Graeme Shinnie scores twice as Aberdeen secure European return with 3-0 win over St Mirren

Aberdeen have secured third place in the Premiership – and with it their return to Europe after an impressive 3-0 win over St Mirren at Pittodrie.

On-loan midfielders Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie notched the goals to ensure the Reds will be playing in Europe next season.

Clarkson put the Dons 1-0 up after 14 minutes with a sublime free-kick, before the returning Shinnie netted either side of half-time to make it 3-0.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made three changes from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Hearts as Shinnie returned to skipper the side following his four-game suspension, while Ross McCrorie and Duk – who had missed out due to injury – were fit to start.

Jayden Richardson, Marley Watkins and Connor Barron dropped to the bench.

With so much at stake for the Dons, there had been little in the way of chances in the opening stages but they made their first effort count as Clarkson made it 1-0.

Pittodrie erupted as the Liverpool loanee superbly curled a free-kick – which was won by Jonny Hayes after a foul by Greg Kiltie – over the wall from just outside the box and beyond Trevor Carson.

Roos was called upon soon after when former Don Curtis Main got on the end of a threatening cross, but his powerful header was tipped over the bar by the Aberdeen goalkeeper.

Referee Don Robertson had originally shown Thierry Small a yellow card for a dangerous foul on Bojan Miovski, but after a VAR check, the St Mirren defender was given his marching orders and shown a straight red.

As a result of the challenge, Miovski had to be stretchered off and was replaced by Watkins after 34 minutes.

Duk went close to netting Aberdeen’s second after he was played through by Ylber Ramadani, but Carson denied the Cape Verde international.

However, the St Mirren goalkeeper fluffed his lines and released the ball, almost gifting Ross McCrorie the chance to score, but Carson recovered to deny the Dons.

But on 42 minutes the second goal arrived with Shinnie heading in from close range.

Substitute Watkins burst down the right flank and crossed into St Mirren box. It deflected off Joe Shaughnessy, forcing Carson to parry the ball away – however, it only landed as far as the Dons skipper, who made no mistake from a couple yards out.

“Graeme Shinnie, he’s one of our own” rung around Pittodrie soon after the restart, as the Aberdeen captain scored his second of the night with a low finish beyond Carson from inside the box.

Duk used his pace to carry the ball down the wing, before finding Ramadani, whose cut-back teed up Shinnie for a composed right-footed finish.

The Pittodrie crowd were on their feet again after Duk did well to get a shot away from a tight angle inside the box, but his effort in front of the Red Shed hit the side-netting.

Having had to do very little, Roos was ready and alert when Ryan Strain sent a free-kick goalwards, as the goalkeeper got down at his far post to deny St Mirren a way back into the game.

The Dutch keeper made another vital stop to keep the Buddies at bay as Main was one-v-one with Roos, but he stood tall and denied the forward by making a save with his chest.

It was job done for Robson’s men as the supporters left Pittodrie with ‘The European Song’ certain to be stuck in their heads.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (3-5-2) – Roos 7: Pollock 6, MacDonald 6, Scales 6, McCrorie 7, Ramadani 7 (Barron 70), Clarkson 7, Shinnie 8, Hayes 7, Miovski 5 (Watkins 34), Duk 6 (Bavidge 75)

Subs not used: Lewis, MacKenzie, Morris, Coulson, Duncan, Richardson,

ST MIRREN (5-3-2) – Carson 5: Strain 6 (Gallagher 75), R Taylor 6 (Tanser 45), Shaughnessy 5, Fraser 6, Small 3, O’Hara 6, Baccus 6 (Offord 45), Gogic 6, Kiltie 5 (F Taylor 80), Main 6 (Jamieson 75)

Subs not used: Urminsky, Boyd-Munce, Dunne, Kenny

Man of the match – Graeme Shinnie

Referee – Don Robertson 7

Attendance – 16,303