could Karyn McCluskey solve Northfield Academy issues?

It will include Karyn McCluskey, who is a member of the World Health Organisation’s Violence Prevention Alliance.

In that role, she has worked extensively on how to help break a cycle of abuse when children themselves have been subjected to harm.

She helped establish Medics Against Violence, a team of healthcare professionals set up to reduce homicide rates in Glasgow.

The crusader has been lauded for “taking on Glasgow’s gangs” and reducing violent attacks between warring factions.

Karyn is also the head of Community Justice Scotland, which works with schools to give talks on reducing violence, injury and keeping safe.

She even helped forge plans for the Metropolitan Police to tackle violence, and she has also published work on ways to tackle armed robbery.

Who else is in the Northfield School advisory group?

Angela Morgan OBE

Angela is a non-executive member at Consumer Scotland, a body set up by the Scottish Parliament to protect customers from bad business practices.

She has a Master’s degree in social work and initially specialised in mental health.

Through the years, she has held positions with the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

In 2019, the Scottish Government, Cosla and ADES asked her to oversee a review of additional support for learning rules.

Professor Brian Boyd

Professor Boyd has an extensive background in education.

He held two secondary headteacher roles and spent time as an education officer and chief advisor before moving to the Strathclyde University.

Professor Boyd has published books and articles on a wide range of educational issues.

Clare Hicks

Clare is the Scottish Government’s director of education reform, a post she has held since 2021.

It is hoped that the group also include the chair of the school’s parent council as well as some pupils.

The group is expected to meet for the first time before the end of the school year at Northfield Academy.

What else is happening at Northfield School?

The school’s recently established tactical team will also be on hand to let them know the work that is currently ongoing at the academy.

Changes at Northfield will see new courses added to the curriculum and an increased focus on improving communication between students, teachers, parents and the wider school community.

There will also be increased efforts to bring new teachers to the school.

Teachers had voted to take strike action in November due to ongoing incidents of violence at Northfield.

Meanwhile, Mr Sexton blamed abuse by pupils for a mini-stroke he had suffered.

The council’s education committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the proposal.