Aberdeen fans send best wishes to Dougie Bell after sudden heart attack

The Dons Hall of Fame member has been receiving fans well wishes on social media.

By Cameron Roy
Former Dons player Dougie Bell in a dark jacket and pink shirt. He is clapping. He is standing in front of a red and white door.
Dougie Bell at the Freedom of the City Ceremony on May 12. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen FC fans have been sending their best wishes to legendary player Dougie Bell after a sudden heart attack.

It is understood Mr Bell had a heart attack on Tuesday, and has had two stents inserted into his main arteries.

Bell, 63, enjoyed a glittering career with the Dons, winning the league title three times, Scottish Cup twice and the European Super Cup in 1983.

During his time with the club, he played 109 times from 1979 to 1985.

He was also part of the legendary team that took Aberdeen to European glory in Gothenburg in 1983.

Playing as a midfielder, he had been key to the 5-1 semi-final first-leg defeat of Waterschei, but never made the final due to an ankle injury.

Former Dons players are all dressed in dark jackets and appear to be singing. They are sitting in two rows. Nine people are in picture - one of whom is Dougie Bell.
Dougie Bell, Alex McLeish, Willie Miller and Dave Cormack singing The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen during the Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event at Pittodrie, on May 12. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS.

Dougie Bell finally receives medal

He was at Pittodrie earlier this month as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Dons’ victory in Gothenburg when he finally received a medal to mark his role in helping the Dons to glory in Sweden.

Only the 11 players and five substitutes who were selected for the Dons against Real Madrid in Gothenburg received winners’ medals on the historic evening on 11 May 1983.

But the Dons managed to secure extra medals from Uefa which were presented to Bell, manager Sir Alex Ferguson, his assistant Archie Knox and others earlier this month.

Dougie Bell holds high his award. Mr Bell is wearing a pink shirt and dark jacket and his hair if grey, he is smiling and the award is in a red box.
Dougie Bell with his scroll at the Freedom of the City Ceremony on May 12. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Bell, who was born in Paisley, joined the Dons from St Mirren, moved from Pittodrie to Rangers in 1985 before going on to have spells at a number of clubs, including Hibernian, Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City, Partick Thistle, Portadown, Clyde and Elgin City.

In November, Mr Bell spoke to The Press and Journal about the pride his late wife would have felt after as he was inducted into the club’s hall of fame.

Aberdeen fans wish Dougie Bell well following heart attack

After the news broke of Bell’s health condition, many Aberdeen fans took to social media to wish the hero their best wishes.

Niall Findlay commented: “Let’s wish our hero good luck.”

Doug Mitchell posted: “Best wishes Doug here’s hoping for a full recovery.”

Picture of Aberdeen football player Dougie Bell, who has had two stents fitted. The picture, taken in the 1980s, shows a young Dougie Bell in his red and white Aberdeen FC football strip. He has a moustache and is looking directly at the camera.
Dougie Bell missed Gothenburg. Bell is pictured in the famous kit the Dons wore in Sweden the following season. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Gordon Innes wrote: “All the best Doug. Great player and had the pleasure of meeting him once. Nice down-to-earth guy.”

Gavin Bush commented: “Very best wishes to one of my childhood heroes. Get well soon Dougie.”

