UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are celebrated

Aberdeen have been awarded a special medal by UEFA to commemorate the club’s Gothenburg Greats conquering Europe in 1983.

On the day the city and supporters celebrated the Gothenburg Greats, European football’s governing body also honoured the club’s greatest side.

UEFA hope the medal will serve as a constant reminder to Dons supporters of “that special team spirit” that carried the club to victory 40 years ago.

Thousands packed out the Pittodrie’s Richard Donald Stand to pay tribute to the club giants that beat Real Madrid to lift the European Cup Winners’ Cup on May 11, 1983.

The Gothenburg Greats and Aberdeen FC also received the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen on a day of celebration, laughter and tears.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was unable to attend but sent a message underlying his pride that his Aberdeen side remain the last to beat Real Madrid in a European final.

The Spanish giants have played in eight Champions League and two UEFA Cup finals since losing to Aberdeen on that rainy night in Gothenburg – and won them all.

Sir Alex said: “I think back to 40 years ago.

“Who can forget that wonderful night?

“The players were fantastic, the supporters were fantastic.

“Thousands of them went on that boat, the St Clair, and what a time they had.

“These are memories that flash back in my mind.

“Just recently it came to my notice that Aberdeen was the last team to beat Real Madrid in a final — 40 years ago. So well done to the players and have a great time.

“Having received the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen, it is a wonderful honour.”

Aberdeen receive medal from UEFA

Aberdeen also received a special medal to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the glory of Gothenburg.

UEFA delegate and former Dons chief executive Duncan Fraser confirmed he was asked by Tobias Hedtstück, the club competitions director of UEFA, to read out a letter on behalf of Europe’s governing body.

The UEFA letter said: “On behalf of everyone at UEFA we proudly present this medal to Aberdeen Football Club on the 40th anniversary of the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup season in 1983.

“Scotland has an enormously rich football culture and we know how much this success meant to Aberdeen Football club.

“This will be a reminder to all supporters of that special team spirit that carried the club to the title.

“Alfredo Di Stefano after losing in the final encapsulated best what made your success special when conceding ‘Aberdeen have what money can’t buy- a soul, a team spirit built in a family tradition’.”

Legend Cooper’s absence keenly felt

With any celebration of the Gothenburg Greats the absence of Neale Cooper, a legend as a player and a person, is keenly felt.

Cooper, affectionately known as ‘Tattie’ sadly passed away in May 2018 at the age of just 54.

In tribute to the Dons legend, a chair on the podium had a red Aberdeen jersey draped over it with Cooper and the number four.

Gone but certainly not forgotten.

Tattie was still alongside his team-mates.

He was also in the heart of the thousands of supporters at Pittodrie – and in the heart of everyone lucky enough to have known or met him.

That soul remains within Aberdeen

The Gothenburg Greats and the supporters rolled back the years by watching video footage of the 2-1 win against Real Madrid and the route to the final.

Some of the fans inside Pittodrie had travelled to Gothenburg, many more will have cheered the homecoming trophy parade in 1983.

Also at the event were kids and grandchildren of those fortunate enough to witness Aberdeen triumph in Europe.

Those later generations had only heard the stories second-hand and watched the footage on YouTube.

Now they finally got to see them in the flesh- those giants of not just Pittodrie and Scotland but Europe.

Following Real Madrid’s final loss their manager Alfredo di Stefano famously spoke of Aberdeen’s team spirit.

What was clear with this celebration was that the club still very much has a soul that runs through generations of fans and players.

The return to Pittodrie of giants

At the beginning of the ceremony the legends all walked out to a standing ovation from the packed Richard Donald stand.

Out they came – Jim Leighton, Doug Rougvie, John McMaster before Neale Cooper’s name was read out.

Then Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan, Neil Simpson, Mark McGhee, Eric Black and Peter Weir.

Then emerged Stuart Kennedy, Dougie Bell, Bryan Gunn, Andy Watson, Ian Angus, John Hewitt, Archie Knox and then Willie Miller who walked out with the trophy.

On the podium Miller invited the Gothenburg Greats to gather around then recreated the iconic one-handed trophy raise.

Pittodrie erupted, immediately transported back to that rainy night in Sweden.

On the Freedom of the City, Miller said: “This is really important to the club. The memories of 1983.

“We are being honoured but so is Aberdeen Football Club.

“A magnificent team led by fantastic people.”

Six additional winners’ medals

Additional winners’ medals, supplied by UEFA, were also presented to those Gothenburg Greats who did not receive one at the final.

Only the starting 11 players and five substitutes received medals in Gothenburg.

Following an effort by Chris Gavin on behalf of the AFC Heritage Trust, along with Duncan Fraser, UEFA provided six additional medals.

They were for Sir Alex Ferguson and assistant manager Archie Knox.

Midfielder Dougie Bell, so inspirational in the 5-1 semi-final first leg defeat of Waterschei, received a medal after missing out on the final due to injury.

Bell said: “I am really chuffed for myself and my family to get it. It is quite emotional for me.”

Alex McLeish admitted he did not know players had not received medals.

Former Scotland manager McLeish said: “It was a real surprise for me to hear some of the guys didn’t get medals.

“It’s amazing that UEFA have amended that.”

A medal was also presented to the Donald Family in recognition of then director, Ian Donald, and his father and late chairman, Dick Donald.

Medals were bestowed posthumously to former vice-chairman, Chris Anderson and Pittodrie legend Teddy Scott who served the club as player. trainer, coach and kit manager for almost 50 years.

‘Aberdeen are the most successful Scottish club in Europe’

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said he hopes the Gothenburg Greats can continue to inspire future teams.

He highlighted Aberdeen are Scotland’s most successful club in Europe with two trophies.

The Dons also won the UEFA Super Cup in 1983, beating then European Cup holders SV Hamburg in the two-legged final.

Cormack said: “This is an inspiration to drive us forward.

“Aberdeen FC is Scotland’s most successful club in Europe, winning two major trophies.

“Aberdeen are thrilled and proud receive the Freedom of the City and we will strive to make our city proud for decades to come.”

Cormack also confirmed a granite plaque will be unveiled at Pittodrie in honour of the Gothenburg Greats ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match with Hibs.

⭐⭐ Main Stand commemorative plaque unveiling @ 1.45pm 👋 Welcome our Gothenburg Greats on pitch pre-match @ 2.45pm 🔴 Richard Donald Stand & Red Shed displays as the teams emerge from the tunnel #StandFree | #Gothenburg40 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 12, 2023

Eric Black, who scored in the final, said: “It was a dream. I can still remember coming out of the tunnel and looking at the white jerseys of Real Madid.

“It was a very special group of people.

“The togetherness of everyone here.

“It is a wonderful, wonderful few days to see them again.”

‘I could watch Willie do that one-handed trophy raise every day’

Lord Provost Dr David Cameron conferred the Freedom of the City, saying “The Freedom of the City is the highest honour the City of Aberdeen can bestow on anyone.”

At the close of the ceremony the player joined together for a photo call on the podium with Leighton and Hewitt holding up Cooper’s jersey.

It is four decades since Aberdeen conquered Europe yet club legend Neil Simpson insists the bond remains as close between the players.

Simmy said: “Being together has been amazing. Two days of laugher and will be another two days of laughter.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be part of this great group.

“I could watch Willie do that one-handed trophy raise every day.”