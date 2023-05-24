Aberdeen fans send best wishes to Dougie Bell after sudden heart attack

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC fans have been sending their best wishes to legendary player Dougie Bell after a sudden heart attack.

It is understood Mr Bell had a heart attack on Tuesday, and has had two stents inserted into his main arteries.

Bell, 63, enjoyed a glittering career with the Dons, winning the league title three times, Scottish Cup twice and the European Super Cup in 1983.

During his time with the club, he played 109 times from 1979 to 1985.

He was also part of the legendary team that took Aberdeen to European glory in Gothenburg in 1983.

Playing as a midfielder, he had been key to the 5-1 semi-final first-leg defeat of Waterschei, but never made the final due to an ankle injury.

Dougie Bell finally receives medal

He was at Pittodrie earlier this month as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Dons’ victory in Gothenburg when he finally received a medal to mark his role in helping the Dons to glory in Sweden.

Only the 11 players and five substitutes who were selected for the Dons against Real Madrid in Gothenburg received winners’ medals on the historic evening on 11 May 1983.

But the Dons managed to secure extra medals from Uefa which were presented to Bell, manager Sir Alex Ferguson, his assistant Archie Knox and others earlier this month.

Bell, who was born in Paisley, joined the Dons from St Mirren, moved from Pittodrie to Rangers in 1985 before going on to have spells at a number of clubs, including Hibernian, Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City, Partick Thistle, Portadown, Clyde and Elgin City.

In November, Mr Bell spoke to The Press and Journal about the pride his late wife would have felt after as he was inducted into the club’s hall of fame.

Aberdeen fans wish Dougie Bell well following heart attack

After the news broke of Bell’s health condition, many Aberdeen fans took to social media to wish the hero their best wishes.

Niall Findlay commented: “Let’s wish our hero good luck.”

Doug Mitchell posted: “Best wishes Doug here’s hoping for a full recovery.”

Gordon Innes wrote: “All the best Doug. Great player and had the pleasure of meeting him once. Nice down-to-earth guy.”

Gavin Bush commented: “Very best wishes to one of my childhood heroes. Get well soon Dougie.”