Ryan Duncan knows how much European qualification means to Aberdeen supporters

The 19-year-old winger assesses his breakthrough season with Aberdeen and aims to finish on a high with a win against Celtic.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen teen star: Ryan Duncan during a training session ahead of the final game of the season at Celtic. Photo - SNS
Aberdeen teen star: Ryan Duncan during a training session ahead of the final game of the season at Celtic. Photo - SNS

Teenage winger Ryan Duncan knows how much European qualification means to Aberdeen supporters– because he experienced it is a Dons fan himself.

The 19-year-old used to cheer on the Reds from the Pittodrie stands during memorable European nights.

Now the club’s Youth Academy graduate is relishing the prospect of playing on the European stage with the Dons next season.

Aberdeen secured a third-placed finish and European qualification with a 3-0 win against St Mirren on Wednesday.

It capped a breakthrough season for the teenager who recently penned a new contract until summer 2024.

Now Duncan aims to end the season on a high with a win at Premiership champions Celtic today in the final game of the campaign.

Then he will have a short break before travelling to Spain with the Scotland U21 squad next month.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan battles for the ball with Hibs’ Josh Campbell. Image: SNS.

He said: “I know what it means to the fans to be back in Europe.

“I used to go to Pittodrie to watch Aberdeen in European games.

“The atmosphere European football brings to Pittodrie on a summer’s night is great.

“I remember the European games against Real Sociedad and the HNK Rijeka.

“They are the ones that stick out.

“There is a real buzz about Pittodrie with Europe.

“I am really looking forward to it.”

Tough times bore strong team spirit

Which European competition Aberdeen enter next season still remains up in the air.

It will be decided by the outcome of the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Hampden on Saturday, June 3.

Should Celtic win the Dons will enter at the play-off stage of the Europa League and be guaranteed group stage football until December.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan celebrates making it 4-1 against Partick Thistle in the League Cup.

Defeat in the play-offs comes with the back-up of dropping into the Conference League group stages.

However if Inverness Caley Thistle win the cup Aberdeen will enter the Conference League at the third qualifying round stage.

European qualification seemed unlikely in late January when Barry Robson took on the managerial role following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal.

Aberdeen were in the bottom six, 10 points behind then third-placed Hearts.

They had also suffered the indignation of losing 1-0 in the Scottish Cup at sixth tier minnows Darvel, a game Duncan started.

Duncan, who joined the Dons Youth Academy at nine-years-old, reckons the tough run at the turn of the year ultimately made the squad stronger.

Aberdeen players celebrates as the club are guaranteed European football. Image: SNS.

He said: “This season has been some experience, that’s for sure.

“It wasn’t an easy time for the club and I was part of the Darvel game as well.

“However I think that tough time really brought us together and closer as a team.

“As you saw on Wednesday night we are a tight team and those tough times really helped us make it good and go on that run.”

Scotland U21 call-up for teen star

Duncan has netted twice this season and made nine starts, most of them under Robson’s management.

The midfielder’s performances this season have been recognised at international level.

Scotland U21 boss Scot Gemmill has named Duncan in his squad for a friendly double header against Norway next month.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is also named in the 24-man squad for the friendlies during a training camp in Spain.

Duncan said: “I have a couple of weeks off then I’m away to Spain with the U21’s.

“I have really enjoyed this season with Aberdeen.

“Coming from the youth academy that is what you want to do.

“You want to play for Aberdeen.

“The chances I have had I really enjoyed them and also the run of games I have had recently.

“I have loved every minute of it.”

